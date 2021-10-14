Log in
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/14 02:23:47 am
13.405 EUR   +0.34%
02:02aSÜDZUCKER : Q2 Half-year financial report 2021/22
PU
02:02aSÜDZUCKER : Q2 - 1st half year 2021/22
PU
10/13SÜDZUCKER : Südzucker results up in first half of financial year
PU
Südzucker : Q2 - 1st half year 2021/22

10/14/2021 | 02:02am EDT
Half-Year Financial Report

1st half year 2021/22

Thomas Kölbl (CFO)

14 October 2021

iStock.com/metamorworks

Agenda

Financial Highlights H1 2021/22

Development of Segments

Group income statement

Cash flow statement

Balance sheet

Outlook FY 2021/22

Appendix

2

Südzucker Conference Call H1 2021/22, 14 October 2021

FINANCIAL TRANSPARENCY

Group income statement

1st quarter

2nd quarter

1st half year

(mn €)

2021/22

2020/21

+/- in %

2021/22

2020/21

+/- in %

2021/22

2020/21

+/- in %

Revenues

1.753

1.669

5,0

1.844

1.680

9,8

3.596

3.349

7,4

EBITDA

121

134

-9,8

157

142

11,4

278

276

1,1

EBITDA margin

6,9%

8,0%

8,5%

8,4%

7,7%

8,2%

Depreciation

-72

-73

-1,1

-72

-74

-2,4

-144

-147

-1,8

Operating result

49

61

-20,1

85

68

26,5

134

129

4,4

Operating margin

2,8%

3,7%

4,6%

4,0%

3,7%

3,8%

Restructuring costs/special items

0

1

-66,7

-1

-13

-85,8

-1

-12

-86,8

Result from companies consolidated at equity

-2

3

-

-4

-2

86,4

-6

1

-

EBIT

47

65

-27,1

80

53

49,3

127

118

7,4

Net earnings attributable to shareholders

15

26

-42,2

34

0

> 100

49

25

92,9

Earnings per share (€)

0,07

0,12

-41,7

0,17

0,00

-

0,24

0,12

100,0

Cash flow

96

118

-18,6

131

119

9,7

227

237

-4,3

Investments in fixed assets*

55

52

5,4

69

75

-7,3

124

127

-2,1

Net financial debt

1.425

1.431

-0,4

1.328

1.445

-8,1

Employees

18.380

18.904

-2,8

18.674

18.723

-0,3

* Includingintangibleassets

3

Südzucker Conference Call H1 2021/22, 14 October 2021

FINANCIAL TRANSPARENCY

Financial Highlights - H1 2021/22

Revenues

3.6 (3.3) bn

Cash flow

Sugar:

1.2 bn €

227 (237) mn €

Non-sugar:

2.4 bn €

EBITDA

278 (276) mn

Net Financial Debt

Sugar:

25 mn €

1,328 (1,445) mn €

Non-sugar:

253 mn €

Operating Result 134 (129) mn

Equity ratio

Sugar:

-18 mn €

47 (46) %

Non-sugar:

152 mn €

4

Südzucker Conference Call H1 2021/22, 14 October 2021

FINANCIAL TRANSPARENCY

Overview segments H1 2021/22*

Group

Sugar

Non-

sugar

Special

products

Crop-

Energies

Starch

Fruit

(mn €)

Revenues

EBITDA Operating result

Revenues

EBITDA Operating result

Revenues

EBITDA Operating result

Revenues

EBITDA Operating result

Revenues

EBITDA Operating result

Revenues

EBITDA Operating result

Revenues

EBITDA Operating result

1st quarter

2nd quarter

1st half year

2021/22

2020/21

%

2021/22

2020/21

%

2021/22

2020/21

%

1.753

1.669

5,0

1.844

1.680

9,8

3.596

3.349

7,4

121

134

-9,8

157

142

11,4

278

276

1,1

49

61

-20,1

85

68

26,5

134

129

4,4

595

565

5,2

635

548

16,0

1.231

1.113

10,5

-3

7

-

28

-19

-

25

-11

-

-25

-16

55,9

7

-42

-

-18

-58

-68,8

1.158

1.104

4,9

1.209

1.132

6,8

2.365

2.236

5,8

124

127

-2,4

129

161

-19,9

253

287

-11,8

74

77

-3,9

78

110

-29,1

152

187

-18,7

421

444

-5,2

435

428

1,5

856

872

-1,9

53

59

-10,1

49

59

-18,2

101

117

-14,1

34

40

-14,3

30

40

-26,7

64

80

-20,6

195

162

20,4

233

211

10,4

427

373

14,7

25

18

40,1

33

53

-35,8

59

71

-16,2

15

8

86,4

23

43

-45,3

38

51

-24,3

221

194

14,0

228

195

17,3

449

389

15,6

21

24

-15,4

25

24

7,7

46

48

-4,2

9

13

-33,8

13

12

12,7

22

25

-12,0

321

304

5,6

313

298

4,9

633

602

5,2

25

26

-3,1

22

25

-9,9

47

51

-6,4

16

16

-0,6

12

15

-16,4

28

31

-8,2

* PreviousyearadjustedaccordingtoIFRS8

5

Südzucker Conference Call H1 2021/22, 14 October 2021

FINANCIAL TRANSPARENCY

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Südzucker AG published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 06:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
