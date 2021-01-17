Log in
SUEZ SA

SUEZ SA

(SEV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT FIRMS ARDIAN AND GIP SAY SUBMITTED A LETTER OF INTENT TO SUEZ - STATEMENT

01/17/2021 | 01:20pm EST
INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT FIRMS ARDIAN AND GIP SAY SUBMITTED A LETTER OF INTENT TO SUEZ - STATEMENT


All news about SUEZ SA
01:28pSUEZ : Icon News SUEZ with the support of Ardian and GIP, proposes an amicable s..
PU
01:22pSuez ceo says letter of intent from ardian and global infrastructure partner..
RE
01:20pInfrastructure investment firms ardian and gip say submitted a letter of inte..
RE
01:06pAfter receiving letter of intent, Suez says open to begin talks on Veolia tak..
RE
01:05pSuez is willing to open a dialogue with veolia with the aim of building a sol..
RE
01/15French court declares itself incompetent to rule on Suez-Veolia saga
RE
01/14ICON NEWS THE SUEZ GROUP LAUNCHES IT : Sharing 2021
PU
01/12SUEZ : Icon News SUEZ strengthens its presence on the European hazardous waste m..
PU
01/12NWS to Raise $842 Million from Sale of Assets to French Utility Giant Suez; S..
MT
01/11HK's NWS Holdings plans $538 million unit stake sale to French utility Suez
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 17 050 M 20 588 M 20 588 M
Net income 2020 -323 M -390 M -390 M
Net Debt 2020 10 057 M 12 144 M 12 144 M
P/E ratio 2020 -32,1x
Yield 2020 3,83%
Capitalization 10 596 M 12 811 M 12 795 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,21x
EV / Sales 2021 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 81 689
Free-Float 52,3%
Chart SUEZ SA
Duration : Period :
Suez SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUEZ SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 13,56 €
Last Close Price 16,95 €
Spread / Highest target 10,0%
Spread / Average Target -20,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bertrand Camus Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philippe Varin Chairman
Jean-Marc Boursier Chief Operating Officer
Julian David Waldron Chief Financial Officer
Isabelle Kocher Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUEZ SA4.50%12 811
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.-0.68%26 774
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED3.58%9 089
STERICYCLE-1.83%6 231
PENNON GROUP PLC1.56%5 533
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED4.68%3 907
