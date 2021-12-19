Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Suez
  News
  Summary
    SEV   FR0010613471

SUEZ

(SEV)
  Report
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EGYPT SUEZ CANAL REVENUES HITS $6 BLN FROM JANUARY TILL FIRST HALF OF DECEMBER - SUEZ CANAL CHAIRMAN

12/19/2021 | 07:12am EST
EGYPT SUEZ CANAL REVENUES HITS $6 BLN FROM JANUARY TILL FIRST HALF OF DECEMBER - SUEZ CANAL CHAIRMAN


© Reuters 2021
All news about SUEZ
12/16SUEZ : 15/12/2021 - Letter from the Chairman of the Board of Directors
PU
12/16ICON NEWS ATHLETES' VILLAGE FOR THE : SOLIDEO selects the SUEZ Group for its innovative u..
PU
12/16Cleanaway Waste Management Agrees on Completion Date of $390 Million Sydney Assets Purc..
MT
12/15GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Sanofi, Toyota, Tesla, Stadler Rail, Vontobel...
12/15Suez To Upgrade Sorting Center In Saint-Étienne Metropolitan Area, France
MT
12/15European Commission Conditionally Oks Veolia, Suez's $15 Billion Merger
MT
12/15SUEZ : Icon News Saint Etienne Metropole signs the contract for the construction and opera..
PU
12/14EU Grants Conditional Nod for Veolia's Acquisition of Suez
MT
12/14Veolia says Suez deal will be closed by Jan 7 -statement
RE
12/14Veolia and Suez gain EU green light for $14.7 bln deal
RE
Analyst Recommendations on SUEZ
Financials
Sales 2021 17 366 M 19 516 M 19 516 M
Net income 2021 450 M 506 M 506 M
Net Debt 2021 9 784 M 10 996 M 10 996 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,2x
Yield 2021 3,36%
Capitalization 12 664 M 14 278 M 14 232 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,29x
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 81 689
Free-Float 58,9%
Chart SUEZ
Duration : Period :
Suez Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUEZ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 19,81 €
Average target price 18,59 €
Spread / Average Target -6,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bertrand Camus Chief Executive Officer & Director
Julian David Waldron Chief Financial Officer & Group Senior EVP-Finance
Philippe Varin Chairman
Jean-Marc Boursier Chief Operating Officer & Group SEVP-France
Delphine Ernotte Cunci Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUEZ22.10%14 278
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.26.99%33 934
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.22.99%11 971
STERICYCLE, INC.-15.69%5 369
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED26.81%4 397
CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.33.80%4 260