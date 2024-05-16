Stock SZU SÜDZUCKER AG
Südzucker AG

Equities

SZU

DE0007297004

Food Processing

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 07:24:34 2024-05-16 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
13.84 EUR +2.22% Intraday chart for Südzucker AG +0.81% -3.88%
01:02pm SUEDZUCKER : FY24 results pre conf-call: Nothing really new under the sun Alphavalue
Apr. 18 SÜDZUCKER : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating ZD
Latest news about Südzucker AG

SÜDZUCKER : Warburg Research keeps a Sell rating ZD
Südzucker expects profit decline in the new financial year DP
SÜDZUCKER : Gets a Neutral rating from Deutsche Bank ZD
Federal Council approves introduction of biodiesel DP
SÜDZUCKER : Deutsche Bank drops its Sell rating ZD
SUEDZUCKER : Opinion change, from Buy to Add Alphavalue
SÜDZUCKER : Gets a Buy rating from DZ Bank ZD
Südzucker AG acquired additional 10.541014% stake in CropEnergies AG from outstanding shareholders. CI
SÜDZUCKER : DZ Bank remains its Buy rating ZD
Südzucker Opens Acceptance Period for Offer to Privatize CropEnergies MT
SÜDZUCKER : Barclays reiterates its Sell rating ZD
Südzucker very weak - analyst predicts profit erosion DP
Warburg Research downgrades Südzucker from 'Buy' to 'Sell' DP
SÜDZUCKER : Downgraded from Buy to Sell by Warburg Research ZD
Südzucker AG Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended November 30, 2023 CI
SUEDZUCKER : Sugar driven Alphavalue
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 11.01.2024 - 15:15 DP
Südzucker with growth thanks to sugar prices - forecast confirmed DP
SÜDZUCKER : Barclays reaffirms its Sell rating ZD
Südzucker slightly lower after strong fluctuations DP
SÜDZUCKER : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating ZD
Südzucker AG Revises Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 23/24 CI
Transcript : Südzucker AG, Q3 2024 Earnings Call, Jan 11, 2024

Company Profile

Suedzucker AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the processing of agricultural raw materials. The Company is organized, along with its subsidiaries, into four segments: the Sugar segment comprises sugar production and the agricultural division; the Special Products segment includes the activities of four divisions: BENEO, which produces and sells ingredients made from natural raw materials for food products and animal feed; the Freiberger Group is a producer of chilled and frozen pizzas, frozen pasta dishes and snacks; the PortionPack Europe group specializes in portion packs, and the starch division comprises starch companies in Hungary and Romania, bio-ethanol production in Austria and Hungary, as well as starch production facilities in Austria; the CropEnergies segment includes the bio-ethanol activities of the Company in Germany, Belgium and France, and the Fruit segment comprises the fruit juice preparations and fruit juice concentrates divisions.
Sector
Food Processing
Calendar
2024-05-15 - Q4 2024 Earnings Call
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Südzucker AG

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
13.54 EUR
Average target price
12.3 EUR
Spread / Average Target
-9.16%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Sugar & Artificial Sweeteners

1st Jan change Capi.
SÜDZUCKER AG Stock Südzucker AG
-4.02% 3B
SÃO MARTINHO S.A. Stock São Martinho S.A.
-6.55% 1.85B
COSUMAR SA Stock Cosumar SA
0.00% 1.85B
ADECOAGRO S.A. Stock Adecoagro S.A.
-2.07% 1.15B
SHREE RENUKA SUGARS LIMITED Stock Shree Renuka Sugars Limited
-11.13% 1.07B
SHANDONG BAILONG CHUANGYUAN BIO-TECH CO., LTD. Stock Shandong Bailong Chuangyuan Bio-Tech Co., Ltd.
+2.96% 1.01B
TRIVENI ENGINEERING & INDUSTRIES LIMITED Stock Triveni Engineering & Industries Limited
+1.57% 933M
BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LIMITED Stock Balrampur Chini Mills Limited
-7.75% 912M
HONGMIAN ZHIHUI SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION CO.,LTD.GUANGZHOU Stock Hongmian Zhihui Science and Technology Innovation Co.,Ltd.Guangzhou
+3.18% 823M
SHANDONG SANYUAN BIOTECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD. Stock Shandong Sanyuan Biotechnology Co.,Ltd.
+1.28% 819M
Sugar & Artificial Sweeteners
