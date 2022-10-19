Tereos raises beet prices by 40% amid soaring EU sugar markets

PARIS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - France's largest sugar and
ethanol group Tereos raised the price at which it will buy sugar
beets from its cooperative members by 40% from last year, aiming
to pass on improved results amid soaring European sugar markets.
In a letter sent to its 12,000 cooperative members on
Tuesday, Tereos said that for the 2022 harvest it would pay
41.85 euros ($40.88), premium included, per tonne of sugar beet
based on a sugar content of 16 degrees, up from 29.90 euros last
season.
The price hike was linked exclusively to improved industrial
and commercial performances at Tereos' French sugar business
unit, it said, adding it had recorded a significant rise in its
average selling price compared to 2021.
Tereos had previously said it would do "at least as much" as
its competitors in France. Cristal Union and Suedzucker's
branch in France, Saint-Louis Sucre, announced prices
of 35 euros and 35.50 euros per tonne respectively.
Sugar beet growers union CGB welcomed Tereos' move and
called on other sugar producers in France to consider rising
their purchase prices.
"This announcement comes at the right time as yields for the
2022 harvest are expected to be down sharply compared to the
five-year average and beet production costs are experiencing
record inflation, driven in particular by fuel and fertilizer
prices: nearly 15% in 2022 and 35% anticipated in 2023 compared
to their 2021 level," CGB said in a statement.
European sugar prices are trading at record highs, nearly
three times the levels seen a year ago following extreme weather
and a surge in energy costs, which has raised concerns in the
baking and confectionary industries.
The sugar beet harvest, which is in full swing in France, is
showing disappointing results after a severe drought hampered
crop development. The farm ministry earlier this month said it
expected the national yield to fall 6% compared with the
five-year average.
Tereos said it expected yields to be close to the five-year
average, although with mixed results, and to record an average
sugar content of 18.2%.
Tereos is the world's second-largest sugar producer by
volume thanks to its sugar cane activities in Brazil.
($1 = 1.0238 euros)
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Paul Simao and
Mark Potter)