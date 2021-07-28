Suez : Icon News SUEZ pursues growth in its industrial activity with multiple contract wins and renewals in its priority markets

Paris, July 28, 2021

SUEZ pursues growth in its industrial activity with multiple contract wins and renewals

in its priority markets

During the first half of the year, SUEZ won a number of industrial contracts, representing total revenues of €773 million. These contracts, won in France and abroad, enable the Group to strengthen its support for industrial companies in the key markets identified by SUEZ. Within the framework of these new contracts, the Group will bring its expertise in water and waste treatment to priority markets, including Metallurgy, Energy, Pharmaceuticals, Construction & Deconstruction and Food & Beverage.

Mining & Metals

In the United-Kingdom, British Steel Limited, one of the leading steel manufacturers in Europe, has awarded SUEZ with a chemical and monitoring service contract for its integrated Steel plant at Scunthorpe North Lincolnshire. As part of the contract, SUEZ will provide chemicals, services, and digital solutions for cooling water treatment, boiler water treatment, and wastewater. The wide range of capabilities and offering of SUEZ will allow British Steel Limited to improve automation through digitalization for better visibility of chemical usage and reserves, achieve cost savings through process efficiency and analytics, and improve clarification on the wastewater and clarifiers, contributing to an improved water reuse potential. This contract win comes after the Group's ongoing collaboration and long-term partnership with British Steel Limited.

Energy

In Denmark, the consortium SUEZ - MTH wins the contracts for both construction and operation of a wastewater treatment plant for Danish Oil Pipe A/S (DOP), which will be the world's largest purification plant based on MBBR technology for the treatment of Produced Water from crude oil production. The plant replaces the disposal of the water to other plants and will result in local purification of the water. This local purification ensures a significant environmental improvement overall for DOP. The consortium has developed a multi-barrier solution that makes it possible to treat very varying quality of Produced Water. SUEZ - MTH' solution has been developed with a focus on flexibility and robustness. These two contracts confirm SUEZ's expertise in the industrial water process treatments and offer new possibilities in the energy sector.

Construction & Deconstruction

In France, SUEZ won a contract for the provision of services to support TARMAC Aerosave in the development of its aircraft deconstruction & recycling capacities as well as predicting and addressing the exponential growth in needs in the next ten years. Via its engineering and advisory activities and in collaboration with the BatiRIM start-up, the group will contribute its expertise in digitalization and deconstruction while also adapting it to the aeronautics sector. SUEZ has been accompanying TARMAC Aerosave for more than a year in its efforts to rethink business linked to aircraft recycling and in finding financing as part of the Recovery & Industries of the Future Plan. With this new contract, the Group is strengthening its support for industrial operations optimization and of digitalization of recycling and recovery processes for aircraft parts.

SUEZ Page1/2

Head Office: Tour CB21 - 16 Place de l'Iris, 92040 Paris La Défense Cedex, France - Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 81 20 00 - www.suez.com

Limited Liability Company with a share capital of €2,513,450,316 - Siren (French business administration number) 433 466 570 RCS Nanterre - VAT FR 76433 466 570