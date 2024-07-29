Suez: extension of contracts with Greater Manchester
The initial seven-year contracts, signed in 2019, run until 2026.
With this extension, SUEZ will provide waste management services until 2034, capitalizing on the achievements of the first five years of collaboration with Greater Manchester, and investing in infrastructure.
This decision by Greater Manchester reinforces SUEZ's position as a reference player for complex and integrated contracts in the UK, a key market for the Group's international development.
