Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Südzucker AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SZU   DE0007297004

SÜDZUCKER AG

(SZU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:51 2022-10-19 pm EDT
12.58 EUR   +1.99%
05:56aSUEDZUCKER : DZ Bank remains Neutral
MD
10/17SUEDZUCKER : Warburg Research reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
10/14SUEDZUCKER : Barclays reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tereos raises beet prices by 40% amid soaring EU sugar markets

10/19/2022 | 12:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - France's largest sugar and ethanol group Tereos raised the price at which it will buy sugar beets from its cooperative members by 40% from last year, aiming to pass on improved results amid soaring European sugar markets.

In a letter sent to its 12,000 cooperative members on Tuesday, Tereos said that for the 2022 harvest it would pay 41.85 euros ($40.88), premium included, per tonne of sugar beet based on a sugar content of 16 degrees, up from 29.90 euros last season.

The price hike was linked exclusively to improved industrial and commercial performances at Tereos' French sugar business unit, it said, adding it had recorded a significant rise in its average selling price compared to 2021.

Tereos had previously said it would do "at least as much" as its competitors in France. Cristal Union and Suedzucker's branch in France, Saint-Louis Sucre, announced prices of 35 euros and 35.50 euros per tonne respectively.

Sugar beet growers union CGB welcomed Tereos' move and called on other sugar producers in France to consider rising their purchase prices.

"This announcement comes at the right time as yields for the 2022 harvest are expected to be down sharply compared to the five-year average and beet production costs are experiencing record inflation, driven in particular by fuel and fertilizer prices: nearly 15% in 2022 and 35% anticipated in 2023 compared to their 2021 level," CGB said in a statement.

European sugar prices are trading at record highs, nearly three times the levels seen a year ago following extreme weather and a surge in energy costs, which has raised concerns in the baking and confectionary industries.

The sugar beet harvest, which is in full swing in France, is showing disappointing results after a severe drought hampered crop development. The farm ministry earlier this month said it expected the national yield to fall 6% compared with the five-year average.

Tereos said it expected yields to be close to the five-year average, although with mixed results, and to record an average sugar content of 18.2%.

Tereos is the world's second-largest sugar producer by volume thanks to its sugar cane activities in Brazil.

($1 = 1.0238 euros) (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Paul Simao and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.04% 5.1669 Delayed Quote.-17.95%
S&P GSCI SUGAR INDEX -0.05% 196.4212 Real-time Quote.-0.58%
SÜDZUCKER AG 1.22% 12.48 Delayed Quote.-6.94%
All news about SÜDZUCKER AG
05:56aSUEDZUCKER : DZ Bank remains Neutral
MD
10/17SUEDZUCKER : Warburg Research reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
10/14SUEDZUCKER : Barclays reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
10/13Record EU sugar prices leave sweet-makers with bitter taste
RE
10/13Südzucker Ag Announces Earnings Guidance for Year 2022
CI
10/13SUEDZUCKER : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral
MD
10/13Südzucker : Südzucker's business continues to develop positively
PU
10/13Südzucker : Q2 Half-year financial report 2022/23
PU
10/13Südzucker : Q2 - 1st half year 2022/23
PU
10/13Transcript : Südzucker AG, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 13, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SÜDZUCKER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 9 357 M 9 154 M 9 154 M
Net income 2023 244 M 238 M 238 M
Net Debt 2023 1 670 M 1 634 M 1 634 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,2x
Yield 2023 3,78%
Capitalization 2 516 M 2 472 M 2 462 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
EV / Sales 2024 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 18 677
Free-Float 29,5%
Chart SÜDZUCKER AG
Duration : Period :
Südzucker AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SÜDZUCKER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 12,33 €
Average target price 13,27 €
Spread / Average Target 7,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Niels Heinrich Pörksen Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Thomas Kölbl Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Jörg Gebhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Kirchberg Member-Management Board
Franz-Josef Möllenberg Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SÜDZUCKER AG-6.94%2 472
SÃO MARTINHO S.A.-20.56%1 844
COSUMAR SA-21.97%1 750
ADECOAGRO S.A.9.51%934
BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LIMITED-5.34%861
TRIVENI ENGINEERING & INDUSTRIES LIMITED27.28%827