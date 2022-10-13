Advanced search
    SZU   DE0007297004

SÜDZUCKER AG

(SZU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:38 2022-10-13 am EDT
12.38 EUR   -2.10%
05:13aSüdzucker : Südzucker's business continues to develop positively
PU
05:13aSüdzucker : Q2 Half-year financial report 2022/23
PU
05:13aSüdzucker : Q2 - 1st half year 2022/23
PU
Südzucker : Q2 Half-year financial report 2022/23

10/13/2022 | 05:13am EDT
Q2 Half-year financial report First half year 2022/23

1 March to 31 August 2022

Consolidated group revenues

€ 4,624

[3,596] million

EBITDA

€ 465

[278] million

Consolidated group operating result

€ 316

[134] million

Fiscal 2022/23 forecast

Consolidated group revenues

now 9.4 to 9.8

(forecast of 11 August 2022: 8.9 to 9.3;

2021/22: 7.6) billion

EBITDA

at 810 to 910

(2021/22: 692) million confirmed

Consolidated group operating result

at 450 to 550

(2021/22: 332) million confirmed

CONTENTS

Overview

First half year 2022/23

Full-year fiscal 2022/23 forecast

Group figures as of 31 August 2022

1

Interim management report

2

Economic report

2

Group results of operations

2

Group financial position

3

Group assets

5

Employees

6

Sugar segment

7

Special products segment

10

CropEnergies segment

12

Starch segment

14

Fruit segment

16

Outlook

18

Risks and opportunities

20

Corporate Governance

21

Interim consoldidated financial statements

22

Notes to the interim consolidated

financial statements

30

Responsibility statement

40

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Q 3 - Quarterly statement

1st to 3rd quarter 2022/23

12 January 2023

Preliminary figures

Fiscal 2022/23

27 April 2023

Press and analysts' conference

Fiscal 2022/23

25 May 2023

Q 1 - Quarterly statement

1st quarter 2023/24

6 July 2023

Annual general meeting

Fiscal 2022/23

13 July 2023

Q2 - Half year financial report

1st half year 2023/24

12 October 2023

Quarterly statement

1st to 3rd quarter 2023/24

11 January 2024

OVERVIEW

First half year 2022/23

Revenues by segment

1st half year

€ million

2022/23

2021/22

+ / - in %

Sugar

1,443

1,231

17.3

Special products

1,053

856

23.0

CropEnergies

798

427

86.7

Starch

603

449

34.1

Fruit

727

633

14.8

Group total

4,624

3,596

28.6

TABLE 01

Operating result by segment

1st half year

€ million

2022/23

2021/22

+ / - in %

Sugar

16

- 18

-

Special products

40

64

- 36.6

CropEnergies

180

38

> 100

Starch

50

22

> 100

Fruit

30

28

6.0

Group total

316

134

> 100

TABLE 02

Full-year fiscal 2022/23 forecast

Increased forecast for consolidated group revenues, confirmation of 11 August 2022 forecast for EBITDA and consolidated group operating result:

  • Consolidated group revenues now expected in a range between € 9.4 and 9.8 (11 August forecast: 8.9 to 9.3;
  • 2021/22: 7.6) billion.
    EBITDA confirmed in a range of € 810 to 910 (2021/22:
  • 692) million.
    Consolidated group operating result of € 450 to 550
  • (2021/22: € 332) million confirmed.
    Capital employed moderately above previous year's level; ROCE expected to increase significantly (2021/22: 5.3 %).

OVERVIEW

Group figures as of 31 August 2022

Revenues and earnings

Revenues

€ million

EBITDA

€ million

EBITDA margin

%

Depreciation

€ million

Operating result

€ million

Operating margin

%

Net earnings

€ million

Cash flow and investments

Cash flow

€ million

Investments in fixed assets 1

€ million

Investments in financial assets / acquisitions

€ million

Total investments

€ million

Performance

Fixed assets 1

€ million

Goodwill

€ million

Working capital

€ million

Capital employed

€ million

Capital structure

Total assets

€ million

Shareholders' equity

€ million

Net financial debt

€ million

Equity ratio

%

Net financial debt as % of equity (gearing)

%

Shares

Market capitalization on 31 August

€ million

Closing price on 31 August

Earnings per share on 31 August

Average trading volume / day

thousands of shares

Performance Südzucker share 1 March to 31 August

%

Performance SDAX® 1 March to 31 August

%

Employees

1 Including intangible assets.

1st half year

2022/23

2021/22

+ / - in %

4,624

3,596

28.6

465

278

67.3

10.1

7.7

- 149

- 144

3.5

316

134

> 100

6.8

3.7

205

79

> 100

362

227

59.7

157

124

26.0

56

4

> 100

213

128

65.9

3,313

3,204

3.4

708

726

- 2.5

2,492

2,030

22.8

6,558

6,073

8.0

8,590

7,625

12.7

4,269

3,528

21.0

1,565

1,328

17.9

49.7

46.3

36.7

37.6

2,788

2,950

- 5.5

13.66

14.45

- 5.5

0.62

0.24

> 100

628

565

11.2

11.9

10.9

18.0

13.0

18,677

18,674

0.0

TABLE 03

SÜDZUCKER AGHALF -YE AR FINANCIAL REPORT Q2 2022/23

2 INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORTEconomic report

ECONOMIC REPORT

Group results of operations

Revenues, EBITDA and operating result

Group revenues rose about 29 % to € 4,624 (3,596) million in the first half of 2022 / 23. All segments contributed to this increase.

Group EBITDA also climbed significantly to € 465 (278) million.

Consolidated operating result also increased sharply to € 316

  1. million. Apart from the special products segment, which recorded a substantial decline in operating result, all segments contributed to this improvement.

Result from operations

Result from operations of € 296 (127) million comprises operating result of € 316 (134) million, the result from restructuring and special items of € - 44(- 1) million and the earnings contribution from companies consolidated at equity of € 24 (- 6) million.

goodwill and property, plant and equipment. In the sugar ­segment, this was offset in particular by income from the

reversal­ of provisions recognized for litigation risks and ­restructuring measures. In the fruit segment, the prior year's amount included expenses relating to a loss event and reorganization measures.

Result from companies consolidated at equity

The result from companies consolidated at equity was almost entirely attributable to the sugar and starch segments and amounted to € 24 (- 6) million.

Financial result

The financial result for the first six months of € - 22(- 20) million included net interest result of € - 16(- 15) million and other financial result of € - 6(- 5) million.

Taxes on income

Earnings before taxes were reported at € 274 (107) million and taxes on income amounted to € - 69(- 28) million.

Result of restructuring and special items

The result from restructuring and special items of € - 44(- 1) million was mainly attributable to the fruit segment totaling € - 49(- 2) million mainly due to the impairment of

Business performance - Group

2nd quarter

1st half year

2022/23

2021/22

+ / - in %

2022/23

2021/22

+ / - in %

Revenues

€ million

2,349

1,844

27.4

4,624

3,596

28.6

EBITDA

€ million

230

157

45.9

465

278

67.3

Depreciation on fixed assets and intangible assets

€ million

- 77

- 72

6.1

- 149

- 144

3.5

Operating result

€ million

153

85

79.5

316

134

> 100

Result from restructuring / special items

€ million

- 46

- 1

> 100

- 44

- 1

> 100

Result from companies consolidated at equity

€ million

7

- 4

-

24

- 6

-

Result from operations

€ million

114

80

43.5

296

127

> 100

EBITDA margin

%

9.8

8.5

10.1

7.7

Operating margin

%

6.5

4.6

6.8

3.7

Investments in fixed assets 1

€ million

92

69

32.7

157

124

26.0

Investments in financial assets / acquisitions

€ million

7

- 1

-

56

4

> 100

Total investments

€ million

99

68

45.6

213

128

65.9

Shares in companies consolidated at equity

€ million

86

133

- 35.7

Capital employed

€ million

6,558

6,073

8.0

Employees

18,677

18,674

0.0

1 Including intangible assets.

TABLE 04

SÜDZUCKER AGHALF -YE AR FINANCIAL REPORT Q2 2022/23

Economic report 

INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT

3

Income statement

2nd quarter

1st half year

€ million

2022/23

2021/22

+ / - in %

2022/23

2021/22

+ / - in %

Revenues

2,349

1,844

27.4

4,624

3,596

28.6

Operating result

153

85

79.5

316

134

> 100

Result from restructuring/special items

- 46

- 1

> 100

- 44

- 1

> 100

Result from companies consolidated at equity

7

- 4

-

24

- 6

-

Result from operations

114

80

43.5

296

127

> 100

Financial result

- 10

- 10

-

- 22

- 20

10.0

Earnings before income taxes

104

70

48.0

274

107

> 100

Taxes on income

- 32

- 19

66.7

- 69

- 28

> 100

Net earnings

72

51

41.1

205

79

> 100

of which attributable to Südzucker AG shareholders

38

34

13.2

126

49

> 100

of which attributable to hybrid capital

3

3

6.5

6

6

4.9

of which attributable to other non-controlling interests

31

14

> 100

73

24

> 100

Earnings per share (€)

0.19

0.17

11.8

0.62

0.24

> 100

TABLE 05

Consolidated net earnings

Of the consolidated net earnings of € 205 (79) million, € 126

  1. million were allocated to Südzucker AG shareholders, € 6
  1. million to hybrid equity and € 73 (24) million to other non-controlling interests, mainly the co-owners of AGRANA Group and CropEnergies Group.

Earnings per share

Earnings per share came in at € 0.62 (0.24) for the first half of 2022 / 23. The calculation was based on the time-weighted ­average of 204.1 (204.2) million shares outstanding.

Group financial position

Cash flow

Cash flow reached € 362 million compared to € 227 million during the same period last year. This translates into 7.8 (6.3) % of sales revenues.

Working capital

The cash outflow from the increase in working capital of € - 93 million - following a cash inflow from the € 177 million decrease in working capital in the same period of the previous year - was mainly attributable to the revenue-driven increase in trade receivables and the reduction in trade payables following payment of the final beet payment installments to beet growers. This cash outflow could not be fully offset by the typical seasonal inflow of proceeds resulting from the sale of sugar inventories in the first half of the year.

Investments in fixed assets

Investments in fixed assets (including intangible assets) totaled € 157 (124) million. The sugar segment's investments of € 56 (55) million were largely for various small replacements and compliance with legal or regulatory requirements. It was also possible to make logistics improvements and individual process optimizations. In the special products seg- ment, € 71 (41) million was spent mainly on plant expansion and optimization at BENEO and Freiberger. Investments of € 13 (10) million in the CropEnergies segment related to the replacement or efficiency improvement of production facili- ties. The starch segment invested € 7 (7) million, most of which was for optimization work and to comply with regulatory requirements. Investments of € 10 (11) million in the fruit segment were mostly for capacity expansions, process optimization and market requirements. The proportion of investments to meet legal requirements and increased market ­demands is rising in all segments.

Investments in financial assets

Investments in financial assets of € 56 (4) million related in particular to the special products segment. The full acquisition of Meatless Holding B. V., Goes, Netherlands, by the BENEO division in May 2022 aims to further expand activities in the area of plant-based proteins as part of the Group's 2026 PLUS strategy.

SÜDZUCKER AGHALF -YE AR FINANCIAL REPORT Q2 2022/23

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Südzucker AG published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 09:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
