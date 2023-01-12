Advanced search
    SZU   DE0007297004

SÜDZUCKER AG

(SZU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:20:14 2023-01-12 am EST
16.25 EUR   -1.81%
Südzucker : Q3 Quarterly statement 2022/23
PU
Südzucker : Q3 - 1st to 3rd quarter 2022/23
PU
Südzucker significantly increases revenues and operating profit - jump in profits
DP
Südzucker : Q3 - 1st to 3rd quarter 2022/23

01/12/2023 | 04:00am EST
Quarterly Statement

First to third quarter 2022/23

Thomas Kölbl (CFO)

12 January 2023

iStock.com/metamorworks

Agenda

Financial Highlights 9M 2022/23

Development of Segments

Income statement

Cash flow statement

Balance sheet

Outlook FY 2022/23

Appendix

2

Südzucker Conference Call Q3 2022/23, 12 January 2023

FINANCIAL TRANSPARENCY

Group income statement

3rd quarter

1st-3rd quarter

(mn €)

2022/23

2021/22

+/- in %

2022/23

2021/22

+/- in %

Revenues

2.482

2.043

21,5

7.106

5.639

26,0

EBITDA

339

241

40,9

805

519

55,0

EBITDA margin

13,7%

11,8%

11,3%

9,2%

Depreciation

-119

-114

4,7

-269

-258

4,1

Operating result

220

127

73,5

536

261

> 100

Operating margin

8,8%

6,2%

7,5%

4,6%

Restructuring costs/special items

-1

-1

-

-45

-2

> 100

Result from companies consolidated at equity

5

-36

-

29

-42

-

EBIT

224

90

> 100

520

217

> 100

Net earnings attributable to shareholders

139

18

> 100

265

67

> 100

Earnings per share (€)

0,68

0,09

> 100

1,30

0,33

> 100

Cash flow

297

189

57,6

659

415

58,7

Investments in fixed assets*

106

75

42,5

263

199

32,2

Net financial debt

1.653

1.252

32,0

Employees

19.369

19.134

1,2

* Includingintangible assets

3

Südzucker Conference Call Q3 2022/23, 12 January 2023

FINANCIAL TRANSPARENCY

Financial Highlights - 9M 2022/23

Revenues

7.1 (5.6) bn

Cash flow

Sugar:

2.4 (2.0) bn €

659 (415) mn €

Non-sugar:

4.7 (3.7) bn €

EBITDA

805 (519) mn

Net Financial Debt

Sugar:

241 (94) mn €

1,653 (1,252) mn €

Non-sugar:

564 (425) mn €

Operating Result

536 (261) mn

Equity ratio

Sugar:

132 (-10) mn €

44 (44) %

Non-sugar:

404 (271) mn €

4

Südzucker Conference Call Q3 2022/23, 12 January 2023

FINANCIAL TRANSPARENCY

Overview segments - 9M 2022/23

Group

Sugar

Non-

sugar

Special

products

Crop-

Energies

Starch

Fruit

(mn €)

Revenues

EBITDA Operating result

Revenues

EBITDA Operating result

Revenues

EBITDA Operating result

Revenues

EBITDA Operating result

Revenues

EBITDA Operating result

Revenues

EBITDA Operating result

Revenues

EBITDA Operating result

3rd quarter

1st-3rd quarter

2022/23

2021/22

abs.

%

2022/23

2021/22

abs.

%

2.482

2.043

439

21,5

7.106

5.639

1.467

26,0

339

241

98

40,9

805

519

286

55,0

220

127

93

73,5

536

261

275

> 100

923

738

185

24,9

2.366

1.969

397

20,2

178

71

107

> 100

241

94

147

> 100

114

10

104

> 100

132

-10

142

-

1.559

1.305

254

19,5

4.740

3.670

1.070

29,2

161

170

-9

-5,3

564

425

139

32,7

106

117

-11

-9,4

404

271

133

49,1

580

458

122

26,6

1.633

1.314

319

24,3

51

49

2

4,9

130

150

-20

-12,8

31

30

1

3,7

71

94

-23

-23,7

307

304

3

0,9

1.105

731

374

51,1

67

66

1

0,0

267

125

142

> 100

56

56

0

-0,4

235

94

141

> 100

305

237

68

28,7

907

686

221

32,2

21

33

-12

-37,1

96

80

16

20,7

10

21

-11

-52,8

60

44

16

38,4

367

306

61

20,2

1.095

939

156

16,6

22

22

0

-4,4

71

70

1

2,7

9

10

-1

-18,3

38

39

-1

-0,5

5

Südzucker Conference Call Q3 2022/23, 12 January 2023

FINANCIAL TRANSPARENCY

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Südzucker AG published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 08:59:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
