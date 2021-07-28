Suez : Présentation des résultats S1 2021 (en anglais)

H1 2021 RESULTS
SUEZ H1 2021 Results
PERFORMANCE
AND STRATEGY
Bertrand Camus
Chief Executive Officer
SUEZ H1 2021 Results
SUEZ delivers strong H1 performance, at all levels
Revenue
+11.0% vs 2020
+5.7% vs 2019
EBITDA
SUEZ 2030:
+38.1% vs 2020
ENHANCED GROWTH
Net Debt
+11.2% vs 2019
AND PROFITABILITY
€8,625m
2.7x EBITDA
over a 12 months rolling period
CONFIRMING A REBOUND VS. 2020 AND AN ACCELERATION VS. 2019
SUEZ continues to act now for a sustainable environment
In 2020, SUEZ defined its purpose to shape a sustainable environment, starting today
Confirming our commitments in
Getting ahead of our duties of
1 terms of sustainable development
2 disclosure
Submission of our 1.5°C target to SBTi
c.74% of SUEZ's 2020 revenue
|
integrated in the European Taxonomy
|
reference framework
Creating a direct link between operational performance and environmental performance
Commercial momentum remains solid
Contract in Italy
Turin: Modernization and extension contract for the largest ultrafiltration drinking water production plant
Strengthening deployment of the latest technologies in water treatment plants
28-July-21 SUEZ H1 2021 Results
Contracts in France
SYCTOM, Neuilly-sur-Seine & Reims: Municipal waste collection and sorting contracts
Brive: Management of public drinking water and sanitation services
Optimizing waste management while preserving the environment and encouraging social inclusion
Contracts in China
20 new contracts in China, mainly for water and wastewater treatment services
Reinforcing its presence in China and supporting the country's green development
5
