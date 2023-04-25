|
Suedzucker : Another guidance upgrade
|Sales 2023
9 524 M
10 500 M
10 500 M
|Net income 2023
342 M
377 M
377 M
|Net Debt 2023
1 569 M
1 730 M
1 730 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|11,0x
|Yield 2023
|3,55%
|Capitalization
3 734 M
4 117 M
4 117 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,56x
|EV / Sales 2024
|0,51x
|Nbr of Employees
|19 369
|Free-Float
|29,5%
Technical analysis trends SÜDZUCKER AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|4
|Last Close Price
|18,30 €
|Average target price
|17,98 €
|Spread / Average Target
|-1,78%