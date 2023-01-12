Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Südzucker AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SZU   DE0007297004

SÜDZUCKER AG

(SZU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:20:14 2023-01-12 am EST
16.25 EUR   -1.81%
04:00aSüdzucker : Q3 Quarterly statement 2022/23
PU
04:00aSüdzucker : Q3 - 1st to 3rd quarter 2022/23
PU
01:27aSüdzucker significantly increases revenues and operating profit - jump in profits
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Südzucker : Q3 Quarterly statement 2022/23

01/12/2023 | 04:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q3 Quarterly Statement

First to third quarter 2022/23

1 March to 30 November 2022

Consolidated group revenues

€ 7,106

[5,639] million

EBITDA

€ 805

[519] million

Consolidated group operating result

€ 536

[261] million

Full year fiscal 2022/23 forecast adjusted

on 2 November 2022

Consolidated group revenues

now 9.7 to10.1

(previous forecast: 9.4 to 9.8;

2021/22: 7.6) billion

EBITDA

890 to990

(previous forecast: 810 to 910;

2021/22: 692) million

Consolidated group operating result

530 to630

(previous forecast: 450 to 550;

2021/22: 332) million

CONTENTS

Overview

First to third quarter 2022/23

Full-year fiscal 2022/23 forecast

OVERVIEW

First to third quarter 2022/23

Group figures as of 30 November 2022

1

Economic report

2

Group results of operations

2

Group financial position

3

Group assets

5

Employees

6

Sugar Segment

7

Special products segment

10

CropEnergies segment

12

Starch segment

14

Revenues by segment

€ million

Sugar

Special products

CropEnergies

Starch

Fruit

Group total

1st - 3rd quarter

2022/23

2021/22

+ / - in %

2,366

1,969

20.2

1,633

1,314

24.3

1,105

731

51.1

907

686

32.2

1,095

939

16.6

7,106

5,639

26.0

Fruit segment

16

Outlook

18

Corporate Governance

20

TABLE 01

Operating result by segment

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

€ million

Sugar

Special products

CropEnergies

Starch

Fruit

Group total

1st - 3rd quarter

2022/23

2021/22

+ / - in %

132

- 10

-

71

94

- 23.7

235

94

> 100

60

44

38.4

38

39

- 0.5

536

261

> 100

Preliminary figures

Fiscal 2022/23

28 April 2023

Press and analysts' conference

Fiscal 2022/23

25 May 2023

Q 1 - Quarterly statement

1st quarter 2023/24

6 July 2023

Annual general meeting

Fiscal 2022 / 23

13 July 2023

Q 2 - Half year financial report

1st half year 2023/24

12 October 2023

Q 3 - Quarterly statement

1st to 3rd quarter 2023/24

11 January 2024

TABLE 02

Full-year fiscal 2022/23 forecast

  • Full-yearfiscal 2022/23 forecast was increased on
  • 2 November 2022 and confirmed on 15 December 2022. Consolidated group revenues expected in a range of
    € 9.7 to 10.1 (previous forecast: 9.4 to 9.8;
  • 2021/22: 7.6) billion.
    EBITDA anticipated in a range of € 890 to 990 (previous
  • forecast: 810 to 910; 2021/22: 692) million. Consolidated group operating result expected to be in a range of € 530 to 630 (previous forecast: 450 to 550;
  • 2021/22: 332) million.
    Capital employed moderately above previous year's level; ROCE expected to increase significantly (2021/22: 5.3 %).

OVERVIEW

Group figures as of 30 November 2022

Revenues and earnings

Revenues

€ million

EBITDA

€ million

EBITDA margin

%

Depreciation

€ million

Operating result

€ million

Operating margin

%

Net earnings

€ million

Cash flow and investments

Cash flow

€ million

Investments in fixed assets 1

€ million

Investments in financial assets / acquisitions

€ million

Total investments

€ million

Performance

Fixed assets 1

€ million

Goodwill

€ million

Working capital

€ million

Capital employed

€ million

Capital structure

Total assets

€ million

Shareholders' equity

€ million

Net financial debt

€ million

Equity ratio

%

Net financial debt as % of equity (gearing)

%

Shares

Market capitalization on 30 November

€ million

Closing price on 30 November

Earnings per share on 30 November

Average trading volume / day

thousands of shares

Performance Südzucker share 1 March to 30 November

%

Performance SDAX® 1 March to 30 November

%

Employees

1 Including intangible assets.

1st - 3rd quarter

2022/23

2021/22

+ / - in %

7,106

5,639

26.0

805

519

55.0

11.3

9.2

- 269

- 258

4.1

536

261

> 100

7.5

4.6

375

122

> 100

659

415

58.7

263

199

32.2

57

4

> 100

320

203

58.1

3,279

3,174

3.3

700

733

- 4.5

2,700

2,093

29.0

6,724

6,113

10.0

9,733

8,225

18.3

4,265

3,612

18.1

1,653

1,252

32.0

43.8

43.9

38.8

34.7

2,872

2,605

10.2

14.07

12.76

10.3

1.30

0.33

> 100

541

525

3.0

15.2- 2.1

- 14.5

7.4

19,369

19,134

1.2

TABLE 03

SÜDZUCKER AGQUARTERLY STATEMENT Q3 2022/23

2 Economic report

ECONOMIC REPORT

Group results of operations

Revenues, EBITDA and operating result

Group revenues rose by about 26 % to € 7,106 (5,639) million in the reporting period. All segments contributed to this increase.

2022/23. In the sugar segment, this was offset in especially by income from the reversal of provisions in the current financial year. The prior year's amount in the fruit segment included expenses relating to a loss event and for reorganization measures.

Group EBITDA climbed significantly to € 805 (519) million.

Group operating result also improved significantly to € 536

  1. million. Operating result in the special products segment declined sharply on a cumulative basis and was on par with the prior year in the fruit segment, but the other segments contributed to the significant increase in results.

Result from companies consolidated at equity

The result from companies consolidated at equity was almost entirely attributable to the sugar and starch segments and amounted to € 29 (- 42) million.

Financial result

The financial result of € - 38(- 31) million includes net interest result of € - 24(- 23) million and other financial result of € - 14(- 8) million.

Result from operations

Result from operations of € 520 (217) million includes operating result of € 536 (261) million, the result from restructuring and special items of € - 45(- 2) million and earnings from companies consolidated at equity of € 29 (- 42) million.

Taxes on income

Earnings before taxes were reported at € 482 (186) million and taxes on income amounted to € - 107(- 64) million.

Result of restructuring and special items

The result from restructuring and special items of € - 45(- 2) million related in particular to the fruit segment totaling

  • - 48(- 3) million mainly due to the impairment of goodwill and property, plant and equipment in the second quarter of

Business performance - Group

Revenues

€ million

EBITDA

€ million

Depreciation on fixed assets and intangible assets

€ million

Operating result

€ million

Result from restructuring / special items

€ million

Result from companies consolidated at equity

€ million

Result from operations

€ million

EBITDA margin

%

Operating margin

%

Investments in fixed assets 1

€ million

Investments in financial assets / acquisitions

€ million

Total investments

€ million

Shares in companies consolidated at equity

€ million

Capital employed

€ million

Employees

1 Including intangible assets.

3rd quarter

2022/23

2021/22

+ / - in %

2,482

2,043

21.5

339

241

40.9

- 119

- 114

4.7

220

127

73.5

- 1

- 1

-

5

- 36

-

224

90

> 100

13.7

11.8

8.8

6.2

106

75

42.5

2

0

-

108

75

44.8

1st - 3rd quarter

2022/23

2021/22

+ / - in %

7,106

5,639

26.0

805

519

55.0

- 269

- 258

4.1

536

261

> 100

- 45

- 2

> 100

29

- 42

-

520

217

> 100

11.3

9.2

7.5

4.6

263

199

32.2

57

4

> 100

320

203

58.1

91

96

- 5.3

6,724

6,113

10.0

19,369

19,134

1.2

TABLE 04

SÜDZUCKER AG

  QUARTERLY STATEMENT Q3 2022/23

Economic report

3

Income statement

3rd quarter

1st - 3rd quarter

€ million

Revenues

Operating result

Result from restructuring / special items Result from companies consolidated at equity

Result from operations

Financial result

Earnings before income taxes

Taxes on income

Net earnings

of which attributable to Südzucker AG shareholders of which attributable to hybrid capital

of which attributable to other non-controlling interests

Earnings per share (€)

2022/23

2,482

220

- 1

5

224

- 16

208

- 38

170

139

5

26

0.68

2021/22

+ / - in %

2,043

21.5

127

73.5

- 1

-

- 36

-

90

> 100

- 11

45.5

79

> 100

- 37

4.4

42

> 100

18

> 100

3

50.0

21

24.1

0.09 > 100

2022/23

7,106

536

- 45

29

520

- 38

482

- 107

375

265

11

99

1.30

2021/22

+ / - in %

5,639

26.0

261

> 100

- 2

> 100

- 42

-

217 > 100

- 31 22.6

186 > 100

- 64 66.9

122

> 100

67

> 100

9

19.8

46

> 100

0.33 > 100

TABLE 05

Consolidated net earnings

Of the consolidated net earnings totaling € 375 (122) million,

  • 265 (67) million were allocated to Südzucker AG shareholders,
  • 11 (9) million to hybrid equity and € 99 (46) million to other non-controlling interests, mainly the co-owners of AGRANA and the CropEnergies Group.

Earnings per share

Earnings per share came in at € 1.30 (0.33) for the first to the third quarter of 2022/23. The calculation was based on the time-weighted average of 204.1 (204.2) million shares out- standing.

Group financial position

Cash flow

Cash flow reached € 659 million compared to € 415 million during the same period last year. This translates into 9.3 (7.4) % of sales revenues.

Working capital

The cash outflow from the increase in working capital of

  • - 368million - following a cash inflow from the decrease in working capital of € 151 million in the same period of the pre- vious year - was mainly attributable to increased trade receiv- ables and the buildup of inventories as a result of higher raw material and energy costs, which could not be fully offset by the increase in liabilities to beet growers.

Investments in fixed assets

Investments in fixed assets (including intangible assets) totaled € 263 (199) million. The sugar segment's investments of € 95 (81) million were largely for replacements and compliance with legal or regulatory requirements. In addition, we made logistics improvements and individual process opti- mizations. In the special products segment, € 106 (70) million was spent mainly on plant expansion and optimization at BENEO and Freiberger. Investments of € 30 (16) million in the CropEnergies segment related to the replacement or efficiency improvement of production facilities. The starch segment invested € 13 (14) million, most of which was for optimization work and to comply with regulatory requirements. Investments of € 19 (18) million in the fruit segment were mostly for capacity expansions, process optimization and market requirements. The proportion of investments to meet legal requirements and increased market demands is rising in all segments.

Investments in financial assets

Investments in financial assets of € 57 (4) million related in particular to the special products segment. The full acquisition of Meatless Holding B.V., Goes, Netherlands, by the BENEO division in May 2022 aims to further expand activities in the area of plant-based proteins as part of the Group's 2026 PLUS strategy.

SÜDZUCKER AGQUARTERLY STATEMENT Q3 2022/23

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Südzucker AG published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 08:59:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SÜDZUCKER AG
04:00aSüdzucker : Q3 Quarterly statement 2022/23
PU
04:00aSüdzucker : Q3 - 1st to 3rd quarter 2022/23
PU
01:27aSüdzucker significantly increases revenues and operating profit - jump in profits
DP
01:10aSüdzucker : Südzucker confirms annual forecast following the first nine months of fiscal 2..
PU
01/11Cropenergies sees pressure from declining ethanol prices
DP
01/11Südzucker subsidiary Cropenergies narrows forecast - raw material costs weigh on result..
DP
01/06France's top grain export terminal eyes 14% rise in 2022/23 tonnage
RE
01/05Südzucker rally continues - analysts optimistic for 2023/24
DP
01/05SUEDZUCKER : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
01/05Metzler lifts Südzucker to 'Buy' - 'Improved market conditions'.
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SÜDZUCKER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 9 835 M 10 575 M 10 575 M
Net income 2023 285 M 306 M 306 M
Net Debt 2023 1 740 M 1 871 M 1 871 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,6x
Yield 2023 3,10%
Capitalization 3 377 M 3 631 M 3 631 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
EV / Sales 2024 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 18 677
Free-Float 29,5%
Chart SÜDZUCKER AG
Duration : Period :
Südzucker AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SÜDZUCKER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 16,55 €
Average target price 16,02 €
Spread / Average Target -3,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Niels Heinrich Pörksen Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Thomas Kölbl Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Jörg Gebhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Kirchberg Member-Management Board
Franz-Josef Möllenberg Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SÜDZUCKER AG1.29%3 631
SÃO MARTINHO S.A.-10.44%1 633
COSUMAR SA-8.24%1 613
BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LIMITED-1.56%976
ADECOAGRO S.A.-3.38%880
TRIVENI ENGINEERING & INDUSTRIES LIMITED-0.82%828