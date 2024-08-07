Suez: EU approves two joint ventures with Eramet and TFIN
The transaction mainly concerns the recycling of lithium-ion batteries from electric vehicles and residues from the production of these batteries.
The Commission concluded that the proposed concentration would not raise competition concerns, given the limited market position resulting from the transaction.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction