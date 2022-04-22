Südzucker AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 3 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 - performance share buyback

On 20 April 2022, Südzucker AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the announcement from 19 April 2022 in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 1(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraph 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and completed the share buyback the same day.

A total of 25,028 shares (ISIN DE0007297004) were bought back on 20 April 2022. The average purchase price paid on the stock market was EUR 13.06. The company bought back shares for a total price of EUR 326,961.88 (excluding incidental acquisition costs).

The acquisition of the shares served the sole purpose of fulfilling obligations relating to the executive board remuneration system of Südzucker AG within the meaning of Article 5, Paragraph 2(c) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

The buyback was implemented via the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the lead of a bank which decided on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently from Südzucker AG.

The total number of shares bought back on 20 April 2022, the weighted average share price and the aggregated volume are listed below:

Date Number of shares bought back Weighted average share price (EUR) Aggregated volume (EUR) 20 April 2022 25,028 13.063843695 326,961.88 In total: 25,028 13.063843695 326,961.88

Hereby the share buyback is being completed.

The single transactions effected within one day have been published at

https://www.suedzucker.de/en/investor-relations/corporate-governance/remuneration-systems

Mannheim, April 2022

Südzucker AG

The Executive Board