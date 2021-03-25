Seven LNG tankers diverted after Suez Canal blockage - Kpler

SINGAPORE, March 26 (Reuters) - Seven liquefied natural gas
(LNG) tankers are being diverted away from the Suez Canal after
traffic was suspended through the key waterway where a large
container ship has been stuck since Tuesday, data intelligence
firm Kpler said on Friday.
Three of the tankers are being diverted towards the longer
route around the Cape of Good Hope, Kpler analyst Rebecca Chia
said, adding that majority of the diverted tankers originally
signalled for Suez Canal are now headed elsewhere.
Four of the tankers loaded cargoes from the United States
and Qatar while the rest are not carrying any cargo, she added.
Six LNG vessels are awaiting entry at either side of the
canal with another vessel called Golar Tundra being stuck in the
Canal since Tuesday, she said.
"A total of 16 LNG vessels' planned transit via the Suez
Canal will be affected if the congestion persists until the end
of this week," she added.
"There will be considerable delays in the loading schedule
at Ras Laffan for the start of April due to the congestion."
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)