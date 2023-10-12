HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Broker) - The analyst firm Warburg Research left its rating for Südzucker at "buy" with a target price of 17.20 euros. The second fiscal quarter turned out better than he expected, mainly thanks to higher profitability in the sugar segment, analyst Oliver Schwarz wrote in his first reaction on Thursday./ajx/ag

