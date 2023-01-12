Südzucker : Q3 Quarterly statement 2022/23

million. Operating result in the special products segment declined sharply on a cumulative basis and was on par with the prior year in the fruit segment, but the other segments contributed to the significant increase in results.

Result from companies consolidated at equity

The result from companies consolidated at equity was almost entirely attributable to the sugar and starch segments and amounted to € 29 (- 42) million.

Financial result

The financial result of € - 38(- 31) million includes net interest result of € - 24(- 23) million and other financial result of € - 14(- 8) million.