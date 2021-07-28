Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Suez : Présentation des résultats S1 2021 (en anglais)

07/28/2021 | 12:24pm EDT
H1 2021 RESULTS

July 28th, 2021

28-July-21

SUEZ H1 2021 Results

1

PERFORMANCE

AND STRATEGY

Bertrand Camus

Chief Executive Officer

28-July-21

SUEZ H1 2021 Results

2

SUEZ delivers strong H1 performance, at all levels

Revenue

+11.0% vs 2020

+5.7% vs 2019

EBITDA

SUEZ 2030:

+38.1% vs 2020

ENHANCED GROWTH

Net Debt

+11.2% vs 2019

AND PROFITABILITY

€8,625m

2.7x EBITDA

over a 12 months rolling period

CONFIRMING A REBOUND VS. 2020 AND AN ACCELERATION VS. 2019

28-July-21

SUEZ H1 2021 Results

3

SUEZ continues to act now for a sustainable environment

In 2020, SUEZ defined its purpose to shape a sustainable environment, starting today

Confirming our commitments in

Getting ahead of our duties of

1 terms of sustainable development

2 disclosure

Submission of our 1.5°C target to SBTi

c.74% of SUEZ's 2020 revenue

integrated in the European Taxonomy

reference framework

Creating a direct link between operational performance and environmental performance

28-July-21

SUEZ H1 2021 Results

4

Commercial momentum remains solid

Contract in Italy

Turin: Modernization and extension contract for the largest ultrafiltration drinking water production plant

Strengthening deployment of the latest technologies in water treatment plants

28-July-21 SUEZ H1 2021 Results

Contracts in France

SYCTOM, Neuilly-sur-Seine & Reims: Municipal waste collection and sorting contracts

Brive: Management of public drinking water and sanitation services

Optimizing waste management while preserving the environment and encouraging social inclusion

Contracts in China

20 new contracts in China, mainly for water and wastewater treatment services

Reinforcing its presence in China and supporting the country's green development

5

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Suez SA published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 16:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
