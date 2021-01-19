Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Südzucker AG    SZU   DE0007297004

SÜDZUCKER AG

(SZU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/19 12:05:00 pm
12.27 EUR   -0.08%
11:43aSUEDZUCKER : DZ Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
01/15SUEDZUCKER : Warburg Research gives a Neutral rating
MD
01/15SUEDZUCKER : Independant Research reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SUEDZUCKER : DZ Bank remains its Buy rating

01/19/2021 | 11:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In a research note published by Axel Herlinghaus, DZ Bank advises its customers to buy the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about SÜDZUCKER AG
11:43aSUEDZUCKER : DZ Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
01/15SUEDZUCKER : Warburg Research gives a Neutral rating
MD
01/15SUEDZUCKER : Independant Research reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
01/14SÜDZUCKER : Südzucker Forecasts 85% Yearly Rise in Operating Profit, Flat Revenu..
MT
01/14SUEDZUCKER : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
01/14SUEDZUCKER : Sell rating from Barclays
MD
01/14SÜDZUCKER : Südzucker shows significant improvement in results after nine months
PU
01/11SÜDZUCKER AG : quaterly earnings release
2020SUEDZUCKER : Receives a Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
2020SUEDZUCKER : Warburg Research reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 766 M 8 207 M 8 207 M
Net income 2021 -92,2 M -112 M -112 M
Net Debt 2021 1 589 M 1 927 M 1 927 M
P/E ratio 2021 -31,6x
Yield 2021 1,73%
Capitalization 2 507 M 3 028 M 3 041 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 19 136
Free-Float 30,6%
Chart SÜDZUCKER AG
Duration : Period :
Südzucker AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SÜDZUCKER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 12,53 €
Last Close Price 12,28 €
Spread / Highest target 22,1%
Spread / Average Target 2,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Niels Heinrich Pörksen Chairman-Management Board
Hans-Jörg Gebhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Franz-Josef Möllenberg Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erwin Hameseder Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Koch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SÜDZUCKER AG5.23%3 028
NESTLÉ S.A.-2.88%316 685
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.1.44%101 536
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-2.14%81 834
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.7.08%44 512
DANONE S.A1.79%42 916
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ