Südzucker AG

Food Processing

 10:17:10 2023-12-20 am EST 		Intraday chart for Südzucker AG 5-day change 1st Jan Change
14.3 EUR +3.14% +3.10% -12.55%
03:44pm SUEDZUCKER : The CropEnergies delisting finally sees the light of day Alphavalue
03:21pm Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 20.12.2023 - 15:15 DP
Latest news about Südzucker AG

Südzucker wants Cropenergies completely - share price jump before Christmas DP
Südzucker wants to buy Cropenergies completely - share price jumps DP
SÜDZUCKER : Warburg Research maintains a Buy rating ZD
Barclays rates Südzucker at 'Underweight' - Target 12 euros DP
SÜDZUCKER : Sell rating from Barclays ZD
Cropenergies skyrockets - Südzucker wants to take over completely DP
Südzucker wants to take over Cropenergies completely and remove it from the stock exchange DP
Cropenergies Says Supervisory Board Is Already Working On Succession Plan And Will Decide On Appointment Of CFO And Reappointment Of CEO In Near Future RE
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 15.12.2023 - 15:15 DP
Lower ethanol prices: Südzucker subsidiary Cropenergies lowers annual targets DP
Südzucker Announces Resignation of Makes Changes as Chief Digital Officer CI
SUEDZUCKER : Target cut by -11.6% Alphavalue
SÜDZUCKER : Warburg Research maintains a Buy rating ZD
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 15.11.2023 - 15:15 DP
Südzucker expects strong fall - confirms full-year forecast DP
Südzucker AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Third Quarter of 2023/24 and Full Year of 2023/24 CI
Lowered forecasts weigh heavily on Cropenergies DP
Südzucker slips - Barclays brings GLP-1 issue into play DP
Barclays cuts Südzucker to 'Underweight' - Target to 12 euros DP
Cropenergies expects sales and earnings to decline in the quarter DP
Warburg Research raises target for Südzucker to 17.30 euro - 'Buy'. DP
SÜDZUCKER : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating ZD
Kepler recommendation drives Cropenergies back to 50-day line DP

Company Profile

Suedzucker AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the processing of agricultural raw materials. The Company is organized, along with its subsidiaries, into four segments: the Sugar segment comprises sugar production and the agricultural division; the Special Products segment includes the activities of four divisions: BENEO, which produces and sells ingredients made from natural raw materials for food products and animal feed; the Freiberger Group is a producer of chilled and frozen pizzas, frozen pasta dishes and snacks; the PortionPack Europe group specializes in portion packs, and the starch division comprises starch companies in Hungary and Romania, bio-ethanol production in Austria and Hungary, as well as starch production facilities in Austria; the CropEnergies segment includes the bio-ethanol activities of the Company in Germany, Belgium and France, and the Fruit segment comprises the fruit juice preparations and fruit juice concentrates divisions.
Food Processing
2024-01-10 - Q3 2024 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
13.86 EUR
Average target price
15.58 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+12.37%
Sector Sugar & Artificial Sweeteners

1st Jan change Capi.
SÜDZUCKER AG Stock Südzucker AG
-12.67% 3 106 M $
SÃO MARTINHO S.A. Stock São Martinho S.A.
+13.24% 2 145 M $
SHREE RENUKA SUGARS LIMITED Stock Shree Renuka Sugars Limited
-20.03% 1 248 M $
ADECOAGRO S.A. Stock Adecoagro S.A.
+34.14% 1 201 M $
SHANDONG BAILONG CHUANGYUAN BIO-TECH CO., LTD. Stock Shandong Bailong Chuangyuan Bio-Tech Co., Ltd.
+79.41% 1 056 M $
BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LIMITED Stock Balrampur Chini Mills Limited
-2.91% 964 M $
KAYSERI SEKER FABRIKASI ANONIM SIRKETI Stock Kayseri Seker Fabrikasi Anonim Sirketi
0.00% 908 M $
TRIVENI ENGINEERING & INDUSTRIES LIMITED Stock Triveni Engineering & Industries Limited
+17.20% 907 M $
SHANDONG SANYUAN BIOTECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD. Stock Shandong Sanyuan Biotechnology Co.,Ltd.
-28.21% 795 M $
MITSUI DM SUGAR HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Stock Mitsui DM Sugar Holdings Co., Ltd.
+42.72% 646 M $
Sugar & Artificial Sweeteners
