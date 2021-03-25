Suez ship congestion could delay 10 LNG cargoes to Europe - analysts

March 25 (Reuters) - Dislodging a container ship blocking
the Suez Canal, one the world’s busiest trade routes, may delay
delivery to Europe of around 1 million tonnes of liquefied
natural gas (LNG) on 10 vessels if the blockage lasts for two
weeks, researcher Rystad Energy said.
The canal is the main route for LNG cargoes heading from the
Middle East to Europe and for some cargoes heading from the
Mediterranean to Asia. Salvage officials said the congestion
could take weeks to resolve.
During 2020, close to 260 LNG cargoes were sent via the
canal from Qatar, a major producer, to Europe, Rystad said.
"Even if the route is liberated within one week, there is a
large queue of cargoes lining up to cross the canal," said
Carlos Torres Diaz, Rystad's head of gas and power markets. "The
return to normal flow will take some time."
There were three cargoes for early April delivery waiting on
Wednesday to cross to the Mediterranean. At least two others
were in the Arabian Sea and headed to the Suez Canal.
LNG tanker Golar Tundra loaded at Egypt’s Idku on March 21
and was en route to Asia, Wood Mackenzie analyst Lucas Schmitt
said. At the Southern entrance, tanker Rasheeda was awaiting to
transit with a shipment from Qatar.
During winter in the northern hemisphere, when heating demand
grows, a congestion at the Panama canal sent spot LNG prices in
Asia to record levels, as shippers were forced to seek longer
and more expensive routes. The spring season and the pipeline
network can help to contain a surge in prices this time.
Charter rates are low – around $30,000 per day – but could
tighten if the disruption lasts, Schmitt said.
Shippers may have to reverse course and travel around the
Cape of Good Hope, or wait in the Red Sea and Mediterranean for
the stranded tanker Ever Given to be refloated, consultancy
Kpler said in a report on Wednesday.
The voyage from Suez to northwest Europe takes around nine
days at average speeds, Rystad said. The trip from Qatar to
northwest Europe takes around 17 days, but rerouting around the
Cape of Good Hope would take more than 30 days, the firm added.
"It could be a perfect opportunity for U.S. producers to
secure some orders at a time of such a transport route crisis,"
Torres Diaz said.
(Reporting by Sabrina Valle; Editing by Aurora Ellis)