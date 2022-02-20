Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Egypt
  4. Egyptian Exchange
  5. Suez Canal Bank (S.A.E)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CANA   EGS60231C015

SUEZ CANAL BANK (S.A.E)

(CANA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Suez Canal Bank E : (CANA.CA) - Board of Directors' Decision

02/20/2022 | 04:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

I HIJ:5PHII iil.i:I l..if

  • �UEZ CANAL BANK

Head Office �__,.ttj.S-..,.11

c)�I .ull 4' / o.'.iu....

'il o�I

�.J.J:UI (.J-'l:!,l.J �I.......

(l....:,,9-JIt� � u._µ1

2022 ylys 17 �_,JI� r'� •..ilb.,j

4-.:!ya.JI �.J.J:UI

� � w� ;;_)..i) u-4,.. u� i...Jc. �..l4,.,, 4-bh) ..

l_,.i

.(2022/1 r'3.J) •)..i)'I u-4,.. J) c� UA ".JJ'-""'½.b �..i4-J �_; u� w_fo_, 1�

, I 'JI �'j

•.-..

1-t.'...��

� � (j-1 �1

_,.,-_J

2022/2/20� i...>.!�

0 ": ',$.J.JY. rJ_) - V": � -� - o�WI - � W-l_J�-oj.-4.>_J-lWI � t)L:i �, V

•,••"•AAY•A-·,·•"•AAY•Y:J:4..9-4- YV�tYOY": �I.! - YV�t yor� - YV�A�"•• - YV�A�t•. : �

7, 9 Abdelkader Hamza st., - Garden City- Cairo - P.O.Box:76 - Post Code: 11516

Tel.: 27989400 - 27989600 - 27942526 - Fax: 27942526 - Mobile: 01006088202 - 01006088208

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Suez Canal Bank SAE published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 09:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SUEZ CANAL BANK (S.A.E)
2021Suez Canal Bank (S.A.E) Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
2021Suez Canal Bank S.A.E Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 20..
CI
2021Suez Canal Bank (S.A.E) Announces Audited Earnings Results for the Three Months Ended M..
CI
2021Suez Canal Bank (S.A.E) announced that it expects to receive EGP 704.32 million in fund..
CI
2021Suez Canal Bank S.A.E Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
2021An unknown buyer acquired 6.82% stake in Mohandes Insurance Company from Suez Canal Ban..
CI
2021Egypt's buoyant state enterprises leave private sector in the shade
RE
2021SUEZ CANAL BANK E : Egypt's Suez Canal annual revenues decline 3% in 2020 to $5.61 bln
RE
2020BOXED OUT : China's exports pinched by global run on shipping containers
RE
2020SUEZ CANAL BANK (S.A.E) : Half-year report
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 923 M 122 M 122 M
Net income 2020 602 M 38,3 M 38,3 M
Net cash 2020 10 552 M 671 M 671 M
P/E ratio 2020 3,79x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 532 M 161 M 161 M
EV / Sales 2019 -6,18x
EV / Sales 2020 -4,41x
Nbr of Employees 1 402
Free-Float 7,07%
Chart SUEZ CANAL BANK (S.A.E)
Duration : Period :
Suez Canal Bank (S.A.E) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 11,51 EGP
Average target price 12,67 EGP
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Managers and Directors
Hussein Ahmed Ismail Refaie Chairman & Managing Director
Tamir Abdel Wahid Abdul Samie Chief Financial Officer & Head-Strategic Planning
Yehya Hussein Mohammad Hussein Senior General Manager-Technical Department
Abdel Razzaq Abdullah Aun Al-Ojaili General Manager-Information Technology
Mohammed Fahmi Mohammed Darwish GM-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUEZ CANAL BANK (S.A.E)4.73%161
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED14.55%166 018
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.19.93%83 081
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.56%68 019
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED2.33%56 607
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)3.27%52 899