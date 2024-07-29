Suez SA, formerly Suez Environnement Company SA is a France-based holding engaged predominantly in the area of environmental services, transforming waste into resources. It provides services in the areas of water and waste, including drinking water and wastewater treatment services and engineering, waste collection and recovery. It operates on three business lines: Water Europe; Waste Europe, and International (The United States of America, Australia, Africa). The International business line covers activities of Degremont, a subsidiary engaged in construction of drinking water and desalination plants, inside and outside Western Europe. Within the Water Europe business line, the Company plans and constructs water treatment facilities, as well as distributes water and provides wastewater treatments activities. Waste business line collects and manages, recovers materials and disassemblies end-of-life vehicles, aircraft and boats, among others. It operates through Odle, Inc.