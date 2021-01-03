Log in
Suez Canal Bank (S.A.E)

SUEZ CANAL BANK (S.A.E)

(CANA)
News 
All News

Suez Canal Bank E : Egypt's Suez Canal annual revenues decline 3% in 2020 to $5.61 bln

01/03/2021
CAIRO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Egypt's revenues from the Suez Canal in 2020 declined 3% to $5.61 billion compared to 2019, the canal authority said in a statement on Sunday.

Transit fees for all types of ships would remain unchanged in 2021 and would include reductions and incentives offered in 2020, Canal Authority Chairman Osama Rabie said.

Rabie said their marketing policies had helped to protect much of the canal's shipping volumes and revenues against the global economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The canal is the fastest shipping route between Europe and Asia and one of the Egyptian government's main sources of foreign currency.

(Reporting by Yousri Mohamed and Momen Saeed Atallah Writing by Aidan Lewis Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SUEZ CANAL BANK (S.A.E) -2.82% 10.35 End-of-day quote.0.00%
SUEZ SA -1.37% 16.22 Real-time Quote.0.00%
Financials
Sales 2020 701 M 44,7 M 44,7 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 070 M 131 M 132 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,95x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,42x
Nbr of Employees 1 353
Free-Float 7,60%
Chart SUEZ CANAL BANK (S.A.E)
Duration : Period :
Suez Canal Bank (S.A.E) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 9,96 EGP
Last Close Price 10,35 EGP
Spread / Highest target 0,97%
Spread / Average Target -3,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,50%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hussein Ahmed Ismail Refaie Chairman & Managing Director
Mohammed Fahmi Mohammed Darwish GM-Operations & Information Technology
Tamir Abdel Wahid Abdul Samie Chief Financial Officer
Yehya Hussein Mohammad Hussein Senior General Manager-Technical Department
Abdel Razzaq Abdullah Aun Al-Ojaili General Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUEZ CANAL BANK (S.A.E)0.00%131
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.20%164 837
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-17.36%60 373
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK1.27%59 362
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.17.57%57 499
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)0.00%45 237
