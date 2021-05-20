Südzucker : Financial year 2020/21

Analyst Conference Call
Dr. Niels Pörksen (CEO), Thomas Kölbl (CFO)
20 May 2021
Agenda
Dr. Niels Pörksen
Thomas Kölbl
Overview
Financial Highlights
Group
Annual Financial Statement 2020/21
Segments
Financing
Corona pandemic
Development
Political environment
- Non-sugar segments
Strategy 2026 PLUS
- Sugar segment
Outlook
Appendix
FINANCIAL TRANSPARENCY
Overview
Key Topics
Implementation
Declining
influence of
on the way
Challenges in
financial year 2020/21
Sustainability
mastered
focus
Digitalization
reinforced
Financial Year 2020/21 - Group Perspective
8000
7000
6000
5000
4000
3000
2000
1000
0
Financial key figures (mn €)
800
6,476
6,983
6,754
6,671
6,679
700
600
500
426
445
400
236
300
116
200
27
100
0
-100
2016/17
2017/18
2018/19
2019/20
2020/21
Revenues
Operating Result
