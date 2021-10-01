Suez : Icon News 2020 World Expo in Dubai SUEZ a partner of the France Pavilion will present its cutting edge solutions and technologies in promotion of sustainable cities and connected regions

Paris, October 1, 2021
2020 WORLD EXPO IN DUBAI:
SUEZ, A PARTNER OF THE FRANCE PAVILION, WILL PRESENT ITS CUTTING- EDGE SOLUTIONS AND TECHNOLOGIES IN PROMOTION OF SUSTAINABLE CITIES AND CONNECTED REGIONS
The SUEZ Group will participate in the Expo 2020 Dubai whose theme is "Connecting Minds, Building the Future." As a committed player in the environmental transition, the Group will be presenting France's vision of the ecological and solidarity-based transition, its innovations and solutions in favor of the circular economy and environmental preservation at the France Pavilion, whose theme is "Lights, Light". 25 million visitors from over 190 countries are expected throughout the course of the event, from October 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022.
On the occasion of the France Pavilion's Biodiversity fortnight, which marks the opening of the Dubai World Expo, a panel of the SUEZ Group experts will present emblematic solutions for preserving the water, air and soil elements, which meet the Sustainable Development challenges defined by the United Nations and the Sustainable Development objectives set by SUEZ in its 2017 - 2021 roadmap. Four priorities have been defined: to be a collaborative, open and responsible company, to be a leader in the circular and low-carbon economy; to support its customers' environmental transition with concrete solutions; and to contribute to the common good. As such, SUEZ has raised its commitments, in 2019, to ensure a 45% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions (compared to 30% previously) in line with the + 1.5°C trajectory (goal of carbon neutrality in 2050), and has pledged to avoid approximately 20 million tons of CO2 emissions each year for its customers, and this by 2030.
As an international showcase, the Dubai World Expo will allow clients from around the world to discover the Group's recent innovations, such as:
Origins.Earth, a tool to assess the cities' greenhouse gas emissions and implement low-carbon strategies to combat climate disruption
Biomimetics and biomonitoring, nature-inspired solutions to preserve biodiversity
Advanced technologies to improve the performance of water networks to shape more sustainable cities by protecting the water resource
"We are very proud to be a partner of the France Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai. This event will be an opportunity for SUEZ to present its expertise and innovations supported by the Group internationally. The themes addressed at this event are at the heart of the Group's strategy. Through to our investments in R&D and the implementation of innovative technologies with local communities and industries, we are committed to supporting countries and their regions in their transformations in order to build more responsible and environmentally friendly models." commented
Pierre-Yves Pouliquen, SUEZ Senior Vice President, Sustainable Development.
France Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai illustration/Credits: COFREX
About SUEZ:
Since the end of the 19th century, SUEZ has built expertise aimed at helping people to constantly improve their quality of life by protecting their health and supporting economic growth. With an active presence on five continents, SUEZ and its 90,000 employees strive to preserve our environment's natural capital: water, soil, and air. SUEZ provides innovative and resilient solutions in water management, waste recovery, site remediation and air treatment, optimizing municipalities' and industries' resource management through "smart" cities and improving their environmental and economic performance. The Group delivers sanitation services to 64 million people and produces 7.1 billion m3 of drinking water. SUEZ is also a contributor to economic growth, with more than 200,000 jobs created directly and indirectly on an annual basis, and a provider of new resources, with 4.2 million tons of secondary raw materials produced. By 2030, the Group is targeting 100% sustainable solutions, with a positive impact on our environment, health and climate. SUEZ generated total revenue of €17,2 billion in 2020.
