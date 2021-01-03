EGYPT EARNED $5.61 BILLION FROM SUEZ CANAL IN 2020 - CANAL AUTHORITY

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Canada
Deutschland
España
France
Italia
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
United Kingdom
United States
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Place your bets
Europe's family businesses
Lets all cycle!
Ageing Population
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Place your bets
Europe's family businesses
Lets all cycle!
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
Equities
>
Euronext Paris
>
Suez SA
SEV
FR0010613471
SUEZ SA
(SEV)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Euronext Paris -
12/31 08:00:26 am
16.22
EUR
-1.37%
05:56a
SUEZ CANAL BANK E
: Egypt's Suez Canal annual revenues decline 3% in 2020 to $5.61 bln
RE
05:13a
Egypt's Suez Canal revenues dip to $5.61 bln in 2020- canal authority
RE
05:13a
Egypt earned $5.61 billion from suez canal in 2020 - canal authority
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
Analyst Recommendations
EGYPT EARNED $5.61 BILLION FROM SUEZ CANAL IN 2020 - CANAL AUTHORITY
01/03/2021 | 05:13am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
EGYPT EARNED $5.61 BILLION FROM SUEZ CANAL IN 2020 - CANAL AUTHORITY
© Reuters 2021
All news about SUEZ SA
05:56a
SUEZ CANAL BANK E
: Egypt's Suez Canal annual revenues decline 3% in 2020 to $5...
RE
05:13a
Egypt's Suez Canal revenues dip to $5.61 bln in 2020- canal authority
RE
05:13a
Egypt earned $5.61 billion from suez canal in 2020 - canal authority
RE
2020
MARKET CHATTER
: Itochu Steps into Industrial Waste Management Business in Saudi..
MT
2020
ICON NEWS STRONG COMMERCIAL DYNAMIC
: SUEZ announces it will exceed 1.7 billion..
PU
2020
SUEZ
: Icon News The SUEZ Board of Directors co-opts Anthony R. Coscia as new me..
PU
2020
SUEZ
: Icon News The RATP Group deploys a digital solution with SUEZ to improve ..
PU
2020
SUEZ
: Icon News In Australia, SA Water renews its trust in SUEZ to provide prod..
PU
2020
SUEZ
: Icon News SUEZ and Bouygues Construction test the first models of Anobi®,..
PU
2020
Veolia Environ Grants Suez 'Extended' Data Room Access
MT
More news
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2020
17 046 M
20 820 M
20 820 M
Net income 2020
-270 M
-330 M
-330 M
Net Debt 2020
9 996 M
12 209 M
12 209 M
P/E ratio 2020
-37,3x
Yield 2020
4,01%
Capitalization
10 140 M
12 387 M
12 385 M
EV / Sales 2020
1,18x
EV / Sales 2021
1,17x
Nbr of Employees
81 689
Free-Float
52,3%
More Financials
Chart SUEZ SA
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUEZ SA
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
10
Average target price
13,06 €
Last Close Price
16,22 €
Spread / Highest target
11,0%
Spread / Average Target
-19,5%
Spread / Lowest Target
-44,5%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Name
Title
Bertrand Camus
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philippe Varin
Chairman
Jean-Marc Boursier
Chief Operating Officer
Julian David Waldron
Chief Financial Officer
Isabelle Kocher
Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
SUEZ SA
0.00%
12 387
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.
0.00%
26 958
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED
10.88%
8 776
STERICYCLE
0.00%
6 347
PENNON GROUP PLC
0.00%
5 481
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED
0.00%
3 724
More Results
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
Best of des tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Master