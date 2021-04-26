Suez Canal hopes for deal on cargo ship, still detained since blocking waterway

CAIRO, April 26 (Reuters) - The head of the Suez Canal
Authority (SCA) said on Monday he hoped talks would soon yield
an agreement with the owner and insurer of a giant container
ship which is still being detained since it blocked the waterway
for six days last month.
The 400-metre (430 yard) Ever Given became wedged diagonally
across the canal in high winds on March 23, blocking all
traffic. Since it finally came unstuck, it has been held with
its cargo in a lake separating two stretches of the canal. The
SCA has made a $916 million claim against its Japanese owner,
Shoei Kisen.
Only two crew members have left the ship since it dropped
anchor in the lake after being dislodged on March 29, while 23
crew, all Indian nationals, remain on board.
In a statement, SCA Chairman Osama Rabie said the crew were
not detained and were free to leave or be replaced, as long as
the captain stays on board as the guardian of the vessel and its
cargo.
The ship's protection and indemnity insurer UK Club and its
technical manager Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) have
said they are disappointed that the ship is being held. UK Club
has filed an appeal at an Egyptian court against its detention,
citing a lack of supporting evidence for the SCA's claim.
"The (SCA) is dealing with all the specific requirements of
the negotiation with complete flexibility, in full respect for
international norms in these sorts of situations," Rabie said on
Monday.
