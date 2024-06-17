Stock SZU SÜDZUCKER AG
Südzucker AG

Equities

SZU

DE0007297004

Food Processing

 03:10:37 2024-06-17 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
13.66 EUR -0.40% Intraday chart for Südzucker AG -3.45% -3.38%
08:48am SUEDZUCKER : Opinion change, from Add to Reduce Alphavalue
Jun. 11 Tranche Update on Südzucker AG's Equity Buyback Plan announced on June 3, 2024. CI
Latest news about Südzucker AG

SUEDZUCKER : Opinion change, from Add to Reduce Alphavalue
Tranche Update on Südzucker AG's Equity Buyback Plan announced on June 3, 2024. CI
SÜDZUCKER : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
Südzucker AG's Equity Buyback announced on June 3, 2024 has closed with 108,800 shares, representing 0.05% for ?1.55 million. CI
French sugar maker Cristal Union posts record yearly profit RE
Moody’s Lifts Suedzucker Rating on Solid Cash Flow Generation; Outlook Revised to Stable MT
Südzucker AG announces an Equity Buyback for 220,000 shares, for ?4 million. CI
Südzucker AG authorizes a Buyback Plan. CI
Germany's Nordzucker profits rise sharply, warns on harder new year RE
SÜDZUCKER : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating ZD
Südzucker AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended February 29, 2024 CI
SÜDZUCKER : DZ Bank is Neutral ZD
SUEDZUCKER : FY24 results pre conf-call: Nothing really new under the sun Alphavalue
Südzucker AG Confirms Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2025 CI
Südzucker AG Proposes Dividend for Fiscal 2024 CI
Transcript : Südzucker AG, 2024 Earnings Call, May 16, 2024
SÜDZUCKER : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating ZD
SÜDZUCKER : Warburg Research keeps a Sell rating ZD
Higher production costs - Südzucker expects profit decline RE
Südzucker expects profit decline in the new financial year DP
SÜDZUCKER : Gets a Neutral rating from Deutsche Bank ZD
Federal Council approves introduction of biodiesel DP
SÜDZUCKER : Deutsche Bank drops its Sell rating ZD
SUEDZUCKER : Opinion change, from Buy to Add Alphavalue
SÜDZUCKER : Gets a Buy rating from DZ Bank ZD

Company Profile

Suedzucker AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the processing of agricultural raw materials. The Company is organized, along with its subsidiaries, into four segments: the Sugar segment comprises sugar production and the agricultural division; the Special Products segment includes the activities of four divisions: BENEO, which produces and sells ingredients made from natural raw materials for food products and animal feed; the Freiberger Group is a producer of chilled and frozen pizzas, frozen pasta dishes and snacks; the PortionPack Europe group specializes in portion packs, and the starch division comprises starch companies in Hungary and Romania, bio-ethanol production in Austria and Hungary, as well as starch production facilities in Austria; the CropEnergies segment includes the bio-ethanol activities of the Company in Germany, Belgium and France, and the Fruit segment comprises the fruit juice preparations and fruit juice concentrates divisions.
Sector
Food Processing
Calendar
2024-07-10 - Q1 2025 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Südzucker AG

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
13.71 EUR
Average target price
13.08 EUR
Spread / Average Target
-4.63%
