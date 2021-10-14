Südzucker : Q2 Half-year financial report 2021/22

million for the reporting period. The results growth is primarily due to the sugar segment's significant increase in the second quarter, where the sugar segment again reported a positive operating result. In contrast, the special products,

Due to a significant jump in the second quarter, the group's consolidated operating result edged up moderately to € 134

250 million to € 3,596 (3,349) million. While the special products segment's revenues fell slightly, the fruit segment's rose moderately and the sugar, CropEnergies and starch seg- ments' were significantly higher.

In the first half of fiscal 2021/22, group revenues rose around

Result from operations

Result from operations of € 127 (118) million comprises an operating result of € 134 (129) million, the result from ­restructuring and special items of € - 1(- 12) million and the earnings contribution from companies consolidated at equity of € - 6 (1) million.

Result of restructuring and special items

The result from restructuring and special items of € - 1(- 12) million was mainly attributable to the fruit segment and came from a loss event and reorganization measures in the fruit preparations division. In the sugar segment, the prior year's amount included follow-up expenditures relating to the closure of four sugar factories following the 2019/20 ­campaign, as well as cost reduction measures.

Result from companies consolidated at equity

The result from companies consolidated at equity in the sugar, special products and CropEnergies segments amounted to € - 6 (1) million.