Suedzucker expects to raise its sugar prices again next year

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Europe's largest sugar
producer Suedzucker is set to bump up sugar prices
again next year as energy costs remain high and input costs for
items like sugar beet are also elevated, chief executive Niels
Poerksen told Reuters.
The news of further price rises for a widely-used food
staple like sugar comes as European policymakers scramble to try
control inflation and curb a cost of living crisis.
"In some areas, increased costs are still putting pressure
on the margin. We will therefore have to implement further price
increases next year,” Poerksen said on the sidelines of an
International Sugar Organisation seminar in London, referring to
sugar prices and also to processed foods like pizza and
'functional' or health food ingredients like isomalt.
EU sugar prices on the spot market are already at record
high levels - nearly three times those seen a year ago -
following extreme weather and a surge in energy costs, forcing
confectioners to consider production cuts.
Sugar production is among the most energy-intensive
industries and is especially reliant in the European Union on
gas, prices of which have soared this year as key producer
Russia has sharply restricted supply.
Earlier this month, Suedzucker, which has a range of
non-food interests including biofuels, said it expected profits
for the year to end-February 2023 would be nearly twice as high
as a year ago as higher sugar prices would compensate for rising
energy and raw materials costs.
Poerksen said sugar consumption had recovered to pre-COVID
levels despite efforts to reduce use of the sweetener in foods
on health grounds. He added there are many other uses for sugar,
like ethanol.
In terms of supply, Poerksen doesn't expect higher prices
for sugar-beet to result in much higher plantings next year
because farmers are limited by crop rotation constraints.
The sugar beet area for this winter's crop is down by about
4% on the year, according to Suedzucker.
(Reporting by Maytaal Angel. Editing by Jane Merriman and Mark
Potter)