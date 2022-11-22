Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Südzucker AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SZU   DE0007297004

SÜDZUCKER AG

(SZU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:45 2022-11-22 am EST
14.32 EUR   +0.88%
11:01aSuedzucker expects to raise its sugar prices again next year
RE
10:55aSOFTS-Arabica coffee extends rebound, raw sugar eases
RE
09:48aSuedzucker expects to raise its sugar prices again next year
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Suedzucker expects to raise its sugar prices again next year

11/22/2022 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Europe's largest sugar producer Suedzucker is set to bump up sugar prices again next year as energy costs remain high and input costs for items like sugar beet are also elevated, chief executive Niels Poerksen told Reuters.

The news of further price rises for a widely-used food staple like sugar comes as European policymakers scramble to try control inflation and curb a cost of living crisis.

"In some areas, increased costs are still putting pressure on the margin. We will therefore have to implement further price increases next year,” Poerksen said on the sidelines of an International Sugar Organisation seminar in London, referring to sugar prices and also to processed foods like pizza and 'functional' or health food ingredients like isomalt.

EU sugar prices on the spot market are already at record high levels - nearly three times those seen a year ago - following extreme weather and a surge in energy costs, forcing confectioners to consider production cuts.

Sugar production is among the most energy-intensive industries and is especially reliant in the European Union on gas, prices of which have soared this year as key producer Russia has sharply restricted supply.

Earlier this month, Suedzucker, which has a range of non-food interests including biofuels, said it expected profits for the year to end-February 2023 would be nearly twice as high as a year ago as higher sugar prices would compensate for rising energy and raw materials costs.

Poerksen said sugar consumption had recovered to pre-COVID levels despite efforts to reduce use of the sweetener in foods on health grounds. He added there are many other uses for sugar, like ethanol.

In terms of supply, Poerksen doesn't expect higher prices for sugar-beet to result in much higher plantings next year because farmers are limited by crop rotation constraints.

The sugar beet area for this winter's crop is down by about 4% on the year, according to Suedzucker. (Reporting by Maytaal Angel. Editing by Jane Merriman and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AC (AC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.83% 1.09 End-of-day quote.-20.73%
S&P GSCI BIO FUEL INDEX 0.03% 188.9771 Real-time Quote.12.24%
SÜDZUCKER AG 0.78% 14.3 Delayed Quote.7.09%
All news about SÜDZUCKER AG
11:01aSuedzucker expects to raise its sugar prices again next year
RE
10:55aSOFTS-Arabica coffee extends rebound, raw sugar eases
RE
09:48aSuedzucker expects to raise its sugar prices again next year
RE
11/08SUEDZUCKER : DZ Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
11/04SUEDZUCKER : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral
MD
11/03SUEDZUCKER : Warburg Research sticks Neutral
MD
11/03SUEDZUCKER : Gets a Neutral rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
11/02SUEDZUCKER : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral
MD
11/02Suedzucker lifts profit forecast as price rises seen trumping higher costs
RE
11/02Südzucker AG Revises Group Earnings Guidance for the Financial Year Ending February 28,..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SÜDZUCKER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 9 832 M 10 074 M 10 074 M
Net income 2023 277 M 284 M 284 M
Net Debt 2023 1 667 M 1 708 M 1 708 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,7x
Yield 2023 3,52%
Capitalization 2 896 M 2 967 M 2 967 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
EV / Sales 2024 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 18 677
Free-Float 29,5%
Chart SÜDZUCKER AG
Duration : Period :
Südzucker AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SÜDZUCKER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 14,19 €
Average target price 13,95 €
Spread / Average Target -1,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Niels Heinrich Pörksen Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Thomas Kölbl Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Jörg Gebhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Kirchberg Member-Management Board
Franz-Josef Möllenberg Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SÜDZUCKER AG7.09%2 967
SÃO MARTINHO S.A.-18.29%1 870
COSUMAR SA-31.07%1 577
BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LIMITED-3.53%885
ADECOAGRO S.A.4.17%876
TRIVENI ENGINEERING & INDUSTRIES LIMITED24.75%817