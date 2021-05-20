Südzucker : Financial year 2020/21

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 6 738 M 8 210 M 8 210 M Net income 2021 -82,8 M -101 M -101 M Net Debt 2021 1 536 M 1 872 M 1 872 M P/E ratio 2021 -31,9x Yield 2021 1,20% Capitalization 2 921 M 3 570 M 3 559 M EV / Sales 2021 0,66x EV / Sales 2022 0,63x Nbr of Employees 19 136 Free-Float 30,6% Chart SÜDZUCKER AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SÜDZUCKER AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 6 Average target price 14,10 € Last Close Price 14,31 € Spread / Highest target 18,1% Spread / Average Target -1,47% Spread / Lowest Target -12,6% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Niels Heinrich Pörksen Chairman-Management Board Hans-Jörg Gebhard Chairman-Supervisory Board Franz-Josef Möllenberg Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board Erwin Hameseder Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board Georg Koch Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) SÜDZUCKER AG 22.62% 3 570 COSUMAR SA 23.75% 2 787 SÃO MARTINHO S.A. 16.41% 2 231 ADECOAGRO S.A. 55.88% 1 231 BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LIMITED 81.44% 927 BAOLINGBAO BIOLOGY CO.,LTD. 4.47% 690