Suez: remote reading of water meters with Vodafone
Remote reading of water meters is an essential tool for reducing consumption. It can save up to 15% in volume by detecting leaks and monitoring usage.
' To be fully effective, this service must be able to rely on a high-performance communications network, which incorporates both excellent propagation and a 15-year battery life' says the group.
Suez is launching the Suez-Vodafone offer in the UK as a priority. It will gradually be made available to Suez customers in France, Italy, Spain and New Zealand.
For Patricia Villoslada, SVP Suez Digital Solutions: 'The global partnership we are launching today with Vodafone strengthens our offer to provide all our customers worldwide with a comprehensive, agile service with high technical and economic added value. This Suez-Vodafone solution exploits the full potential of NB-IoT technology to meet the challenges of network performance and consumption control. '
