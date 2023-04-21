Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
Germany
Xetra
Südzucker AG
News
Summary
SZU
DE0007297004
SÜDZUCKER AG
(SZU)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
12:46:30 2023-04-21 pm EDT
18.34
EUR
+1.19%
12:17p
SUEDZUCKER : DZ Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
04/19
SUEDZUCKER : Warburg Research keeps its Buy rating
MD
04/18
Roundup: Südzucker more optimistic about the new year - share price rises sharply
DP
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
SUEDZUCKER : DZ Bank maintains a Buy rating
04/21/2023 | 12:17pm EDT
DZ Bank analyst Axel Herlinghaus maintains his Buy rating on the stock.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
All news about SÜDZUCKER AG
04/19
04/18
Roundup: Südzucker more optimistic about the new year - share price rises sharpl..
DP
04/18
Cropenergies expects significant decline in revenue and profit in 2023/24
DP
04/18
Suedzucker full-year sugar profits surge 112% and set to stay high
RE
03/19
INDEX-MONITOR/Turn of the tide on the stock exchange: Rheinmetall in the Dax
DP
03/16
CropEnergies raises dividend after earnings jump
DP
03/05
WDH/INDEX-MONITOR: Rheinmetall joins the Dax
DP
03/03
WDH/INDEX-MONITOR/Time change on the stock exchange: Rheinmetall joins the Dax
DP
03/02
INDEX MONITOR: Rheinmetall expected in Dax - change also in MDax, SDax, TecDax
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SÜDZUCKER AG
12:17p
SUEDZUCKER : DZ Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
04/19
SUEDZUCKER : Warburg Research keeps its Buy rating
MD
02/16
DZ Bank raises fair value for Südzucker to 17.60 euros - 'Buy
DP
More recommendations
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2023
9 524 M
10 446 M
10 446 M
Net income 2023
342 M
375 M
375 M
Net Debt 2023
1 569 M
1 721 M
1 721 M
P/E ratio 2023
10,9x
Yield 2023
3,59%
Capitalization
3 697 M
4 055 M
4 055 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,55x
EV / Sales 2024
0,51x
Nbr of Employees
19 369
Free-Float
29,5%
More Financials
Technical analysis trends SÜDZUCKER AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
18,12 €
Average target price
17,98 €
Spread / Average Target
-0,80%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Niels Heinrich Pörksen
Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Thomas Kölbl
Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Jörg Gebhard
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Kirchberg
Member-Management Board
Franz-Josef Möllenberg
Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
SÜDZUCKER AG
10.89%
4 055
SÃO MARTINHO S.A.
4.60%
1 960
COSUMAR SA
-5.00%
1 685
BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LIMITED
5.00%
1 024
SHANDONG SANYUAN BIOTECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.
-18.72%
933
ADECOAGRO S.A.
-2.77%
872
More Results
