  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Südzucker AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SZU   DE0007297004

SÜDZUCKER AG

(SZU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:25:18 2023-04-25 am EDT
18.11 EUR   -1.07%
03:14aSuedzucker : Another guidance upgrade
Alphavalue
04/21SUEDZUCKER : DZ Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
04/19SUEDZUCKER : Warburg Research keeps its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Suedzucker : Another guidance upgrade

04/25/2023 | 03:14am EDT
© Alphavalue 2023
All news about SÜDZUCKER AG
Analyst Recommendations on SÜDZUCKER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 9 524 M 10 500 M 10 500 M
Net income 2023 342 M 377 M 377 M
Net Debt 2023 1 569 M 1 730 M 1 730 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,0x
Yield 2023 3,55%
Capitalization 3 734 M 4 117 M 4 117 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
EV / Sales 2024 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 19 369
Free-Float 29,5%
Chart SÜDZUCKER AG
Duration : Period :
Südzucker AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SÜDZUCKER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 18,30 €
Average target price 17,98 €
Spread / Average Target -1,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Niels Heinrich Pörksen Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Thomas Kölbl Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Jörg Gebhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Kirchberg Member-Management Board
Franz-Josef Möllenberg Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SÜDZUCKER AG12.00%4 117
SÃO MARTINHO S.A.7.88%2 016
COSUMAR SA-4.21%1 699
BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LIMITED6.00%1 035
SHANDONG SANYUAN BIOTECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-18.82%929
ADECOAGRO S.A.-3.02%879
