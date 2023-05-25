Advanced search
    SZU   DE0007297004

SÜDZUCKER AG

(SZU)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:31:03 2023-05-25 am EDT
16.89 EUR   -5.59%
Südzucker : Financial year 2022/23

05/25/2023 | 05:02am EDT
Financial Year 2022/23 - Analyst Audio Webcast

Dr. Niels Pörksen (CEO) / Thomas Kölbl (CFO)

25 May 2023

iStock.com/metamorworks

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward looking statements. The statements are based on current assumptions and estimates made by the executive board and information currently available to its members. The forward looking statements are not to be viewed as guarantees of the future developments and results presented therein. Future developments and results are in fact dependent on a variety of factors and are subject to various risks and imponderables. They are based on assumptions that could in fact prove to be invalid. The risk and opportunity report in the 2022/23 annual report on pages 96 to 106 presents an overview of the risks. We assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements made in this presentation.

This presentation includes percentage and number rounding. Typing and printing errors reserved. In addition, all disclaimers published on the Südzucker website apply.

Written and visual value statements are standardized as follows:

/

/

/

± 1 %

± 1-4 %

± 4-10 %

> ± 10 %

stable

slight

moderate

significant

2

Südzucker Analyst Audio Webcast, 25 May 2023

FINANCIAL TRANSPARENCY

Agenda

Dr. Niels Pörksen

Thomas Kölbl

Overview

Financial Highlights

Group development 2022/23

Annual Financial Statement 2022/23

- Non-sugar segments

Financing

- Sugar segment

Development

Political environment

- Non-sugar segments

Update selected initiatives

- Sugar segment

Focus 2023/24

Outlook 2023/24

Appendix

3

Südzucker Analyst Audio Webcast, 25 May 2023

FINANCIAL TRANSPARENCY

© Shutterstock.com/nadianb

Successful financial year 2022/23 supports (/ed by) strategy...

© Shutterstock.com/Anton27

© Shutterstock.com/MW 3DStudio

Financial Year

2022/23

© Shutterstock.com/SERSOLL

... in a continued difficult environment

4

Südzucker Analyst Audio Webcast, 25 May 2023

FINANCIAL TRANSPARENCY

Agenda

Dr. Niels Pörksen

Thomas Kölbl

Overview

Financial Highlights

Group development 2022/23

Annual Financial Statement 2022/23

- Non-sugar segments

Financing

- Sugar segment

Development

Political environment

- Non-sugar segments

Update selected initiatives

- Sugar segment

Focus 2023/24

Outlook 2023/24

Appendix

5

Südzucker Analyst Audio Webcast, 25 May 2023

FINANCIAL TRANSPARENCY

Disclaimer

Südzucker AG published this content on 25 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 09:00:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 9 524 M 10 249 M 10 249 M
Net income 2023 350 M 377 M 377 M
Net Debt 2023 1 553 M 1 672 M 1 672 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,6x
Yield 2023 3,63%
Capitalization 3 650 M 3 929 M 3 929 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
EV / Sales 2024 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 19 369
Free-Float 29,5%
Managers and Directors
Niels Heinrich Pörksen Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Thomas Kölbl Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Jörg Gebhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Kirchberg Member-Management Board
Franz-Josef Möllenberg Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
