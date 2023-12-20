Südzucker AG
SZU
DE0007297004
Food Processing
Real-time Estimate
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|14.3 EUR
|+3.14%
|+3.10%
|-12.55%
|03:44pm
|SUEDZUCKER : The CropEnergies delisting finally sees the light of day
|03:21pm
|Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 20.12.2023 - 15:15
|DP
Suedzucker AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the processing of agricultural raw materials. The Company is organized, along with its subsidiaries, into four segments: the Sugar segment comprises sugar production and the agricultural division; the Special Products segment includes the activities of four divisions: BENEO, which produces and sells ingredients made from natural raw materials for food products and animal feed; the Freiberger Group is a producer of chilled and frozen pizzas, frozen pasta dishes and snacks; the PortionPack Europe group specializes in portion packs, and the starch division comprises starch companies in Hungary and Romania, bio-ethanol production in Austria and Hungary, as well as starch production facilities in Austria; the CropEnergies segment includes the bio-ethanol activities of the Company in Germany, Belgium and France, and the Fruit segment comprises the fruit juice preparations and fruit juice concentrates divisions.
SectorFood Processing
Calendar
2024-01-10 - Q3 2024 Earnings Release
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
13.86 EUR
Average target price
15.58 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+12.37%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-12.67%
|3 106 M $
|+13.24%
|2 145 M $
|-20.03%
|1 248 M $
|+34.14%
|1 201 M $
|+79.41%
|1 056 M $
|-2.91%
|964 M $
|0.00%
|908 M $
|+17.20%
|907 M $
|-28.21%
|795 M $
|+42.72%
|646 M $
