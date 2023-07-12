MANNHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Südzucker Group is confident about the current quarter (to the end of August) in view of good business in the sugar segment. The executive board expects a significant year-on-year increase in group Ebitda and group operating profit, the group announced in Mannheim on Wednesday. A year ago, the Group had generated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of Euro 230 million in the period. Operating profit had amounted to 153 million euros.

By contrast, the Group's subsidiary Cropenergies had to dampen expectations on Wednesday. The biofuel producer expects a significant drop in earnings for the quarter due to normalized prices for ethanol and lower production and sales volumes due to scheduled maintenance shutdowns. Südzucker, in turn, had raised its full-year forecast only a week ago after a strong first quarter. The targets have now been confirmed. The Mannheim-based company plans to present its half-year report on October 12.

Investors reacted with delight. Südzucker shares were recently up one percent on the Tradegate trading platform compared to the closing price on the main Xetra trading system./lew/he