Présentation résultats 9M 2021 (en anglais)
SUEZ 9M 2021 Performance
November 3rd, 2021
03-Nov-21
SUEZ 9M 2021 Results
1
9M 2021 PERFORMANCE
Highlights
Julian Waldron
Chief Financial Officer
03-Nov-21
Strong growth and enhanced operational profitability
in €m
13,006
Revenue up +9.8% organically vs 9M 2020, +6.3% vs 9M 2019
Benefitting from the strong commercial momentum
2,452
EBITDA up +29.0% organically vs 9M 2020, +11.9% vs 9M 2019
Operational performance strengthened : EBITDA margin up +1.2 pt vs 2019
1,253
|
EBIT up +204% organically vs 9M 2020, +26.2% vs 9M 2019
|
Strong contribution from WTS and R&R businesses
8,761
|
Net Debt decreased by €(1,530)m vs Sept. 2020
Continued strong cash generation
28-July-21
SUEZ H1 2021 Results
3
Strong implementation of our commitments on climate
1 Committed to full disclosure
EU Green Taxonomy proactive disclosure in Feb. 21, 74% of revenue qualified(1)
ESG yearly Factbook incl.
TCFD and SASB reporting
Committed to be aligned
|
Committed to adapt
|
our operations to physical
|
2 with 1.5° Trajectory
|
3 climate risks
|
Designing a new climate
|
Approval by Science-Based
|
physical risk management
|
Target initiative (SBTi) in Sept. 21
|
action plan based on IPCC 2.5°
|
to 4° scenarios
|
-46% of GHG emissions on
|
Implemented at first in the
|
scope 1 & 2
|
more at risks Business Areas
|
-14% on scope 3 by 2030
|
Fully integrated set of actions
Each Business Area committed to a Sustainable Development contract
(1)
This first evaluation of the qualification and eligibility of SUEZ business activities has been conducted
03-Nov-21
SUEZ 9M 2021 Results
methodology "Evaluation of SUEZ Group 2020 revenue integrated to the European Taxonomy"
|
4
Rapid progress on the New SUEZ and the Veolia transaction
Indicative timetable
29 July
|
November /
|
End of
|
End of Q4 2021 /
|
Beginning
|
2021
|
December 2021
|
Q4 2021
|
Beginning 2022
|
2022
|
Opening
|
Clearance
|
Closing
|
Clearing
|
Mandatory
|
of the offer following
|
by the European
|
of the offer1
|
and settlement
|
Delisting2
|
the declaration
|
Commission under
|
|
of the offer
|
|
of conformity
|
merger control
|
|
Re-opening
|
|
of the offer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
03-Nov-21
SUEZ 9M 2021 Results
(1)
|
Closing date of the offer will be determined by the AMF once the clearance from the EC is received.
|
5
|
|
(2)
|
In the event that Veolia holds at least 90% of the share capital and voting rights of Suez following
|
closing of the offer (re-opened as the case may be).
|Analyst Recommendations on SUEZ
|
|Sales 2021
|
17 112 M
19 814 M
19 814 M
|Net income 2021
|
451 M
522 M
522 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
9 154 M
10 600 M
10 600 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|30,1x
|Yield 2021
|3,37%
|Capitalization
|
12 619 M
14 617 M
14 612 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,27x
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,31x
|Nbr of Employees
|81 689
|Free-Float
|58,9%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends SUEZ
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|6
|Last Close Price
|
19,74 €
|Average target price
|
18,58 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
-5,86%
|1st jan.
|Capi. (M$)
|SUEZ
|21.67%
|14 617