    SZU   DE0007297004

SÜDZUCKER AG

(SZU)
News 
Summary

Südzucker : Südzucker becomes member of the EIT Food Accelerator Network co-funded by the European Union

03/04/2022 | 02:16am EST
Following its Group Strategy 2026 PLUS Südzucker is increasing its investments and activities leveraging plant-based solutions. One building block for increased innovation efforts are strong open innovation and close cooperation with agrifood and circular economy startups. Südzucker Group therefore joins the European EIT Food program EIT Food Accelerator Network (EIT FAN) from 1st March 2022 on as a new member of EIT Food. EIT Food is the world's largest and most dynamic food innovation community, supported by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), a body of the European Union.

The 2022 EIT FAN program has started only recently. Scouting for the new Food Accelerator Network cohort has been running until 28 February 2022. The Südzucker Group innovation team has already been involved in defining search fields, will soon evaluate first startup applications and is planning for impactful interactions with startups from April 2022 onwards. Beyond the activity in the FAN Südzucker will also involve itself in the early-stage seedbed program and the later stage Rising Food Stars program of EIT Food which primarily supports commercialization of new solutions in the market.

Südzucker Group is open for a wide range of products and technologies in all segments

Florian Weber, Head of New Business Development, states a broader purpose. "Südzucker Group is passionate about innovation that is leveraging the power of plants across the whole value chain from farm to fork. We are active in very diverse markets and produce a wide range of plant-based products and circular economy solutions. This diversity is represented through all our segments so there are plentiful possibilities for cooperation or co-developments."

Dr Wolfgang Kraus, Director Central Research & Development of Südzucker Group explains "We are committed to jointly scale products and technologies especially in the domain of plant proteins, bio-based chemicals, natural sweetening solutions, sustainable agriculture, industrial decarbonization and circular economy. As we process numerous crops and raw materials in our factories at highest efficiency levels, leveraging synergies in operations and sustainable valorization of side-streams are traditionally our core competence."

A video with Dr Wolfgang Kraus and Florian Weber describing the Südzucker Group engagement in the EIT FAN is available here: https://vimeo.com/somersaultvp/review/684371447/39a254b761

Disclaimer

Südzucker AG published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 07:15:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SÜDZUCKER AG
02:16aSÜDZUCKER : Südzucker becomes member of the EIT Food Accelerator Network co-funded by the ..
PU
01/20SÜDZUCKER AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/19SUEDZUCKER : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral
MD
01/18SUEDZUCKER : DZ Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
01/17Moody's Lifts Suedzucker's Outlook to Stable on Improved Profitability
MT
01/17SUEDZUCKER : Barclays reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
01/17SÜDZUCKER AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/17SUEDZUCKER : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
01/17Südzucker AG announces an Equity Buyback for 25,000 shares, for €0.34 million.
CI
01/17Südzucker AG authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
Financials
Sales 2022 7 354 M 8 127 M 8 127 M
Net income 2022 132 M 146 M 146 M
Net Debt 2022 1 449 M 1 602 M 1 602 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,1x
Yield 2022 2,24%
Capitalization 2 460 M 2 718 M 2 718 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 19 134
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 12,05 €
Average target price 14,10 €
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Niels Heinrich Pörksen Chairman-Management Board
Hans-Jörg Gebhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Franz-Josef Möllenberg Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erwin Hameseder Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Koch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SÜDZUCKER AG-9.06%2 718
SÃO MARTINHO S.A.23.81%2 924
COSUMAR SA-9.96%2 352
ADECOAGRO S.A.30.34%1 128
BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LIMITED15.65%1 108
TRIVENI ENGINEERING & INDUSTRIES LIMITED20.09%820