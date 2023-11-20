Stock SZU SÜDZUCKER AG
PDF Report : Südzucker AG

Südzucker AG

Equities

SZU

DE0007297004

Food Processing

Market Closed - Xetra
 11:35:27 2023-11-20 am EST
14.69 EUR +0.14% -0.41% -10.10%
05:32pm SUEDZUCKER : Target cut by -11.6% Alphavalue
Nov. 17 SÜDZUCKER : Warburg Research maintains a Buy rating ZD
Latest news about Südzucker AG

SUEDZUCKER : Target cut by -11.6% Alphavalue
SÜDZUCKER : Warburg Research maintains a Buy rating ZD
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 15.11.2023 - 15:15 DP
Südzucker expects strong fall - confirms full-year forecast DP
Südzucker AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Third Quarter of 2023/24 and Full Year of 2023/24 CI
Lowered forecasts weigh heavily on Cropenergies DP
Südzucker slips - Barclays brings GLP-1 issue into play DP
Barclays cuts Südzucker to 'Underweight' - Target to 12 euros DP
Cropenergies expects sales and earnings to decline in the quarter DP
Warburg Research raises target for Südzucker to 17.30 euro - 'Buy'. DP
SÜDZUCKER : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating ZD
Kepler recommendation drives Cropenergies back to 50-day line DP
SÜDZUCKER : DZ Bank maintains a Buy rating ZD
SÜDZUCKER : Warburg Research maintains a Buy rating ZD
Price fluctuations at Südzucker after forecast increase DP
Warburg Research leaves Südzucker at 'Buy' - Target 17.20 euro DP
SUEDZUCKER : Outlook raised (again): a delectable treat for investor palates Alphavalue
Südzucker raises earnings forecast again - shares rise DP
European stocks touch three-week highs on easing interest rate concerns RE
Südzucker AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023-2024 CI
Transcript : Südzucker AG, Q2 2024 Earnings Call, Oct 12, 2023 CI
Südzucker AG Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended August 31, 2023 CI
Biofuel maker CropEnergies Q2 sales drop on lower volumes and ethanol prices RE
Lower sales prices and production volumes depress Cropenergies business DP
Autumn revival on German stock market hinges on US inflation DP

Chart Südzucker AG

Company Profile

Suedzucker AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the processing of agricultural raw materials. The Company is organized, along with its subsidiaries, into four segments: the Sugar segment comprises sugar production and the agricultural division; the Special Products segment includes the activities of four divisions: BENEO, which produces and sells ingredients made from natural raw materials for food products and animal feed; the Freiberger Group is a producer of chilled and frozen pizzas, frozen pasta dishes and snacks; the PortionPack Europe group specializes in portion packs, and the starch division comprises starch companies in Hungary and Romania, bio-ethanol production in Austria and Hungary, as well as starch production facilities in Austria; the CropEnergies segment includes the bio-ethanol activities of the Company in Germany, Belgium and France, and the Fruit segment comprises the fruit juice preparations and fruit juice concentrates divisions.
Sector
Food Processing
Calendar
2024-01-10 - Q3 2024 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Südzucker AG

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
14.67EUR
Average target price
15.86EUR
Spread / Average Target
+8.11%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Sugar & Artificial Sweeteners

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
SÜDZUCKER AG Stock Südzucker AG
-10.16% 3 260 M $
SÃO MARTINHO S.A. Stock São Martinho S.A.
+30.84% 2 441 M $
COSUMAR SA Stock Cosumar SA
+7.92% 1 908 M $
SHREE RENUKA SUGARS LIMITED Stock Shree Renuka Sugars Limited
-14.10% 1 269 M $
ADECOAGRO S.A. Stock Adecoagro S.A.
+36.31% 1 117 M $
BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LIMITED Stock Balrampur Chini Mills Limited
+12.20% 1 061 M $
TRIVENI ENGINEERING & INDUSTRIES LIMITED Stock Triveni Engineering & Industries Limited
+30.17% 954 M $
SHANDONG BAILONG CHUANGYUAN BIO-TECH CO., LTD. Stock Shandong Bailong Chuangyuan Bio-Tech Co., Ltd.
+78.05% 944 M $
KAYSERI SEKER FABRIKASI ANONIM SIRKETI Stock Kayseri Seker Fabrikasi Anonim Sirketi
0.00% 907 M $
SHANDONG SANYUAN BIOTECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD. Stock Shandong Sanyuan Biotechnology Co.,Ltd.
-22.85% 848 M $
Sugar & Artificial Sweeteners
