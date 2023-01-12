|
Südzucker : Q3 - 1st to 3rd quarter 2022/23
Quarterly Statement
First to third quarter 2022/23
Thomas Kölbl (CFO)
12 January 2023
Agenda
Financial Highlights 9M 2022/23
Development of Segments
Income statement
Cash flow statement
Balance sheet
Outlook FY 2022/23
Appendix
|
2
|
Südzucker Conference Call Q3 2022/23, 12 January 2023
|
FINANCIAL TRANSPARENCY
Group income statement
|
|
|
3rd quarter
|
|
|
1st-3rd quarter
|
|
(mn €)
|
2022/23
|
2021/22
|
+/- in %
|
2022/23
|
2021/22
|
+/- in %
|
Revenues
|
2.482
|
2.043
|
21,5
|
7.106
|
5.639
|
26,0
|
EBITDA
|
339
|
241
|
40,9
|
805
|
519
|
55,0
|
EBITDA margin
|
13,7%
|
11,8%
|
|
11,3%
|
9,2%
|
|
Depreciation
|
-119
|
-114
|
4,7
|
-269
|
-258
|
4,1
|
Operating result
|
220
|
127
|
73,5
|
536
|
261
|
> 100
|
Operating margin
|
8,8%
|
6,2%
|
|
7,5%
|
4,6%
|
|
Restructuring costs/special items
|
-1
|
-1
|
-
|
-45
|
-2
|
> 100
|
Result from companies consolidated at equity
|
5
|
-36
|
-
|
29
|
-42
|
-
|
EBIT
|
224
|
90
|
> 100
|
520
|
217
|
> 100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings attributable to shareholders
|
139
|
18
|
> 100
|
265
|
67
|
> 100
|
Earnings per share (€)
|
0,68
|
0,09
|
> 100
|
1,30
|
0,33
|
> 100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow
|
297
|
189
|
57,6
|
659
|
415
|
58,7
|
Investments in fixed assets*
|
106
|
75
|
42,5
|
263
|
199
|
32,2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net financial debt
|
|
|
|
1.653
|
1.252
|
32,0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Employees
|
|
|
|
19.369
|
19.134
|
1,2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Includingintangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Südzucker Conference Call Q3 2022/23, 12 January 2023
|
FINANCIAL TRANSPARENCY
Financial Highlights - 9M 2022/23
|
Revenues
|
7.1 (5.6) bn €
|
Cash flow
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sugar:
|
2.4 (2.0) bn €
|
|
659 (415) mn €
|
|
Non-sugar:
|
4.7 (3.7) bn €
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
805 (519) mn €
|
Net Financial Debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sugar:
|
241 (94) mn €
|
|
1,653 (1,252) mn €
|
|
Non-sugar:
|
564 (425) mn €
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Result
|
536 (261) mn €
|
Equity ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sugar:
|
132 (-10) mn €
|
|
44 (44) %
|
|
Non-sugar:
|
404 (271) mn €
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Südzucker Conference Call Q3 2022/23, 12 January 2023
|
FINANCIAL TRANSPARENCY
Overview segments - 9M 2022/23
|
Group
|
Sugar
|
Non-
|
sugar
|
Special
|
products
|
Crop-
|
Energies
|
Starch
|
Fruit
(mn €)
Revenues
EBITDA Operating result
Revenues
EBITDA Operating result
Revenues
EBITDA Operating result
Revenues
EBITDA Operating result
Revenues
EBITDA Operating result
Revenues
EBITDA Operating result
Revenues
EBITDA Operating result
|
|
3rd quarter
|
|
|
|
1st-3rd quarter
|
|
|
2022/23
|
2021/22
|
abs.
|
%
|
2022/23
|
2021/22
|
abs.
|
%
|
2.482
|
2.043
|
439
|
21,5
|
7.106
|
5.639
|
1.467
|
26,0
|
339
|
241
|
98
|
40,9
|
805
|
519
|
286
|
55,0
|
220
|
127
|
93
|
73,5
|
536
|
261
|
275
|
> 100
|
923
|
738
|
185
|
24,9
|
2.366
|
1.969
|
397
|
20,2
|
178
|
71
|
107
|
> 100
|
241
|
94
|
147
|
> 100
|
114
|
10
|
104
|
> 100
|
132
|
-10
|
142
|
-
|
1.559
|
1.305
|
254
|
19,5
|
4.740
|
3.670
|
1.070
|
29,2
|
161
|
170
|
-9
|
-5,3
|
564
|
425
|
139
|
32,7
|
106
|
117
|
-11
|
-9,4
|
404
|
271
|
133
|
49,1
|
580
|
458
|
122
|
26,6
|
1.633
|
1.314
|
319
|
24,3
|
51
|
49
|
2
|
4,9
|
130
|
150
|
-20
|
-12,8
|
31
|
30
|
1
|
3,7
|
71
|
94
|
-23
|
-23,7
|
307
|
304
|
3
|
0,9
|
1.105
|
731
|
374
|
51,1
|
67
|
66
|
1
|
0,0
|
267
|
125
|
142
|
> 100
|
56
|
56
|
0
|
-0,4
|
235
|
94
|
141
|
> 100
|
305
|
237
|
68
|
28,7
|
907
|
686
|
221
|
32,2
|
21
|
33
|
-12
|
-37,1
|
96
|
80
|
16
|
20,7
|
10
|
21
|
-11
|
-52,8
|
60
|
44
|
16
|
38,4
|
367
|
306
|
61
|
20,2
|
1.095
|
939
|
156
|
16,6
|
22
|
22
|
0
|
-4,4
|
71
|
70
|
1
|
2,7
|
9
|
10
|
-1
|
-18,3
|
38
|
39
|
-1
|
-0,5
|
5
|
Südzucker Conference Call Q3 2022/23, 12 January 2023
|
FINANCIAL TRANSPARENCY
|
