Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Suez SA    SEV   FR0010613471

SUEZ SA

(SEV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

France's Suez asks court to order Veolia to drop its bid, sources say

02/15/2021 | 06:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - French water and waste management firm Suez has placed a request with the Nanterre judicial court for rival Veolia to remove its takeover bid, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

They said the court was due to hold a hearing on Feb. 16.

Suez declined to comment and Veolia had no immediate comment.

Veolia vowed last week to press ahead with its bid for smaller rival Suez despite new legal hurdles and a government warning over the increasingly hostile takeover battle.

The standoff between the two rivals, heirs to 19th century water companies that became global firms, has descended into tit-for-tat manoeuvres as Suez tries to fend off Veolia.

Veolia, which says merging would better equip the companies to face Chinese rivals, has rowed back on a pledge to only make a move with a green light from the Suez board.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENGIE 0.08% 13.065 Real-time Quote.4.27%
SUEZ SA -0.03% 17.055 Real-time Quote.5.18%
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT 0.36% 22.57 Real-time Quote.12.39%
All news about SUEZ SA
12:06aFrance's Suez asks court to order Veolia to drop its bid, sources say
RE
02/11SUEZ : Icon News SUEZ welcomes positively the principle of a mediation
PU
02/11Paris Appeals Court Validates Veolia's Scheme to Acquire Suez
MT
02/08VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Suez to Commence Review of Veolia Takeover Bid
MT
02/08Suez dismisses hostile Veolia bid following court ruling
RE
02/08Suez says it will defend the interests of its shareholders, employees and all..
RE
02/08Suez says as a result of nanterre court decision it will not be able to act o..
RE
02/08Suez says will challenge publication of a filing notice by the amf regulator
RE
02/08Suez disputes the validity of the public offer initiated by veolia today, say..
RE
02/08EUROPE : European shares rise on M&A activity; Dialog Semi hits over 20-year hig..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 17 072 M 20 716 M 20 716 M
Net income 2020 -329 M -399 M -399 M
Net Debt 2020 10 123 M 12 283 M 12 283 M
P/E ratio 2020 -32,2x
Yield 2020 3,81%
Capitalization 10 665 M 12 926 M 12 941 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
EV / Sales 2021 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 81 689
Free-Float 52,3%
Chart SUEZ SA
Duration : Period :
Suez SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUEZ SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 13,62 €
Last Close Price 17,06 €
Spread / Highest target 5,51%
Spread / Average Target -20,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bertrand Camus Chief Executive Officer & Director
Julian David Waldron Chief Financial Officer
Philippe Varin Chairman
Jean-Marc Boursier Chief Operating Officer
Delphine Ernotte Cunci Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUEZ SA5.18%12 926
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.-3.13%26 114
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.04%8 334
STERICYCLE0.10%6 354
PENNON GROUP PLC-1.89%5 444
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED-0.43%3 735
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ