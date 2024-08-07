The European Commission has approved the creation of two joint ventures by Eramet, Suez RV France, and The Future Is Neutral ('TFIN'), all three based in France.

The transaction mainly concerns the recycling of lithium-ion batteries from electric vehicles and residues from the production of these batteries.

The Commission concluded that the proposed concentration would not raise competition concerns, given the limited market position resulting from the transaction.

