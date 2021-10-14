|
Südzucker : Q2 - 1st half year 2021/22
Half-Year Financial Report
1st half year 2021/22
Thomas Kölbl (CFO)
14 October 2021
Agenda
Financial Highlights H1 2021/22
Development of Segments
Group income statement
Cash flow statement
Balance sheet
Outlook FY 2021/22
Appendix
|
2
|
Südzucker Conference Call H1 2021/22, 14 October 2021
|
FINANCIAL TRANSPARENCY
Group income statement
|
|
|
|
1st quarter
|
|
|
2nd quarter
|
|
|
1st half year
|
|
|
|
(mn €)
|
2021/22
|
2020/21
|
+/- in %
|
2021/22
|
2020/21
|
+/- in %
|
2021/22
|
2020/21
|
+/- in %
|
|
Revenues
|
1.753
|
1.669
|
5,0
|
1.844
|
1.680
|
9,8
|
3.596
|
3.349
|
7,4
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
121
|
134
|
-9,8
|
157
|
142
|
11,4
|
278
|
276
|
1,1
|
|
|
EBITDA margin
|
6,9%
|
8,0%
|
|
8,5%
|
8,4%
|
|
7,7%
|
8,2%
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
-72
|
-73
|
-1,1
|
-72
|
-74
|
-2,4
|
-144
|
-147
|
-1,8
|
|
|
Operating result
|
49
|
61
|
-20,1
|
85
|
68
|
26,5
|
134
|
129
|
4,4
|
|
|
Operating margin
|
2,8%
|
3,7%
|
|
4,6%
|
4,0%
|
|
3,7%
|
3,8%
|
|
|
|
Restructuring costs/special items
|
0
|
1
|
-66,7
|
-1
|
-13
|
-85,8
|
-1
|
-12
|
-86,8
|
|
|
Result from companies consolidated at equity
|
-2
|
3
|
-
|
-4
|
-2
|
86,4
|
-6
|
1
|
-
|
|
|
EBIT
|
47
|
65
|
-27,1
|
80
|
53
|
49,3
|
127
|
118
|
7,4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings attributable to shareholders
|
15
|
26
|
-42,2
|
34
|
0
|
> 100
|
49
|
25
|
92,9
|
|
|
Earnings per share (€)
|
0,07
|
0,12
|
-41,7
|
0,17
|
0,00
|
-
|
0,24
|
0,12
|
100,0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow
|
96
|
118
|
-18,6
|
131
|
119
|
9,7
|
227
|
237
|
-4,3
|
|
|
Investments in fixed assets*
|
55
|
52
|
5,4
|
69
|
75
|
-7,3
|
124
|
127
|
-2,1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net financial debt
|
1.425
|
1.431
|
-0,4
|
|
|
|
1.328
|
1.445
|
-8,1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Employees
|
18.380
|
18.904
|
-2,8
|
|
|
|
18.674
|
18.723
|
-0,3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Includingintangibleassets
|
3
|
Südzucker Conference Call H1 2021/22, 14 October 2021
|
FINANCIAL TRANSPARENCY
Financial Highlights - H1 2021/22
|
Revenues
|
3.6 (3.3) bn €
|
|
Cash flow
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sugar:
|
1.2 bn €
|
|
227 (237) mn €
|
|
Non-sugar:
|
2.4 bn €
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
278 (276) mn €
|
|
Net Financial Debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sugar:
|
25 mn €
|
|
1,328 (1,445) mn €
|
|
|
Non-sugar:
|
253 mn €
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Result 134 (129) mn €
|
|
Equity ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sugar:
|
-18 mn €
|
|
47 (46) %
|
|
|
Non-sugar:
|
152 mn €
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Südzucker Conference Call H1 2021/22, 14 October 2021
|
FINANCIAL TRANSPARENCY
Overview segments H1 2021/22*
|
Group
|
Sugar
|
Non-
|
sugar
|
Special
|
products
|
Crop-
|
Energies
|
Starch
|
Fruit
(mn €)
Revenues
EBITDA Operating result
Revenues
EBITDA Operating result
Revenues
EBITDA Operating result
Revenues
EBITDA Operating result
Revenues
EBITDA Operating result
Revenues
EBITDA Operating result
Revenues
EBITDA Operating result
|
|
1st quarter
|
|
|
2nd quarter
|
|
|
1st half year
|
|
2021/22
|
2020/21
|
%
|
2021/22
|
2020/21
|
%
|
2021/22
|
2020/21
|
%
|
1.753
|
1.669
|
5,0
|
1.844
|
1.680
|
9,8
|
3.596
|
3.349
|
7,4
|
121
|
134
|
-9,8
|
157
|
142
|
11,4
|
278
|
276
|
1,1
|
49
|
61
|
-20,1
|
85
|
68
|
26,5
|
134
|
129
|
4,4
|
595
|
565
|
5,2
|
635
|
548
|
16,0
|
1.231
|
1.113
|
10,5
|
-3
|
7
|
-
|
28
|
-19
|
-
|
25
|
-11
|
-
|
-25
|
-16
|
55,9
|
7
|
-42
|
-
|
-18
|
-58
|
-68,8
|
1.158
|
1.104
|
4,9
|
1.209
|
1.132
|
6,8
|
2.365
|
2.236
|
5,8
|
124
|
127
|
-2,4
|
129
|
161
|
-19,9
|
253
|
287
|
-11,8
|
74
|
77
|
-3,9
|
78
|
110
|
-29,1
|
152
|
187
|
-18,7
|
421
|
444
|
-5,2
|
435
|
428
|
1,5
|
856
|
872
|
-1,9
|
53
|
59
|
-10,1
|
49
|
59
|
-18,2
|
101
|
117
|
-14,1
|
34
|
40
|
-14,3
|
30
|
40
|
-26,7
|
64
|
80
|
-20,6
|
195
|
162
|
20,4
|
233
|
211
|
10,4
|
427
|
373
|
14,7
|
25
|
18
|
40,1
|
33
|
53
|
-35,8
|
59
|
71
|
-16,2
|
15
|
8
|
86,4
|
23
|
43
|
-45,3
|
38
|
51
|
-24,3
|
221
|
194
|
14,0
|
228
|
195
|
17,3
|
449
|
389
|
15,6
|
21
|
24
|
-15,4
|
25
|
24
|
7,7
|
46
|
48
|
-4,2
|
9
|
13
|
-33,8
|
13
|
12
|
12,7
|
22
|
25
|
-12,0
|
321
|
304
|
5,6
|
313
|
298
|
4,9
|
633
|
602
|
5,2
|
25
|
26
|
-3,1
|
22
|
25
|
-9,9
|
47
|
51
|
-6,4
|
16
|
16
|
-0,6
|
12
|
15
|
-16,4
|
28
|
31
|
-8,2
* PreviousyearadjustedaccordingtoIFRS8
|
5
|
Südzucker Conference Call H1 2021/22, 14 October 2021
|
FINANCIAL TRANSPARENCY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
7 099 M
8 229 M
8 229 M
|Net income 2022
|
152 M
176 M
176 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
1 451 M
1 682 M
1 682 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|17,6x
|Yield 2022
|2,05%
|
|Capitalization
|
2 727 M
3 156 M
3 161 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,59x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,54x
|Nbr of Employees
|18 380
|Free-Float
|30,6%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends SÜDZUCKER AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|7
|Last Close Price
|
13,36 €
|Average target price
|
14,91 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
11,6%