    SEV   FR0010613471

SUEZ

(SEV)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 11/03 12:35:05 pm
19.7 EUR   -0.18%
Présentation résultats 9M 2021 (en anglais)

11/03/2021 | 01:55pm EDT
SUEZ 9M 2021 Performance

November 3rd, 2021

03-Nov-21

SUEZ 9M 2021 Results

1

9M 2021 PERFORMANCE

Highlights

Julian Waldron

Chief Financial Officer

03-Nov-21

Strong growth and enhanced operational profitability

in €m

13,006

Revenue up +9.8% organically vs 9M 2020, +6.3% vs 9M 2019

Benefitting from the strong commercial momentum

2,452

EBITDA up +29.0% organically vs 9M 2020, +11.9% vs 9M 2019

Operational performance strengthened : EBITDA margin up +1.2 pt vs 2019

1,253

EBIT up +204% organically vs 9M 2020, +26.2% vs 9M 2019

Strong contribution from WTS and R&R businesses

8,761

Net Debt decreased by (1,530)m vs Sept. 2020

Continued strong cash generation

28-July-21

SUEZ H1 2021 Results

3

Strong implementation of our commitments on climate

1 Committed to full disclosure

EU Green Taxonomy proactive disclosure in Feb. 21, 74% of revenue qualified(1)

ESG yearly Factbook incl.

TCFD and SASB reporting

Committed to be aligned

Committed to adapt

our operations to physical

2 with 1.5° Trajectory

3 climate risks

Designing a new climate

Approval by Science-Based

physical risk management

Target initiative (SBTi) in Sept. 21

action plan based on IPCC 2.5°

to 4° scenarios

-46% of GHG emissions on

Implemented at first in the

scope 1 & 2

more at risks Business Areas

-14% on scope 3 by 2030

Fully integrated set of actions

Each Business Area committed to a Sustainable Development contract

(1)

This first evaluation of the qualification and eligibility of SUEZ business activities has been conducted

on the basis of the Taxonomy Regulation and delegated acts (Annex I). Please refer to the Note on

03-Nov-21

SUEZ 9M 2021 Results

methodology "Evaluation of SUEZ Group 2020 revenue integrated to the European Taxonomy"

4

published on SUEZ website.

Rapid progress on the New SUEZ and the Veolia transaction

Indicative timetable

29 July

November /

End of

End of Q4 2021 /

Beginning

2021

December 2021

Q4 2021

Beginning 2022

2022

Opening

Clearance

Closing

Clearing

Mandatory

of the offer following

by the European

of the offer1

and settlement

Delisting2

the declaration

Commission under

of the offer

of conformity

merger control

Re-opening

of the offer

by the AMF

of the offer

03-Nov-21

SUEZ 9M 2021 Results

(1)

Closing date of the offer will be determined by the AMF once the clearance from the EC is received.

5

(2)

In the event that Veolia holds at least 90% of the share capital and voting rights of Suez following

closing of the offer (re-opened as the case may be).

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Suez SA published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 17:54:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 17 112 M 19 814 M 19 814 M
Net income 2021 451 M 522 M 522 M
Net Debt 2021 9 154 M 10 600 M 10 600 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,1x
Yield 2021 3,37%
Capitalization 12 619 M 14 617 M 14 612 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 81 689
Free-Float 58,9%
