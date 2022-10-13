Advanced search
    SZU   DE0007297004

SÜDZUCKER AG

(SZU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:38 2022-10-13 am EDT
12.38 EUR   -2.10%
Südzucker : Q2 - 1st half year 2022/23

10/13/2022 | 05:13am EDT
Half-Year Financial Report

1st half year 2022/23

Thomas Kölbl (CFO)

13 October 2022

iStock.com/metamorworks

Agenda

Financial Highlights H1 2022/23

Development of Segments

Income statement

Cash flow statement

Balance sheet

Outlook FY 2022/23

Appendix

2

Südzucker Conference Call H1 2022/23, 13 October 2022

FINANCIAL TRANSPARENCY

Group income statement

1st quarter

2nd quarter

1st half year

(mn €)

2022/23

2021/22

+/- in %

2022/23

2021/22

+/- in %

2022/23

2021/22

+/- in %

Revenues

2.275

1.753

29,8

2.349

1.844

27,4

4.624

3.596

28,6

EBITDA

236

121

95,1

230

157

45,9

465

278

67,3

EBITDA margin

10,4%

6,9%

9,8%

8,5%

10,1%

7,7%

Depreciation

-73

-72

1,0

-77

-72

6,1

-149

-144

3,5

Operating result

163

49

> 100

153

85

79,5

316

134

> 100

Operating margin

7,2%

2,8%

6,5%

4,6%

6,8%

3,7%

Restructuring costs/special items

2

0

> 100

-46

-1

> 100

-44

-1

> 100

Result from companies consolidated at equity

17

-2

-

7

-4

-

24

-6

-

EBIT

182

47

> 100

114

80

43,5

296

127

> 100

Net earnings attributable to shareholders

87

15

> 100

38

34

13,2

126

49

> 100

Earnings per share (€)

0,43

0,07

> 100

0,19

0,17

11,8

0,62

0,24

> 100

Cash flow

183

96

91,2

179

131

36,6

362

227

59,7

Investments in fixed assets*

65

55

17,5

92

69

32,7

157

124

26,0

Net financial debt

1.358

1.425

-4,7

1.565

1.328

17,9

Employees

18.819

18.380

2,4

18.677

18.674

0,0

* Includingintangibleassets

3

Südzucker Conference Call H1 2022/23, 13 October 2022

FINANCIAL TRANSPARENCY

Financial Highlights - H1 2022/23

Revenues

4.6 (3.6) bn

Cash flow

Sugar:

1.4 (1.2) bn €

362 (227) mn €

Non-sugar:

3.2 (2.4) bn €

EBITDA

465 (278) mn

Net Financial Debt

Sugar:

60 (25) mn €

1,565 (1,328) mn €

Non-sugar:

405 (253) mn €

Operating Result 316 (134) mn

Equity ratio

Sugar:

16 (-18) mn €

50 (46) %

Non-sugar:

300 (152) mn €

4

Südzucker Conference Call H1 2022/23, 13 October 2022

FINANCIAL TRANSPARENCY

Overview segments H1 2022/23

Group

Sugar

Non-

sugar

Special

products

Crop-

Energies

Starch

Fruit

(mn €)

Revenues

EBITDA Operating result

Revenues

EBITDA Operating result

Revenues

EBITDA Operating result

Revenues

EBITDA Operating result

Revenues

EBITDA Operating result

Revenues

EBITDA Operating result

Revenues

EBITDA Operating result

1st quarter

2nd quarter

1st half year

2022/23

2021/22

%

2022/23

2021/22

%

2022/23

2021/22

%

2.275

1.753

29,8

2.349

1.844

27,4

4.624

3.596

28,6

236

121

95,1

230

157

45,9

465

278

67,3

163

49

> 100

153

85

79,5

316

134

> 100

727

595

22,3

715

635

12,6

1.443

1.231

17,3

22

-3

-

38

28

33,2

60

25

> 100

1

-25

-

14

7

> 100

16

-18

-

1.548

1.158

33,7

1.634

1.209

35,2

3.181

2.365

34,5

214

124

72,6

192

129

48,8

405

253

60,1

162

74

> 100

139

78

78,2

300

152

> 100

515

421

22,3

538

435

23,8

1.053

856

23,0

49

53

-7,0

30

49

-37,1

79

101

-21,4

30

34

-11,4

10

30

-65,5

40

64

-36,6

377

195

93,6

421

233

81,0

798

427

86,7

98

25

> 100

104

33

> 100

201

59

> 100

87

15

> 100

93

23

> 100

180

38

> 100

295

221

33,1

308

228

35,0

603

449

34,1

37

21

76,9

38

25

50,8

75

46

62,6

25

9

> 100

26

13

92,5

50

22

> 100

361

321

12,5

367

313

17,2

727

633

14,8

30

25

18,3

20

22

-7,8

50

47

6,2

20

16

25,2

10

12

-18,9

30

28

6,0

5

Südzucker Conference Call H1 2022/23, 13 October 2022

FINANCIAL TRANSPARENCY

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Südzucker AG published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 09:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
