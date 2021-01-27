Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Suez SA    SEV   FR0010613471

SUEZ SA

(SEV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Icon News More than half of SUEZ's employees in France have reserved “Sharing 2021” shares, the 5th employee shareholding plan from the Group: a record of commitment

01/27/2021 | 02:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Paris, January 27th 2021,

More than half of SUEZ's employees in France have reserved "Sharing 2021" shares,

the 5th employee shareholding plan from the Group:

a record of commitment

The subscription period for Sharing 2021, the Group's fifth shareholding plan for SUEZ employees in France, ended on Monday 25th January.

At the end of the subscription period, more than 15,000 employees had expressed their wish to invest in Sharing 2021, a subscription rate of 52%, an increase of more than 60% compared with the subscription rates recorded in France for the four previous plans.

Bertrand Camus, CEO of SUEZ is delighted by the growth, which demonstrates the confidence and mobilization of the Group's employees: « This record participation in the fifth SUEZ employee shareholding plan illustrates the support of our teams for the SUEZ 2030 strategic plan. This new employee shareholding plan Sharing 2021 enables us to remain united, confident and committed to the future and to allocate a greater portion of our capital to our employees. »

At the end of the subscription/withdrawal period which runs from March 5th to 9th, and based on the benchmark price set on March 4th, employee shareholder ownership of SUEZ should increase from 4% to 5.6% of the share capital, based on current conditions.

Contacts:

Media

Analysts/Investors

Isabelle Herrier Naufle

Cécile Combeau / Baptiste Fournier / Julien Minot

isabelle.herrier.naufle@suez.com

+33 1 58 81 24 05

+33 6 83 54 89 62

About SUEZ:

Since the end of the 19th century, SUEZ has built expertise aimed at helping people to constantly improve their quality of life by protecting their health and supporting economic growth. With an active presence on five continents, SUEZ and its 90,000 employees strive to preserve our environment's natural capital: water, soil, and air. SUEZ provides innovative and resilient solutions in water management, waste recovery, site remediation and air treatment, optimizing municipalities' and industries' resource management through "smart" cities and improving their environmental and economic performance. The Group delivers sanitation services to 64 million people and produces 7.1 billion m3 of drinking water. SUEZ is also a contributor to economic growth, with more than 200,000 jobs created directly and indirectly on an annual basis, and a provider of new resources, with 4.2 million tons of secondary raw materials produced. By 2030, the Group is targeting 100% sustainable solutions, with a positive impact on our environment, health and climate. SUEZ generated total revenue of €18.0 billion in 2019.

Find out more about the SUEZ Group

on the website & on social media

SUEZ

Head Office: Tour CB21 - 16, Place de l'Iris, 92040 Paris La Défense Cedex, France - Tel: +33 (0)1 58 81 20 00 - www.suez.com

Limited Liability Company with a share capital of €2,513,450,316 - Siren (French business administration number) 433 466 570 RCS Nanterre - VAT FR 76433 466 570

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Suez SA published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 07:21:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about SUEZ SA
02:22aICON NEWS MORE THAN HALF OF SUEZ'S E : a record of commitment
PU
01:23aVeolia to Legally Oppose Sale of Suez Strategic Assets
MT
01/26ADES INTERNATIONAL : Wins Contract For Admarine 5 Jack-up In Egypt
MT
01/25SUEZ : Veolia's target Suez says second half revenue, profits to exceed expectat..
RE
01/25SUEZ : Icon News SUEZ exceeds its second-half 2020 guidance
PU
01/21SUEZ : Icon News In Brazil, SUEZ wins two contracts for the smart management of ..
PU
01/19Egypt's buoyant state enterprises leave private sector in the shade
RE
01/18PAO NOVATEK : Novatek's LNG Tankers Complete Cargo Delivery from Shorter Route
MT
01/18Veolia CEO wants to talk with Suez as government favours friendly solution
RE
01/18Veolia CEO wants to talk with Suez as government favours friendly solution
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 17 102 M 20 790 M 20 790 M
Net income 2020 -238 M -289 M -289 M
Net Debt 2020 10 237 M 12 445 M 12 445 M
P/E ratio 2020 -36,0x
Yield 2020 3,77%
Capitalization 10 771 M 13 101 M 13 094 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,23x
EV / Sales 2021 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 81 689
Free-Float 52,3%
Chart SUEZ SA
Duration : Period :
Suez SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUEZ SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 13,63 €
Last Close Price 17,23 €
Spread / Highest target 8,24%
Spread / Average Target -20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bertrand Camus Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philippe Varin Chairman
Jean-Marc Boursier Chief Operating Officer
Julian David Waldron Chief Financial Officer
Isabelle Kocher Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUEZ SA6.23%13 101
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.-0.59%26 800
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED0.27%8 801
STERICYCLE-3.35%6 320
PENNON GROUP PLC1.87%5 637
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED-0.85%3 690
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ