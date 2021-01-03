Suez Canal Bank E : Egypt's Suez Canal annual revenues decline 3% in 2020 to $5.61 bln

CAIRO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Egypt's revenues from the Suez
Canal in 2020 declined 3% to $5.61 billion compared to 2019, the
canal authority said in a statement on Sunday.
Transit fees for all types of ships would remain unchanged
in 2021 and would include reductions and incentives offered in
2020, Canal Authority Chairman Osama Rabie said.
Rabie said their marketing policies had helped to protect
much of the canal's shipping volumes and revenues against the
global economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The canal is the fastest shipping route between Europe and
Asia and one of the Egyptian government's main sources of
foreign currency.
