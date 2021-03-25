Log in
Seven LNG tankers diverted after Suez Canal blockage - Kpler

03/25/2021 | 11:43pm EDT
SINGAPORE, March 26 (Reuters) - Seven liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers are being diverted away from the Suez Canal after traffic was suspended through the key waterway where a large container ship has been stuck since Tuesday, data intelligence firm Kpler said on Friday.

Three of the tankers are being diverted towards the longer route around the Cape of Good Hope, Kpler analyst Rebecca Chia said, adding that majority of the diverted tankers originally signalled for Suez Canal are now headed elsewhere.

Four of the tankers loaded cargoes from the United States and Qatar while the rest are not carrying any cargo, she added.

Six LNG vessels are awaiting entry at either side of the canal with another vessel called Golar Tundra being stuck in the Canal since Tuesday, she said.

"A total of 16 LNG vessels' planned transit via the Suez Canal will be affected if the congestion persists until the end of this week," she added.

"There will be considerable delays in the loading schedule at Ras Laffan for the start of April due to the congestion." (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
