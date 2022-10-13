|
Südzucker : Q2 - 1st half year 2022/23
Half-Year Financial Report
1st half year 2022/23
Thomas Kölbl (CFO)
13 October 2022
Agenda
Financial Highlights H1 2022/23
Development of Segments
Income statement
Cash flow statement
Balance sheet
Outlook FY 2022/23
Appendix
|
2
|
Südzucker Conference Call H1 2022/23, 13 October 2022
|
FINANCIAL TRANSPARENCY
Group income statement
|
|
|
|
1st quarter
|
|
|
2nd quarter
|
|
|
1st half year
|
|
|
|
(mn €)
|
2022/23
|
2021/22
|
+/- in %
|
2022/23
|
2021/22
|
+/- in %
|
2022/23
|
2021/22
|
+/- in %
|
|
Revenues
|
2.275
|
1.753
|
29,8
|
2.349
|
1.844
|
27,4
|
4.624
|
3.596
|
28,6
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
236
|
121
|
95,1
|
230
|
157
|
45,9
|
465
|
278
|
67,3
|
|
|
EBITDA margin
|
10,4%
|
6,9%
|
|
9,8%
|
8,5%
|
|
10,1%
|
7,7%
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
-73
|
-72
|
1,0
|
-77
|
-72
|
6,1
|
-149
|
-144
|
3,5
|
|
|
Operating result
|
163
|
49
|
> 100
|
153
|
85
|
79,5
|
316
|
134
|
> 100
|
|
|
Operating margin
|
7,2%
|
2,8%
|
|
6,5%
|
4,6%
|
|
6,8%
|
3,7%
|
|
|
|
Restructuring costs/special items
|
2
|
0
|
> 100
|
-46
|
-1
|
> 100
|
-44
|
-1
|
> 100
|
|
|
Result from companies consolidated at equity
|
17
|
-2
|
-
|
7
|
-4
|
-
|
24
|
-6
|
-
|
|
|
EBIT
|
182
|
47
|
> 100
|
114
|
80
|
43,5
|
296
|
127
|
> 100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings attributable to shareholders
|
87
|
15
|
> 100
|
38
|
34
|
13,2
|
126
|
49
|
> 100
|
|
|
Earnings per share (€)
|
0,43
|
0,07
|
> 100
|
0,19
|
0,17
|
11,8
|
0,62
|
0,24
|
> 100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow
|
183
|
96
|
91,2
|
179
|
131
|
36,6
|
362
|
227
|
59,7
|
|
|
Investments in fixed assets*
|
65
|
55
|
17,5
|
92
|
69
|
32,7
|
157
|
124
|
26,0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net financial debt
|
1.358
|
1.425
|
-4,7
|
|
|
|
1.565
|
1.328
|
17,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Employees
|
18.819
|
18.380
|
2,4
|
|
|
|
18.677
|
18.674
|
0,0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Includingintangibleassets
|
3
|
Südzucker Conference Call H1 2022/23, 13 October 2022
|
FINANCIAL TRANSPARENCY
Financial Highlights - H1 2022/23
|
Revenues
|
|
4.6 (3.6) bn €
|
|
|
|
Cash flow
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sugar:
|
|
1.4 (1.2) bn €
|
|
|
|
362 (227) mn €
|
|
|
|
Non-sugar:
|
|
3.2 (2.4) bn €
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
465 (278) mn €
|
|
|
|
Net Financial Debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sugar:
|
|
60 (25) mn €
|
|
|
|
1,565 (1,328) mn €
|
|
|
|
Non-sugar:
|
405 (253) mn €
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Result 316 (134) mn €
|
|
|
|
Equity ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sugar:
|
|
16 (-18) mn €
|
|
|
|
50 (46) %
|
|
|
|
Non-sugar:
|
300 (152) mn €
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Südzucker Conference Call H1 2022/23, 13 October 2022
|
FINANCIAL TRANSPARENCY
Overview segments H1 2022/23
|
Group
|
Sugar
|
Non-
|
sugar
|
Special
|
products
|
Crop-
|
Energies
|
Starch
|
Fruit
(mn €)
Revenues
EBITDA Operating result
Revenues
EBITDA Operating result
Revenues
EBITDA Operating result
Revenues
EBITDA Operating result
Revenues
EBITDA Operating result
Revenues
EBITDA Operating result
Revenues
EBITDA Operating result
|
|
1st quarter
|
|
|
2nd quarter
|
|
|
1st half year
|
|
2022/23
|
2021/22
|
%
|
2022/23
|
2021/22
|
%
|
2022/23
|
2021/22
|
%
|
2.275
|
1.753
|
29,8
|
2.349
|
1.844
|
27,4
|
4.624
|
3.596
|
28,6
|
236
|
121
|
95,1
|
230
|
157
|
45,9
|
465
|
278
|
67,3
|
163
|
49
|
> 100
|
153
|
85
|
79,5
|
316
|
134
|
> 100
|
727
|
595
|
22,3
|
715
|
635
|
12,6
|
1.443
|
1.231
|
17,3
|
22
|
-3
|
-
|
38
|
28
|
33,2
|
60
|
25
|
> 100
|
1
|
-25
|
-
|
14
|
7
|
> 100
|
16
|
-18
|
-
|
1.548
|
1.158
|
33,7
|
1.634
|
1.209
|
35,2
|
3.181
|
2.365
|
34,5
|
214
|
124
|
72,6
|
192
|
129
|
48,8
|
405
|
253
|
60,1
|
162
|
74
|
> 100
|
139
|
78
|
78,2
|
300
|
152
|
> 100
|
515
|
421
|
22,3
|
538
|
435
|
23,8
|
1.053
|
856
|
23,0
|
49
|
53
|
-7,0
|
30
|
49
|
-37,1
|
79
|
101
|
-21,4
|
30
|
34
|
-11,4
|
10
|
30
|
-65,5
|
40
|
64
|
-36,6
|
377
|
195
|
93,6
|
421
|
233
|
81,0
|
798
|
427
|
86,7
|
98
|
25
|
> 100
|
104
|
33
|
> 100
|
201
|
59
|
> 100
|
87
|
15
|
> 100
|
93
|
23
|
> 100
|
180
|
38
|
> 100
|
295
|
221
|
33,1
|
308
|
228
|
35,0
|
603
|
449
|
34,1
|
37
|
21
|
76,9
|
38
|
25
|
50,8
|
75
|
46
|
62,6
|
25
|
9
|
> 100
|
26
|
13
|
92,5
|
50
|
22
|
> 100
|
361
|
321
|
12,5
|
367
|
313
|
17,2
|
727
|
633
|
14,8
|
30
|
25
|
18,3
|
20
|
22
|
-7,8
|
50
|
47
|
6,2
|
20
|
16
|
25,2
|
10
|
12
|
-18,9
|
30
|
28
|
6,0
|
5
|
Südzucker Conference Call H1 2022/23, 13 October 2022
|
FINANCIAL TRANSPARENCY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
