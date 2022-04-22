Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Südzucker AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SZU   DE0007297004

SÜDZUCKER AG

(SZU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/22 07:05:20 am EDT
13.09 EUR   -0.80%
04/20SUEDZUCKER : Warburg Research reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
04/19SÜDZUCKER AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
04/19Südzucker AG announces an Equity Buyback for 25,100 shares, for €0.34 million.
CI
Südzucker AG: Release of a capital market information

04/22/2022 | 06:48am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Südzucker AG / Performance share buyback
Südzucker AG: Release of a capital market information

22.04.2022 / 12:46
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 3 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 - performance share buyback

On 20 April 2022, Südzucker AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the announcement from 19 April 2022 in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 1(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraph 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and completed the share buyback the same day.

A total of 25,028 shares (ISIN DE0007297004) were bought back on 20 April 2022. The average purchase price paid on the stock market was EUR 13.06. The company bought back shares for a total price of EUR 326,961.88 (excluding incidental acquisition costs).

The acquisition of the shares served the sole purpose of fulfilling obligations relating to the executive board remuneration system of Südzucker AG within the meaning of Article 5, Paragraph 2(c) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

The buyback was implemented via the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the lead of a bank which decided on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently from Südzucker AG.

The total number of shares bought back on 20 April 2022, the weighted average share price and the aggregated volume are listed below:

Date Number of shares bought back Weighted average share price (EUR) Aggregated volume (EUR)
20 April 2022 25,028 13.063843695 326,961.88
       
In total: 25,028 13.063843695 326,961.88
 

Hereby the share buyback is being completed.

The single transactions effected within one day have been published at
https://www.suedzucker.de/en/investor-relations/corporate-governance/remuneration-systems

Mannheim, April 2022

Südzucker AG

The Executive Board


22.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Südzucker AG
Maximilianstr. 10
68165 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.suedzucker.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1333271  22.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1333271&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about SÜDZUCKER AG
04/20SUEDZUCKER : Warburg Research reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
04/19SÜDZUCKER AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
04/19Südzucker AG announces an Equity Buyback for 25,100 shares, for €0.34 million.
CI
04/19Südzucker AG authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
04/14SUEDZUCKER : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
04/14Südzucker expects significant earnings increase in the first quarter of the current 202..
EQ
04/07SUEDZUCKER : Warburg Research maintains a Sell rating
MD
04/04Suedzucker's annual profit jumps nearly 40% on strong sugar, bioethanol performance
RE
04/04Südzucker executive board proposes a dividend of 0.40 euro per share for fiscal 2021/22
EQ
04/04Südzucker Proposes Dividend for Fiscal 2021/22
CI
Analyst Recommendations on SÜDZUCKER AG
Financials
Sales 2022 7 493 M 8 136 M 8 136 M
Net income 2022 104 M 113 M 113 M
Net Debt 2022 1 493 M 1 621 M 1 621 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,2x
Yield 2022 2,65%
Capitalization 2 692 M 2 923 M 2 923 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 19 134
Free-Float 30,6%
Technical analysis trends SÜDZUCKER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 13,19 €
Average target price 12,70 €
Spread / Average Target -3,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Niels Heinrich Pörksen Chairman-Management Board
Hans-Jörg Gebhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Franz-Josef Möllenberg Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erwin Hameseder Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Koch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SÜDZUCKER AG-0.45%2 923
SÃO MARTINHO S.A.35.34%3 594
COSUMAR SA-7.95%2 319
ADECOAGRO S.A.59.38%1 360
BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LIMITED35.21%1 329
TRIVENI ENGINEERING & INDUSTRIES LIMITED61.30%1 132