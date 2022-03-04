Südzucker : Südzucker becomes member of the EIT Food Accelerator Network co-funded by the European Union

Following its Group Strategy 2026 PLUS Südzucker is increasing its investments and activities leveraging plant-based solutions. One building block for increased innovation efforts are strong open innovation and close cooperation with agrifood and circular economy startups. Südzucker Group therefore joins the European EIT Food program EIT Food Accelerator Network (EIT FAN) from 1st March 2022 on as a new member of EIT Food. EIT Food is the world's largest and most dynamic food innovation community, supported by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), a body of the European Union.

The 2022 EIT FAN program has started only recently. Scouting for the new Food Accelerator Network cohort has been running until 28 February 2022. The Südzucker Group innovation team has already been involved in defining search fields, will soon evaluate first startup applications and is planning for impactful interactions with startups from April 2022 onwards. Beyond the activity in the FAN Südzucker will also involve itself in the early-stage seedbed program and the later stage Rising Food Stars program of EIT Food which primarily supports commercialization of new solutions in the market.

Südzucker Group is open for a wide range of products and technologies in all segments

Florian Weber, Head of New Business Development, states a broader purpose. "Südzucker Group is passionate about innovation that is leveraging the power of plants across the whole value chain from farm to fork. We are active in very diverse markets and produce a wide range of plant-based products and circular economy solutions. This diversity is represented through all our segments so there are plentiful possibilities for cooperation or co-developments."

Dr Wolfgang Kraus, Director Central Research & Development of Südzucker Group explains "We are committed to jointly scale products and technologies especially in the domain of plant proteins, bio-based chemicals, natural sweetening solutions, sustainable agriculture, industrial decarbonization and circular economy. As we process numerous crops and raw materials in our factories at highest efficiency levels, leveraging synergies in operations and sustainable valorization of side-streams are traditionally our core competence."

A video with Dr Wolfgang Kraus and Florian Weber describing the Südzucker Group engagement in the EIT FAN is available here: https://vimeo.com/somersaultvp/review/684371447/39a254b761