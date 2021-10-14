Südzucker : Q2 Half-year financial report 2021/22

Since the beginning of the 2021/22 financial year, Südzucker has reported on the five segments sugar, special products, CropEnergies, starch and fruit.1
Revenues by segment
1st half year
€ million
2021/22
2020/21
+ / - in %
Sugar 1
1,231
1,113
10.5
Special products 1
856
872
- 1.9
CropEnergies
427
373
14.7
Starch 2
449
389
15.6
Fruit
633
602
5.2
Group total
3,596
3,349
7.4
Prior-yearfigures adjusted.
First-timereporting of the starch segment in the 2021/22 financial year.
TABLE 01
Operating result by segment
1st half year
€ million
2021/22
2020/21
+ / - in %
Sugar 1
- 18
- 58
- 68.8
Special products 1
64
80
- 20.6
CropEnergies
38
51
- 24.3
Starch 2
22
25
- 12.0
Fruit
28
31
- 8.2
Group total
134
129
4.4
Prior-yearfigures adjusted.
First-timereporting of the starch segment in the 2021/22 financial year.
TABLE 02
Full-year fiscal 2021/22 forecast
Confirmation of full-year forecast 2021/22 published on
15 September 2021.
Consolidated group revenues forecast now increased to between € 7.1 and 7.3 (previously: 7.0 and 7.2; 2020/21:
6.7) billion.
Consolidated group operating result expected unchanged
in a range of € 300 to 400 (2020/21: 236) million. Capital employed at last year's level; significant increase in ROCE (2020/21: 3.8 %).
1 Further information can be found in the "Segment structure" section at the end of this interim financial report.
OVERVIEW
Group figures as of 31 August 2021
Revenues and earnings
Revenues
€ million
EBITDA
€ million
EBITDA margin
%
Depreciation
€ million
Operating result
€ million
Operating margin
%
Net earnings
€ million
Cash flow and investments
Cash flow
€ million
Investments in fixed assets 1
€ million
Investments in financial assets / acquisitions
€ million
Total investments
€ million
Performance
Fixed assets 1
€ million
Goodwill
€ million
Working capital
€ million
Capital employed
€ million
Capital structure
Total assets
€ million
Shareholders' equity
€ million
Net financial debt
€ million
Equity ratio
%
Net financial debt as % of equity (gearing)
%
Shares
Market capitalization on 31 August
€ million
Total shares issued as of 31 August
millions of shares
Closing price on 31 August
€
Earnings per share on 31 August
€
Average trading volume / day
thousands of shares
Performance Südzucker share 1 March to 31 August
%
Performance SDAX® 1 March to 31 August
%
Employees
1 Including intangible assets.
1st half year
2021/22
2020/21
+ / - in %
3,596
3,349
7.4
278
276
1.1
7.7
8.2
- 144
- 147
- 1.8
134
129
4.4
3.7
3.8
79
66
20.8
227
237
- 4.3
124
127
- 2.1
4
11
- 68.4
128
138
- 7.6
3,204
3,263
- 1.8
726
724
0.3
2,030
2,065
- 1.7
6,073
6,165
- 1.5
7,653
7,812
- 2.0
3,557
3,600
- 1.2
1,328
1,445
- 8.1
46.5
46.1
37.3
40.2
2,950
3,496
- 15.6
204.2
204.2
0.0
14.45
17.12
- 15.6
0.24
0.12
100.0
565
728
- 22.4
10.9
21.7
13.0
11.2
18,674
18,723
- 0.3
TABLE 03
ECONOMIC REPORT
Group results of operations
Revenues, EBITDA and operating result
In the first half of fiscal 2021/22, group revenues rose around
250 million to € 3,596 (3,349) million. While the special products segment's revenues fell slightly, the fruit segment's rose moderately and the sugar, CropEnergies and starch seg- ments' were significantly higher.
Group EBITDA was comparable to last year at € 278 (276) million.
Due to a significant jump in the second quarter, the group's consolidated operating result edged up moderately to € 134
million for the reporting period. The results growth is primarily due to the sugar segment's significant increase in the second quarter, where the sugar segment again reported a positive operating result. In contrast, the special products,
CropEnergies and starch segments' operating result fell sig- nificantly, while the fruit segment's was down moderately.
Result from operations
Result from operations of € 127 (118) million comprises an operating result of € 134 (129) million, the result from restructuring and special items of € - 1(- 12) million and the earnings contribution from companies consolidated at equity of € - 6 (1) million.
Result of restructuring and special items
The result from restructuring and special items of € - 1(- 12) million was mainly attributable to the fruit segment and came from a loss event and reorganization measures in the fruit preparations division. In the sugar segment, the prior year's amount included follow-up expenditures relating to the closure of four sugar factories following the 2019/20 campaign, as well as cost reduction measures.
Result from companies consolidated at equity
The result from companies consolidated at equity in the sugar, special products and CropEnergies segments amounted to € - 6 (1) million.
Business performance - Group
2nd quarter
1st half year
2021/22
2020/21
+ / - in %
2021/22
2020/21
+ / - in %
Revenues
€ million
1,844
1,680
9.8
3,596
3,349
7.4
EBITDA
€ million
157
142
11.4
278
276
1.1
Depreciation on fixed assets and intangible assets
€ million
- 72
- 74
- 2.4
- 144
- 147
- 1.8
Operating result
€ million
85
68
26.5
134
129
4.4
Result from restructuring / special items
€ million
- 1
- 13
- 85.8
- 1
- 12
- 86.8
Result from companies consolidated at equity
€ million
- 4
- 2
86.4
- 6
1
-
Result from operations
€ million
80
53
49.3
127
118
7.4
EBITDA margin
%
8.5
8.4
7.7
8.2
Operating margin
%
4.6
4.0
3.7
3.8
Investments in fixed assets 1
€ million
69
75
- 7.3
124
127
- 2.1
Investments in financial assets / acquisitions
€ million
- 1
0
-
4
11
- 68.4
Total investments
€ million
68
75
- 9.6
128
138
- 7.6
Shares in companies consolidated at equity
€ million
161
293
- 45.0
Capital employed
€ million
6,073
6,165
- 1.5
Employees
18,674
18,723
- 0.3
1 Including intangible assets.
TABLE 04
Financial result
Consolidated net earnings
The financial result for the first six months of € - 20(- 26) million includes net interest result of € - 15(- 12) million as well as a result from other financing activities of € - 5(- 14) mil- lion. Last year, the other financial result included the expense from the complete write-down of an investment in a French sugar refinery.
Of the consolidated net earnings of € 79 (66) million, € 49
million were allocated to Südzucker AG shareholders, € 6 (7) million to hybrid equity and € 24 (34) million to other non-controlling interests, mainly the co-owners of AGRANA Group and CropEnergies Group.
Taxes on income
Earnings before taxes were reported at € 107 (92) million and taxes on income totaled € - 28(- 26) million.
Earnings per share
Earnings per share for the first half year of fiscal 2021/22 came in at € 0.24 (0.12). The calculation was based on the time-weighted average of 204.2 (204.2) million shares outstanding.
Income statement
2nd quarter
1st half year
€ million
2021/22
2020/21
+ / - in %
2021/22
2020/21
+ / - in %
Revenues
1,844
1,680
9.8
3,596
3,349
7.4
Operating result
85
68
26.5
134
129
4.4
Result from restructuring / special items
- 1
- 13
- 85.8
- 1
- 12
- 86.8
Result from companies consolidated at equity
- 4
- 2
86.4
- 6
1
-
Result from operations
80
53
49.3
127
118
7.4
Financial result
- 10
- 18
- 44.4
- 20
- 26
- 23.1
Earnings before income taxes
70
35
> 100
107
92
16.3
Taxes on income
- 19
- 12
57.5
- 28
- 26
5.3
Net earnings
51
23
> 100
79
66
20.8
of which attributable to Südzucker AG shareholders
34
0
> 100
49
25
92.9
of which attributable to hybrid capital
3
3
- 6.1
6
7
- 6.2
of which attributable to other non-controlling interests
14
20
- 27.7
24
34
- 27.8
Earnings per share (€)
0.17
0.00
-
0.24
0.12
100.0
TABLE 05
