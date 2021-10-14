Südzucker : Q2 Half-year financial report 2021/22

Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/14 02:23:47 am
13.405 EUR   +0.34%
02:02aSÜDZUCKER : Q2 Half-year financial report 2021/22
PU
02:02aSÜDZUCKER : Q2 - 1st half year 2021/22
PU
10/13SÜDZUCKER : Südzucker results up in first half of financial year
PU
Q2

Half-year financial report

First half year 2021/22

1 March to 31 August 2021

FULL-YEAR

FISCAL 2021/22

FORECAST

Consolidated group revenues

3,596

7.1 to 7.3

300 to  400

[2020/21: 236] million

[2020/21: 6.7] billion

-

[3,349] million

-

Consolidated

operating result

Consolidated group

revenues

Consolidated group

operating result

  • 134

[129] million

CONTENTS

Overview

First half year 2021/22

Full-year fiscal 2021/22 forecast

Group figures as of 31 August 2021

1

Interim management report

2

Economic report

2

Group results of operations

2

Group financial position

4

Group assets

6

Employees

7

Sugar segment

8

Special products segment

11

CropEnergies segment

12

Starch segment

15

Fruit segment

17

Outlook

19

Risks and opportunities

21

Segment structure

21

Interim consoldidated financial statements

22

Notes to the interim consolidated

financial statements

30

Responsibility statement

39

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Q 3 - Quarterly statement

1st to 3rd quarter 2021/22 13 January 2022

Preliminary figures

Fiscal 2021/22

25 April 2022

Press and analysts' conference

Fiscal 2021/22

19 May 2022

Q 1 - Quarterly statement

1st quarter 2022/23 7 July 2022

Annual general meeting

Fiscal 2021/22

14 July 2022

Q 2 - Half-year financial report

1st half year 2022/23 13 October 2022

Q 3 - Quarterly statement

1st to 3rd quarter 2022/23 12 January 2023

OVERVIEW

First half year 2021/22

Since the beginning of the 2021/22 financial year, Südzucker has reported on the five segments sugar, special products, CropEnergies, starch and fruit.1

Revenues by segment

1st half year

€ million

2021/22

2020/21

+ / - in %

Sugar 1

1,231

1,113

10.5

Special products 1

856

872

- 1.9

CropEnergies

427

373

14.7

Starch 2

449

389

15.6

Fruit

633

602

5.2

Group total

3,596

3,349

7.4

  1. Prior-yearfigures adjusted.
  2. First-timereporting of the starch segment in the 2021/22 financial year.

TABLE 01

Operating result by segment

1st half year

€ million

2021/22

2020/21

+ / - in %

Sugar 1

- 18

- 58

- 68.8

Special products 1

64

80

- 20.6

CropEnergies

38

51

- 24.3

Starch 2

22

25

- 12.0

Fruit

28

31

- 8.2

Group total

134

129

4.4

  1. Prior-yearfigures adjusted.
  2. First-timereporting of the starch segment in the 2021/22 financial year.

TABLE 02

Full-year fiscal 2021/22 forecast

  • Confirmation of full-year forecast 2021/22 published on
  • 15 September 2021.
    Consolidated group revenues forecast now increased to between € 7.1 and 7.3 (previously: 7.0 and 7.2; 2020/21:
  • 6.7) billion.
    Consolidated group operating result expected unchanged
  • in a range of € 300 to 400 (2020/21: 236) million. Capital employed at last year's level; significant increase in ROCE (2020/21: 3.8 %).

1 Further information can be found in the "Segment structure" section at the end of this interim financial report.

OVERVIEW

Group figures as of 31 August 2021

Revenues and earnings

Revenues

€ million

EBITDA

€ million

EBITDA margin

%

Depreciation

€ million

Operating result

€ million

Operating margin

%

Net earnings

€ million

Cash flow and investments

Cash flow

€ million

Investments in fixed assets 1

€ million

Investments in financial assets / acquisitions

€ million

Total investments

€ million

Performance

Fixed assets 1

€ million

Goodwill

€ million

Working capital

€ million

Capital employed

€ million

Capital structure

Total assets

€ million

Shareholders' equity

€ million

Net financial debt

€ million

Equity ratio

%

Net financial debt as % of equity (gearing)

%

Shares

Market capitalization on 31 August

€ million

Total shares issued as of 31 August

millions of shares

Closing price on 31 August

Earnings per share on 31 August

Average trading volume / day

thousands of shares

Performance Südzucker share 1 March to 31 August

%

Performance SDAX® 1 March to 31 August

%

Employees

1 Including intangible assets.

1st half year

2021/22

2020/21

+ / - in %

3,596

3,349

7.4

278

276

1.1

7.7

8.2

- 144

- 147

- 1.8

134

129

4.4

3.7

3.8

79

66

20.8

227

237

- 4.3

124

127

- 2.1

4

11

- 68.4

128

138

- 7.6

3,204

3,263

- 1.8

726

724

0.3

2,030

2,065

- 1.7

6,073

6,165

- 1.5

7,653

7,812

- 2.0

3,557

3,600

- 1.2

1,328

1,445

- 8.1

46.5

46.1

37.3

40.2

2,950

3,496

- 15.6

204.2

204.2

0.0

14.45

17.12

- 15.6

0.24

0.12

100.0

565

728

- 22.4

10.9

21.7

13.0

11.2

18,674

18,723

- 0.3

TABLE 03

SÜDZUCKER AGHALF -YE AR FINANCIAL REPORT Q2 2021 /22

2 INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORTEconomic report

ECONOMIC REPORT

Group results of operations

Revenues, EBITDA and operating result

In the first half of fiscal 2021/22, group revenues rose around

  • 250 million to € 3,596 (3,349) million. While the special products segment's revenues fell slightly, the fruit segment's rose moderately and the sugar, CropEnergies and starch seg- ments' were significantly higher.

Group EBITDA was comparable to last year at € 278 (276) million.

Due to a significant jump in the second quarter, the group's consolidated operating result edged up moderately to € 134

  1. million for the reporting period. The results growth is primarily due to the sugar segment's significant increase in the second quarter, where the sugar segment again reported a positive operating result. In contrast, the special products,
    CropEnergies and starch segments' operating­ result fell sig- nificantly, while the fruit segment's was down moderately.

Result from operations

Result from operations of € 127 (118) million comprises an operating result of € 134 (129) million, the result from ­restructuring and special items of € - 1(- 12) million and the earnings contribution from companies consolidated at equity of € - 6 (1) million.

Result of restructuring and special items

The result from restructuring and special items of € - 1(- 12) million was mainly attributable to the fruit segment and came from a loss event and reorganization measures in the fruit preparations division. In the sugar segment, the prior year's amount included follow-up expenditures relating to the closure of four sugar factories following the 2019/20 ­campaign, as well as cost reduction measures.

Result from companies consolidated at equity

The result from companies consolidated at equity in the sugar, special products and CropEnergies segments amounted to € - 6 (1) million.

Business performance - Group

2nd quarter

1st half year

2021/22

2020/21

+ / - in %

2021/22

2020/21

+ / - in %

Revenues

€ million

1,844

1,680

9.8

3,596

3,349

7.4

EBITDA

€ million

157

142

11.4

278

276

1.1

Depreciation on fixed assets and intangible assets

€ million

- 72

- 74

- 2.4

- 144

- 147

- 1.8

Operating result

€ million

85

68

26.5

134

129

4.4

Result from restructuring / special items

€ million

- 1

- 13

- 85.8

- 1

- 12

- 86.8

Result from companies consolidated at equity

€ million

- 4

- 2

86.4

- 6

1

-

Result from operations

€ million

80

53

49.3

127

118

7.4

EBITDA margin

%

8.5

8.4

7.7

8.2

Operating margin

%

4.6

4.0

3.7

3.8

Investments in fixed assets 1

€ million

69

75

- 7.3

124

127

- 2.1

Investments in financial assets / acquisitions

€ million

- 1

0

-

4

11

- 68.4

Total investments

€ million

68

75

- 9.6

128

138

- 7.6

Shares in companies consolidated at equity

€ million

161

293

- 45.0

Capital employed

€ million

6,073

6,165

- 1.5

Employees

18,674

18,723

- 0.3

1 Including intangible assets.

TABLE 04

SÜDZUCKER AGHALF -YE AR FINANCIAL REPORT Q2 2021 /22

Economic report 

INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT

3

Financial result

Consolidated net earnings

The financial result for the first six months of € - 20(- 26) million includes net interest result of € - 15(- 12) million as well as a result from other financing activities of € - 5(- 14) mil- lion. Last year, the other financial result included the expense from the complete write-down of an investment in a French sugar refinery.

Of the consolidated net earnings of € 79 (66) million, € 49

  1. million were allocated to Südzucker­ AG shareholders, € 6 (7) million to hybrid equity and € 24 (34) million to other non-controlling interests, mainly the co-owners of AGRANA Group and CropEnergies Group.

Taxes on income

Earnings before taxes were reported at € 107 (92) million and taxes on income totaled € - 28(- 26) million.

Earnings per share

Earnings per share for the first half year of fiscal 2021/22 came in at € 0.24 (0.12). The calculation was based on the time-weighted average of 204.2 (204.2) million shares outstanding.

Income statement

2nd quarter

1st half year

€ million

2021/22

2020/21

+ / - in %

2021/22

2020/21

+ / - in %

Revenues

1,844

1,680

9.8

3,596

3,349

7.4

Operating result

85

68

26.5

134

129

4.4

Result from restructuring / special items

- 1

- 13

- 85.8

- 1

- 12

- 86.8

Result from companies consolidated at equity

- 4

- 2

86.4

- 6

1

-

Result from operations

80

53

49.3

127

118

7.4

Financial result

- 10

- 18

- 44.4

- 20

- 26

- 23.1

Earnings before income taxes

70

35

> 100

107

92

16.3

Taxes on income

- 19

- 12

57.5

- 28

- 26

5.3

Net earnings

51

23

> 100

79

66

20.8

of which attributable to Südzucker AG shareholders

34

0

> 100

49

25

92.9

of which attributable to hybrid capital

3

3

- 6.1

6

7

- 6.2

of which attributable to other non-controlling interests

14

20

- 27.7

24

34

- 27.8

Earnings per share (€)

0.17

0.00

-

0.24

0.12

100.0

TABLE 05

SÜDZUCKER AGHALF -YE AR FINANCIAL REPORT Q2 2021 /22

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Südzucker AG published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 06:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
