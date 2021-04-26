Log in
    SEV   FR0010613471

SUEZ

(SEV)
Suez Canal hopes for deal on cargo ship, still detained since blocking waterway

04/26/2021 | 09:42am EDT
CAIRO, April 26 (Reuters) - The head of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said on Monday he hoped talks would soon yield an agreement with the owner and insurer of a giant container ship which is still being detained since it blocked the waterway for six days last month.

The 400-metre (430 yard) Ever Given became wedged diagonally across the canal in high winds on March 23, blocking all traffic. Since it finally came unstuck, it has been held with its cargo in a lake separating two stretches of the canal. The SCA has made a $916 million claim against its Japanese owner, Shoei Kisen.

Only two crew members have left the ship since it dropped anchor in the lake after being dislodged on March 29, while 23 crew, all Indian nationals, remain on board.

In a statement, SCA Chairman Osama Rabie said the crew were not detained and were free to leave or be replaced, as long as the captain stays on board as the guardian of the vessel and its cargo.

The ship's protection and indemnity insurer UK Club and its technical manager Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) have said they are disappointed that the ship is being held. UK Club has filed an appeal at an Egyptian court against its detention, citing a lack of supporting evidence for the SCA's claim.

"The (SCA) is dealing with all the specific requirements of the negotiation with complete flexibility, in full respect for international norms in these sorts of situations," Rabie said on Monday. (Reporting by Yusri Mohamed Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Alison Williams and Peter Graff)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 16 864 M 20 391 M 20 391 M
Net income 2021 409 M 495 M 495 M
Net Debt 2021 9 627 M 11 640 M 11 640 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,3x
Yield 2021 3,35%
Capitalization 12 681 M 15 295 M 15 334 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,32x
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 81 689
Free-Float 52,3%
Chart SUEZ
Duration : Period :
Suez Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUEZ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 18,25 €
Last Close Price 19,84 €
Spread / Highest target 3,33%
Spread / Average Target -8,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bertrand Camus Chief Executive Officer & Director
Julian David Waldron Chief Financial Officer
Philippe Varin Chairman
Jean-Marc Boursier Chief Operating Officer
Delphine Ernotte Cunci Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUEZ22.32%15 295
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.15.00%30 956
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.10.59%10 721
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.99%8 593
STERICYCLE, INC.1.31%6 445
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED10.64%4 142
