Südzucker : Südzucker AG Management report and financial statements 2022/23

Ladies and Gentlemen,

The fiscal year just ended was an eventful one - for the Südzucker Group as a whole and for the supervisory board. After over 25 years on the board - 22 of which were at the helm - Dr. Hans- Jörg Gebhard did not stand for reelection in July 2022. Following the 2022 annual general meet- ing, I was elected as his successor, which is why I am pleased to welcome you for the first time as the new chairman of the supervisory board and give you an overview of the board's activities in fiscal year 2022/23. You can expect a certain degree of continuity here because I have been a member of Südzucker's supervisory board since 2017 and am thus very familiar with the company and its processes.

But first, on behalf of the supervisory board and the entire company, I would like to take this opportunity to thank Dr. Hans-Jörg Gebhard for his tireless work - during his many years in office, he has consistently driven the development of the company forward. We will all have fond memories of his charismatic, confident and eloquent man- ner, which I am sure you have all experienced for yourselves at one general meeting or another.

There has also been a change on the executive board: Dr. Thomas Kirchberg retired on 31 August 2022 after his term expired. For over 30 years, including 15 as a member of the executive board, he played a key role in shaping the development of the Südzucker Group. We owe him our thanks and recognition for this and much more.

With his successor, Hans-Peter Gai, the supervisory board has gained a highly experienced manager in the food industry. We believe this decision will ensure that Südzucker's executive board is ideally positioned for the challenges that lie ahead of us.