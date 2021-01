CAIRO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Egypt earned $5.61 billion in revenues from the Suez Canal in 2020, the canal authority said in a statement on Sunday, down from $5.8 billion in 2019.

The head of the canal's authority said transit fees for all types of ships passing through the canal would remain unchanged in 2021.

