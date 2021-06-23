Suez : Icon News The real estate group Risanamento SpA entrusts SUEZ and SEMP with the remediation of the Santa Giulia district in Milan, Italy

Paris, June 23, 2021

The real estate group Risanamento SpA entrusts SUEZ and SEMP

with the remediation of the Santa Giulia district in Milan, Italy

A contract representing total revenues of more than €80 million

A future showcase for the city of Milan for the 2026 Winter Olympics

Following an international tender procedure, Risanamento S.p.A., through its subsidiary Milano Santa Giulia S.p.A., entrusted the SUEZ-SEMP consortium with the remediation of the Santa Giulia district in Milan, representing revenues of more than €80 million. This is one of the largest urban redevelopment projects in Europe and represents a major new reference for SUEZ, thanks to the solid experience of its Pan-European Industrial Waste Specialties (IWS) entity specialized in hazardous waste and the rehabilitation of polluted sites and soils, as well as for SEMP, a company specialized in the remediation of industrial wastelands.

Located in the south-east of the Lombardy capital, the Milanese district of Santa Giulia is a former industrial area, now partially built up, which extends over 120-hectares. This urban redevelopment project foresees the creation, by the Risanamento Group, of a new smart and sustainable area which will be perfectly integrated within the Milanese metropolis.

The area will include a residential area of 3,000 accommodations, a business center and offices, a large park and green areas, as well as shops and leisure facilities. It will also be home to the new "Pala Italia" Arena, a future emblematic entertainment and sports venue where some of the 2026 Winter Olympics events will take place.

In order to achieve this objective, it is planned to proceed with the total decontamination of the area, a task that the Risanamento Group has decided to entrust to the SUEZ-SEMP consortium. Indeed, SUEZ has proven its ability to mobilize its European resources for this ambitious project, which includes the design and roll-out of innovative solutions within a tight deadline. SEMP brings both its recognized experience in environmental services and its status as a local company, particularly active in the Milan metropolitan area.

Over a period of three and a half years, the teams will work on 64 hectares to clean up to 1.2 million m3 of soil on site (excavation, soilwash, sorting, stabilization and backfilling) while ensuring the treatment of 300,000 tons of soil and materials off site for disposal or recovery, depending on their characteristics.

"We are pleased to have been able to complete this important part of the Milano Santa Giulia project, which, once the work is completed, will allow us to begin the concrete construction phase of the area intended to host the Arena, the venue for the future 2026 Winter Olympic Games", commented Davide Albertini Petroni, CEO of Milano Santa Giulia S.p.A. "We are convinced that we have selected the best specialists in this specific field in this international tender, and that we have contributed to the launch of one of the most important real estate development projects in Milan recent years".

"We are proud to take part in this large-scale project, which will enhance the quality of life of the inhabitants and contribute to the attractiveness and the reputation of the Milanese metropolis. This victory is the result of teamwork, which has led to the design of innovative solutions capable of completing this massive project in record time," comments Azad

Kibarian, CEO of SUEZ IWS.

