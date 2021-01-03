Log in
SUEZ SA

(SEV)
EGYPT EARNED $5.61 BILLION FROM SUEZ CANAL IN 2020 - CANAL AUTHORITY

01/03/2021 | 05:13am EST
EGYPT EARNED $5.61 BILLION FROM SUEZ CANAL IN 2020 - CANAL AUTHORITY


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 17 046 M 20 820 M 20 820 M
Net income 2020 -270 M -330 M -330 M
Net Debt 2020 9 996 M 12 209 M 12 209 M
P/E ratio 2020 -37,3x
Yield 2020 4,01%
Capitalization 10 140 M 12 387 M 12 385 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,18x
EV / Sales 2021 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 81 689
Free-Float 52,3%
Chart SUEZ SA
Duration : Period :
Suez SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUEZ SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 13,06 €
Last Close Price 16,22 €
Spread / Highest target 11,0%
Spread / Average Target -19,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bertrand Camus Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philippe Varin Chairman
Jean-Marc Boursier Chief Operating Officer
Julian David Waldron Chief Financial Officer
Isabelle Kocher Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUEZ SA0.00%12 387
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.0.00%26 958
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED10.88%8 776
STERICYCLE0.00%6 347
PENNON GROUP PLC0.00%5 481
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED0.00%3 724
