EGYPT SUEZ CANAL REVENUES HITS $6 BLN FROM JANUARY TILL FIRST HALF OF DECEMBER - SUEZ CANAL CHAIRMAN

Homepage
Equities
France
Euronext Paris
Suez
News
SUEZ
SEV
FR0010613471
SUEZ
(SEV)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Euronext Paris -
12/17 11:35:28 am
19.805
EUR
--.--%
12/16
SUEZ
: 15/12/2021 - Letter from the Chairman of the Board of Directors
PU
12/16
ICON NEWS ATHLETES' VILLAGE FOR THE 2024 GAMES
: SOLIDEO selects the SUEZ Group for its innovative urban air treatment solutions
PU
12/16
Cleanaway Waste Management Agrees on Completion Date of $390 Million Sydney Assets Purchase Deal
MT
All news about SUEZ
12/16
SUEZ
: 15/12/2021 - Letter from the Chairman of the Board of Directors
PU
12/16
ICON NEWS ATHLETES' VILLAGE FOR THE
: SOLIDEO selects the SUEZ Group for its innovative u..
PU
12/16
Cleanaway Waste Management Agrees on Completion Date of $390 Million Sydney Assets Purc..
MT
12/15
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE
: Sanofi, Toyota, Tesla, Stadler Rail, Vontobel...
12/15
Suez To Upgrade Sorting Center In Saint-Étienne Metropolitan Area, France
MT
12/15
European Commission Conditionally Oks Veolia, Suez's $15 Billion Merger
MT
12/15
SUEZ
: Icon News Saint Etienne Metropole signs the contract for the construction and opera..
PU
12/14
EU Grants Conditional Nod for Veolia's Acquisition of Suez
MT
12/14
Veolia says Suez deal will be closed by Jan 7 -statement
RE
12/14
Veolia and Suez gain EU green light for $14.7 bln deal
RE
More news
2020
France's Veolia raises its offer on Suez to 18 euros per share
RE
2020
SUEZ
: Raised to Buy by JP Morgan
MD
2018
Dollar slump hits European shares; Suez warning, tumbling tech weigh
RE
More recommendations
EUR
USD
Sales 2021
17 366 M
19 516 M
19 516 M
Net income 2021
450 M
506 M
506 M
Net Debt 2021
9 784 M
10 996 M
10 996 M
P/E ratio 2021
30,2x
Yield 2021
3,36%
Capitalization
12 664 M
14 278 M
14 232 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,29x
EV / Sales 2022
1,23x
Nbr of Employees
81 689
Free-Float
58,9%
More Financials
Chart SUEZ
Full-screen chart
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bearish
Bullish
Technical analysis
More Financials
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
19,81 €
Average target price
18,59 €
Spread / Average Target
-6,16%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Bertrand Camus
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Julian David Waldron
Chief Financial Officer & Group Senior EVP-Finance
Philippe Varin
Chairman
Jean-Marc Boursier
Chief Operating Officer & Group SEVP-France
Delphine Ernotte Cunci
Independent Director
More about the company
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
SUEZ
22.10%
14 278
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.
26.99%
33 934
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.
22.99%
11 971
STERICYCLE, INC.
-15.69%
5 369
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED
26.81%
4 397
CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.
33.80%
4 260
More Results
