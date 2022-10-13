Südzucker : Q2 Half-year financial report 2022/23

Q2 Half-year financial report First half year 2022/23
1 March to 31 August 2022
Consolidated group revenues
€ 4,624
[3,596] million
EBITDA
€ 465
[278] million
Consolidated group operating result
€ 316
[134] million
Fiscal 2022/23 forecast
Consolidated group revenues
now €9.4 to 9.8
(forecast of 11 August 2022: 8.9 to 9.3;
2021/22: 7.6) billion
EBITDA
at€ 810 to 910
(2021/22: 692) million confirmed
Consolidated group operating result
at€ 450 to 550
(2021/22: 332) million confirmed
CONTENTS
Overview
First half year 2022/23
Full-year fiscal 2022/23 forecast
Group figures as of 31 August 2022
1
Interim management report
2
Economic report
2
Group results of operations
2
Group financial position
3
Group assets
5
Employees
6
Sugar segment
7
Special products segment
10
CropEnergies segment
12
Starch segment
14
Fruit segment
16
Outlook
18
Risks and opportunities
20
Corporate Governance
21
Interim consoldidated financial statements
22
Notes to the interim consolidated
financial statements
30
Responsibility statement
40
FINANCIAL CALENDAR
Q 3 - Quarterly statement
1st to 3rd quarter 2022/23
12 January 2023
Preliminary figures
Fiscal 2022/23
27 April 2023
Press and analysts' conference
Fiscal 2022/23
25 May 2023
Q 1 - Quarterly statement
1st quarter 2023/24
6 July 2023
Annual general meeting
Fiscal 2022/23
13 July 2023
Q2 - Half year financial report
1st half year 2023/24
12 October 2023
Quarterly statement
1st to 3rd quarter 2023/24
11 January 2024
OVERVIEW
First half year 2022/23
Revenues by segment
1st half year
€ million
2022/23
2021/22
+ / - in %
Sugar
1,443
1,231
17.3
Special products
1,053
856
23.0
CropEnergies
798
427
86.7
Starch
603
449
34.1
Fruit
727
633
14.8
Group total
4,624
3,596
28.6
TABLE 01
Operating result by segment
1st half year
€ million
2022/23
2021/22
+ / - in %
Sugar
16
- 18
-
Special products
40
64
- 36.6
CropEnergies
180
38
> 100
Starch
50
22
> 100
Fruit
30
28
6.0
Group total
316
134
> 100
TABLE 02
Full-year fiscal 2022/23 forecast
Increased forecast for consolidated group revenues, confirmation of 11 August 2022 forecast for EBITDA and consolidated group operating result:
Consolidated group revenues now expected in a range between € 9.4 and 9.8 (11 August forecast: 8.9 to 9.3;
2021/22: 7.6) billion.
EBITDA confirmed in a range of € 810 to 910 (2021/22:
692) million.
Consolidated group operating result of € 450 to 550
(2021/22: € 332) million confirmed.
Capital employed moderately above previous year's level; ROCE expected to increase significantly (2021/22: 5.3 %).
OVERVIEW
Group figures as of 31 August 2022
Revenues and earnings
Revenues
€ million
EBITDA
€ million
EBITDA margin
%
Depreciation
€ million
Operating result
€ million
Operating margin
%
Net earnings
€ million
Cash flow and investments
Cash flow
€ million
Investments in fixed assets 1
€ million
Investments in financial assets / acquisitions
€ million
Total investments
€ million
Performance
Fixed assets 1
€ million
Goodwill
€ million
Working capital
€ million
Capital employed
€ million
Capital structure
Total assets
€ million
Shareholders' equity
€ million
Net financial debt
€ million
Equity ratio
%
Net financial debt as % of equity (gearing)
%
Shares
Market capitalization on 31 August
€ million
Closing price on 31 August
€
Earnings per share on 31 August
€
Average trading volume / day
thousands of shares
Performance Südzucker share 1 March to 31 August
%
Performance SDAX® 1 March to 31 August
%
Employees
1 Including intangible assets.
1st half year
2022/23
2021/22
+ / - in %
4,624
3,596
28.6
465
278
67.3
10.1
7.7
- 149
- 144
3.5
316
134
> 100
6.8
3.7
205
79
> 100
362
227
59.7
157
124
26.0
56
4
> 100
213
128
65.9
3,313
3,204
3.4
708
726
- 2.5
2,492
2,030
22.8
6,558
6,073
8.0
8,590
7,625
12.7
4,269
3,528
21.0
1,565
1,328
17.9
49.7
46.3
36.7
37.6
2,788
2,950
- 5.5
13.66
14.45
- 5.5
0.62
0.24
> 100
628
565
11.2
11.9
10.9
18.0
13.0
18,677
18,674
0.0
TABLE 03
SÜDZUCKER AGHALF -YE AR FINANCIAL REPORT Q2 2022/23
2 INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORTEconomic report
ECONOMIC REPORT
Group results of operations
Revenues, EBITDA and operating result
Group revenues rose about 29 % to € 4,624 (3,596) million in the first half of 2022 / 23. All segments contributed to this increase.
Group EBITDA also climbed significantly to € 465 (278) million.
Consolidated operating result also increased sharply to € 316
million. Apart from the special products segment, which recorded a substantial decline in operating result, all segments contributed to this improvement.
Result from operations
Result from operations of € 296 (127) million comprises operating result of € 316 (134) million, the result from restructuring and special items of € - 44(- 1) million and the earnings contribution from companies consolidated at equity of € 24 (- 6) million.
goodwill and property, plant and equipment. In the sugar segment, this was offset in particular by income from the
reversal of provisions recognized for litigation risks and restructuring measures. In the fruit segment, the prior year's amount included expenses relating to a loss event and reorganization measures.
Result from companies consolidated at equity
The result from companies consolidated at equity was almost entirely attributable to the sugar and starch segments and amounted to € 24 (- 6) million.
Financial result
The financial result for the first six months of € - 22(- 20) million included net interest result of € - 16(- 15) million and other financial result of € - 6(- 5) million.
Taxes on income
Earnings before taxes were reported at € 274 (107) million and taxes on income amounted to € - 69(- 28) million.
Result of restructuring and special items
The result from restructuring and special items of € - 44(- 1) million was mainly attributable to the fruit segment totaling € - 49(- 2) million mainly due to the impairment of
Business performance - Group
2nd quarter
1st half year
2022/23
2021/22
+ / - in %
2022/23
2021/22
+ / - in %
Revenues
€ million
2,349
1,844
27.4
4,624
3,596
28.6
EBITDA
€ million
230
157
45.9
465
278
67.3
Depreciation on fixed assets and intangible assets
€ million
- 77
- 72
6.1
- 149
- 144
3.5
Operating result
€ million
153
85
79.5
316
134
> 100
Result from restructuring / special items
€ million
- 46
- 1
> 100
- 44
- 1
> 100
Result from companies consolidated at equity
€ million
7
- 4
-
24
- 6
-
Result from operations
€ million
114
80
43.5
296
127
> 100
EBITDA margin
%
9.8
8.5
10.1
7.7
Operating margin
%
6.5
4.6
6.8
3.7
Investments in fixed assets 1
€ million
92
69
32.7
157
124
26.0
Investments in financial assets / acquisitions
€ million
7
- 1
-
56
4
> 100
Total investments
€ million
99
68
45.6
213
128
65.9
Shares in companies consolidated at equity
€ million
86
133
- 35.7
Capital employed
€ million
6,558
6,073
8.0
Employees
18,677
18,674
0.0
1 Including intangible assets.
TABLE 04
SÜDZUCKER AGHALF -YE AR FINANCIAL REPORT Q2 2022/23
Economic report
INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT
3
Income statement
2nd quarter
1st half year
€ million
2022/23
2021/22
+ / - in %
2022/23
2021/22
+ / - in %
Revenues
2,349
1,844
27.4
4,624
3,596
28.6
Operating result
153
85
79.5
316
134
> 100
Result from restructuring/special items
- 46
- 1
> 100
- 44
- 1
> 100
Result from companies consolidated at equity
7
- 4
-
24
- 6
-
Result from operations
114
80
43.5
296
127
> 100
Financial result
- 10
- 10
-
- 22
- 20
10.0
Earnings before income taxes
104
70
48.0
274
107
> 100
Taxes on income
- 32
- 19
66.7
- 69
- 28
> 100
Net earnings
72
51
41.1
205
79
> 100
of which attributable to Südzucker AG shareholders
38
34
13.2
126
49
> 100
of which attributable to hybrid capital
3
3
6.5
6
6
4.9
of which attributable to other non-controlling interests
31
14
> 100
73
24
> 100
Earnings per share (€)
0.19
0.17
11.8
0.62
0.24
> 100
TABLE 05
Consolidated net earnings
Of the consolidated net earnings of € 205 (79) million, € 126
million were allocated to Südzucker AG shareholders, € 6
million to hybrid equity and € 73 (24) million to other non-controlling interests, mainly the co-owners of AGRANA Group and CropEnergies Group.
Earnings per share
Earnings per share came in at € 0.62 (0.24) for the first half of 2022 / 23. The calculation was based on the time-weighted average of 204.1 (204.2) million shares outstanding.
Group financial position
Cash flow
Cash flow reached € 362 million compared to € 227 million during the same period last year. This translates into 7.8 (6.3) % of sales revenues.
Working capital
The cash outflow from the increase in working capital of € - 93 million - following a cash inflow from the € 177 million decrease in working capital in the same period of the previous year - was mainly attributable to the revenue-driven increase in trade receivables and the reduction in trade payables following payment of the final beet payment installments to beet growers. This cash outflow could not be fully offset by the typical seasonal inflow of proceeds resulting from the sale of sugar inventories in the first half of the year.
Investments in fixed assets
Investments in fixed assets (including intangible assets) totaled € 157 (124) million. The sugar segment's investments of € 56 (55) million were largely for various small replacements and compliance with legal or regulatory requirements. It was also possible to make logistics improvements and individual process optimizations. In the special products seg- ment, € 71 (41) million was spent mainly on plant expansion and optimization at BENEO and Freiberger. Investments of € 13 (10) million in the CropEnergies segment related to the replacement or efficiency improvement of production facili- ties. The starch segment invested € 7 (7) million, most of which was for optimization work and to comply with regulatory requirements. Investments of € 10 (11) million in the fruit segment were mostly for capacity expansions, process optimization and market requirements. The proportion of investments to meet legal requirements and increased market demands is rising in all segments.
Investments in financial assets
Investments in financial assets of € 56 (4) million related in particular to the special products segment. The full acquisition of Meatless Holding B. V., Goes, Netherlands, by the BENEO division in May 2022 aims to further expand activities in the area of plant-based proteins as part of the Group's 2026 PLUS strategy.
SÜDZUCKER AGHALF -YE AR FINANCIAL REPORT Q2 2022/23
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.