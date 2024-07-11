Stock SZU SÜDZUCKER AG
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

Südzucker AG

Equities

SZU

DE0007297004

Food Processing

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 10:02:39 2024-07-11 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
13.06 EUR -4.22% Intraday chart for Südzucker AG -7.03% -7.75%
03:40pm SUEDZUCKER : Risks remain persistent Alphavalue
11:03am Südzucker share price slips - Warburg: 'Weak start to the year' DP
LockThis Alphavalue article, the European leader in independent research, is only available to subscribers .
Alphavalue is exclusively on MarketScreener.
To unlock the article, SUBSCRIBE!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about Südzucker AG

SUEDZUCKER : Risks remain persistent Alphavalue
Südzucker share price slips - Warburg: 'Weak start to the year' DP
Südzucker's profit drops significantly - investors disappointed DP
SÜDZUCKER : Warburg Research gives a Sell rating ZD
Südzucker's profit drops significantly DP
Südzucker expects "significant" decline in profits in the second quarter RE
Südzucker expects further decline in earnings - forecast confirmed DP
SÜDZUCKER : Warburg Research gives a Sell rating ZD
SÜDZUCKER : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
SUEDZUCKER : Opinion change, from Add to Reduce Alphavalue
Tranche Update on Südzucker AG's Equity Buyback Plan announced on June 3, 2024. CI
SÜDZUCKER : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
Südzucker AG's Equity Buyback announced on June 3, 2024 has closed with 108,800 shares, representing 0.05% for ?1.55 million. CI
French sugar maker Cristal Union posts record yearly profit RE
Moody’s Lifts Suedzucker Rating on Solid Cash Flow Generation; Outlook Revised to Stable MT
Südzucker AG announces an Equity Buyback for 220,000 shares, for ?4 million. CI
Südzucker AG authorizes a Buyback Plan. CI
Germany's Nordzucker profits rise sharply, warns on harder new year RE
SÜDZUCKER : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating ZD
Südzucker AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended February 29, 2024 CI
SÜDZUCKER : DZ Bank is Neutral ZD
SUEDZUCKER : FY24 results pre conf-call: Nothing really new under the sun Alphavalue
Südzucker AG Confirms Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2025 CI
Südzucker AG Proposes Dividend for Fiscal 2024 CI
Transcript : Südzucker AG, 2024 Earnings Call, May 16, 2024

Chart Südzucker AG

Chart Südzucker AG
More charts

Company Profile

Suedzucker AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the processing of agricultural raw materials. The Company is organized, along with its subsidiaries, into four segments: the Sugar segment comprises sugar production and the agricultural division; the Special Products segment includes the activities of four divisions: BENEO, which produces and sells ingredients made from natural raw materials for food products and animal feed; the Freiberger Group is a producer of chilled and frozen pizzas, frozen pasta dishes and snacks; the PortionPack Europe group specializes in portion packs, and the starch division comprises starch companies in Hungary and Romania, bio-ethanol production in Austria and Hungary, as well as starch production facilities in Austria; the CropEnergies segment includes the bio-ethanol activities of the Company in Germany, Belgium and France, and the Fruit segment comprises the fruit juice preparations and fruit juice concentrates divisions.
Sector
Food Processing
Calendar
2024-07-10 - Q1 2025 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Südzucker AG

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
13.64 EUR
Average target price
13.08 EUR
Spread / Average Target
-4.14%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Sugar & Artificial Sweeteners

1st Jan change Capi.
SÜDZUCKER AG Stock Südzucker AG
-7.82% 3.01B
SÃO MARTINHO S.A. Stock São Martinho S.A.
+10.30% 2.07B
COSUMAR SA Stock Cosumar SA
+5.13% 1.97B
SHREE RENUKA SUGARS LIMITED Stock Shree Renuka Sugars Limited
+7.68% 1.25B
BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LIMITED Stock Balrampur Chini Mills Limited
+8.43% 1.05B
TRIVENI ENGINEERING & INDUSTRIES LIMITED Stock Triveni Engineering & Industries Limited
+20.38% 1.05B
ADECOAGRO S.A. Stock Adecoagro S.A.
-10.18% 1.03B
SHANDONG BAILONG CHUANGYUAN BIO-TECH CO., LTD. Stock Shandong Bailong Chuangyuan Bio-Tech Co., Ltd.
-9.11% 881M
SHANDONG SANYUAN BIOTECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD. Stock Shandong Sanyuan Biotechnology Co.,Ltd.
-15.51% 678M
MITSUI DM SUGAR HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Stock Mitsui DM Sugar Holdings Co., Ltd.
+13.77% 672M
Sugar & Artificial Sweeteners
  1. Stock Market
  2. Equities
  3. SZU Stock
  4. News Südzucker AG
  5. Suedzucker: Risks remain persistent