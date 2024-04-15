Suez: remote reading of water meters with Vodafone

Suez and Vodafone have teamed up to accelerate the worldwide deployment of remote reading of water meters via Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT[1]) communication networks. The aim is to put more than 2 million NB-IoT meters into service by 2030.



Remote reading of water meters is an essential tool for reducing consumption. It can save up to 15% in volume by detecting leaks and monitoring usage.



' To be fully effective, this service must be able to rely on a high-performance communications network, which incorporates both excellent propagation and a 15-year battery life' says the group.



Suez is launching the Suez-Vodafone offer in the UK as a priority. It will gradually be made available to Suez customers in France, Italy, Spain and New Zealand.



For Patricia Villoslada, SVP Suez Digital Solutions: 'The global partnership we are launching today with Vodafone strengthens our offer to provide all our customers worldwide with a comprehensive, agile service with high technical and economic added value. This Suez-Vodafone solution exploits the full potential of NB-IoT technology to meet the challenges of network performance and consumption control. '



