Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Suez SA    SEV   FR0010613471

SUEZ SA

(SEV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Suez : China to force firms to report use of plastic in new recycling push

11/30/2020 | 04:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Restaurants, e-commerce platforms and delivery firms will be forced to report their utilisation of single-use plastics to the authorities and also submit formal recycling plans, China's commerce ministry said in proposals published on Monday.

The Ministry of Commerce said it had established a nationwide system for retailers to report their plastic consumption as part of trial scheme to encourage recycling.

Plastic pollution has become one of China's biggest challenges, with vast amounts buried in landfills or dumped in rivers. The rise in home food deliveries has also caused volumes to surge.

In September, the ministry said single-use plastic bags and eating utensils would be banned from major cities by the end of the year, while single-use straws would be banned nationwide.

Wang Wang, chairman of the China Scrap Plastic Association, said the bans would "only resolve the most visible types of plastic pollution" and were just one part of the country's efforts to tackle waste.

From September, China has also prohibited some types of agricultural-use plastic film used to keep crops warm and moist. Chinese farmers use around 1.5 million tonnes a year, but it leaves residues that damage the soil.

A new "solid waste law" also came into effect in September, raising fines tenfold for those who break rules and mandating the construction of new recycling infrastructure.

Though there have been complaints China is moving too fast, Wang said the business impact of the measures would be limited, with firms aware in advance that some products would be banned.

China produced 63 million tonnes of plastic in 2019, with a recycling rate of around 30%. It produces around 20 million tonnes of single-use non-biodegradable material annually, including 3 million tonnes of shopping bags.

Antoine Grange, chief executive for recycling at SUEZ Asia , said the bans were welcome but China would also need to improve its entire recycling capability.

"The single-use plastic ban is good for education, good for awareness, but it is only part of the big picture," he said. (Reporting by David Stanway; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2020
All news about SUEZ SA
04:55aSUEZ : China to force firms to report use of plastic in new recycling push
RE
11/27Veolia's Suez Stake Acquisition Explained
DJ
11/26Bailiffs Seize Documents From Veolia, Engie as Suez Seeks Deal Transparency
DJ
11/19SUEZ : Icon News Paris Court of Appeal confirms in every aspects the Court order..
PU
11/19Suez Says Court Ruling Confirms Suspension of Effects of Veolia Stake Purchas..
DJ
11/18SUEZ : Icon News SUEZ inaugurates the new state-of-the-art "Kelani River Bank" w..
PU
11/16Suez, BP to Explore Carbon Capture, Storage Project in UK
DJ
11/13Ardian, Antin Still Interested in Suez; No Offer Yet
DJ
11/13SUEZ : Icon News SUEZ and France's trade unions CFDT, CE-CGC, CFTC and FO sign a..
PU
11/12SUEZ : Icon News SUEZ, Five Capital and Itochu successfully completed the acquis..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 17 030 M 20 385 M 20 385 M
Net income 2020 -270 M -323 M -323 M
Net Debt 2020 10 008 M 11 980 M 11 980 M
P/E ratio 2020 -37,2x
Yield 2020 4,02%
Capitalization 10 112 M 12 090 M 12 104 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,18x
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 81 689
Free-Float 52,3%
Chart SUEZ SA
Duration : Period :
Suez SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUEZ SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 12,36 €
Last Close Price 16,18 €
Spread / Highest target 5,10%
Spread / Average Target -23,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bertrand Camus Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philippe Varin Chairman
Jean-Marc Boursier Chief Operating Officer
Julian David Waldron Chief Financial Officer
Isabelle Kocher Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUEZ SA19.95%12 090
CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.29.70%3 049
ADVANCED DISPOSAL SERVICES, INC.-7.82%2 750
BINGO INDUSTRIES LIMITED-7.04%1 286
BEIJING ENTERPRISES URBAN RESOURCES GROUP LIMITED0.00%1 129
DONGJIANG ENVIRONMENTAL COMPANY LIMITED-4.55%1 098
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ