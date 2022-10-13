Südzucker : Q2 Half-year financial report 2022/23

Result from operations of € 296 (127) million comprises operating result of € 316 (134) million, the result from restructuring and special items of € - 44(- 1) million and the earnings contribution from companies consolidated at equity of € 24 (- 6) million.

million. Apart from the special products segment, which recorded a substantial decline in operating result, all segments contributed to this improvement.

Consolidated operating result also increased sharply to € 316

Group revenues rose about 29 % to € 4,624 (3,596) million in the first half of 2022 / 23. All segments contributed to this increase.

goodwill and property, plant and equipment. In the sugar ­segment, this was offset in particular by income from the

reversal­ of provisions recognized for litigation risks and ­restructuring measures. In the fruit segment, the prior year's amount included expenses relating to a loss event and reorganization measures.

Result from companies consolidated at equity

The result from companies consolidated at equity was almost entirely attributable to the sugar and starch segments and amounted to € 24 (- 6) million.

Financial result

The financial result for the first six months of € - 22(- 20) million included net interest result of € - 16(- 15) million and other financial result of € - 6(- 5) million.

Taxes on income

Earnings before taxes were reported at € 274 (107) million and taxes on income amounted to € - 69(- 28) million.