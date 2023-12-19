In today's meeting, the supervisory board of Südzucker AG appointed Dr. Stephan Meeder (53), currently CEO/CFO of CropEnergies AG, to the Südzucker executive board with immediate effect. Stephan Meeder will take over the responsibilities of CFO Thomas Kölbl (61), who will retire on 31 May 2024. Until Stephan Meeder's successor on the CropEnergies executive board has been appointed, he will also continue to fulfill his responsibilities as CEO/CFO of CropEnergies.

"Over the past few months, we have met both external and internal candidates in the selection process for the successor to our long-standing and extremely successful CFO Thomas Kölbl and are pleased that with Stephan Meeder we have gained an experienced financial expert for the Südzucker executive board. He has also demonstrated his management skills in the further development of CropEnergies. Today, the company is a successful ethanol producer, financially sound and has a promising orientation towards future business segments. We are also pleased that with the appointment of Stephan Meeder we have succeeded in filling the position from within the company," said Dr. Stefan Streng, Chairman of Südzucker's supervisory board.

After studying business administration at the University of Mannheim and ESSEC, Cergy-Pontoise, France, Stephan Meeder worked at ABB Structured Finance GmbH from 1996 to 2000. In 1999 he received his doctorate from the University of Mannheim at the chair of logistics. From 2000 to 2001, he worked at KPMG in the corporate finance department and from 2001 to 2006 at Robert Bosch GmbH in the group accounting and M&A departments. In November 2006, Stephan Meeder joined Südzucker, where he worked in corporate finance. In May 2007, he was appointed Chief Financial Officer of the French sugar company Saint Louis Sucre SA, Paris. Stephan Meeder has been a member of the executive board of CropEnergies as Chief Financial Officer since April 2015. Since July 2020, he has also been CEO of CropEnergies.