Icon News More than half of SUEZ's employees in France have reserved “Sharing 2021” shares, the 5th employee shareholding plan from the Group: a record of commitment

Paris, January 27th 2021,

More than half of SUEZ's employees in France have reserved "Sharing 2021" shares,

the 5th employee shareholding plan from the Group:

a record of commitment

The subscription period for Sharing 2021, the Group's fifth shareholding plan for SUEZ employees in France, ended on Monday 25th January.

At the end of the subscription period, more than 15,000 employees had expressed their wish to invest in Sharing 2021, a subscription rate of 52%, an increase of more than 60% compared with the subscription rates recorded in France for the four previous plans.

Bertrand Camus, CEO of SUEZ is delighted by the growth, which demonstrates the confidence and mobilization of the Group's employees: « This record participation in the fifth SUEZ employee shareholding plan illustrates the support of our teams for the SUEZ 2030 strategic plan. This new employee shareholding plan Sharing 2021 enables us to remain united, confident and committed to the future and to allocate a greater portion of our capital to our employees. »

At the end of the subscription/withdrawal period which runs from March 5th to 9th, and based on the benchmark price set on March 4th, employee shareholder ownership of SUEZ should increase from 4% to 5.6% of the share capital, based on current conditions.

Contacts: Media Analysts/Investors Isabelle Herrier Naufle Cécile Combeau / Baptiste Fournier / Julien Minot isabelle.herrier.naufle@suez.com +33 1 58 81 24 05 +33 6 83 54 89 62

About SUEZ:

Since the end of the 19th century, SUEZ has built expertise aimed at helping people to constantly improve their quality of life by protecting their health and supporting economic growth. With an active presence on five continents, SUEZ and its 90,000 employees strive to preserve our environment's natural capital: water, soil, and air. SUEZ provides innovative and resilient solutions in water management, waste recovery, site remediation and air treatment, optimizing municipalities' and industries' resource management through "smart" cities and improving their environmental and economic performance. The Group delivers sanitation services to 64 million people and produces 7.1 billion m3 of drinking water. SUEZ is also a contributor to economic growth, with more than 200,000 jobs created directly and indirectly on an annual basis, and a provider of new resources, with 4.2 million tons of secondary raw materials produced. By 2030, the Group is targeting 100% sustainable solutions, with a positive impact on our environment, health and climate. SUEZ generated total revenue of €18.0 billion in 2019.

Find out more about the SUEZ Group

on the website & on social media

SUEZ

Head Office: Tour CB21 - 16, Place de l'Iris, 92040 Paris La Défense Cedex, France - Tel: +33 (0)1 58 81 20 00 - www.suez.com

Limited Liability Company with a share capital of €2,513,450,316 - Siren (French business administration number) 433 466 570 RCS Nanterre - VAT FR 76433 466 570