MANNHEIM (dpa-AFX) - The food group Südzucker wants to take over its faltering subsidiary Cropenergies completely and then delist it from the stock exchange. On Tuesday evening, the company announced a delisting tender offer for all shares not yet owned by Südzucker. The offer price is expected to be EUR 11.50 in cash per share. On Tuesday, the shares closed at 6.81 euros.

As a result of the acquisition of 4.87 percent of Cropenergies from Süddeutsche Zuckerrübenverwertungs-Genossenschaft on Tuesday, Südzucker now holds 74.06 percent, the statement continued. The executive and supervisory boards of both companies support the move. While the parent company had recently expressed optimism about its business prospects, the subsidiary attracted negative attention with lowered forecasts.

Investors were initially only able to react to the news at Südzucker; trading in Cropenergies shares was suspended. The shares of the parent company came under slight pressure on the Tradegate trading platform.