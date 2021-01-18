Log in
Euronext Paris  >  Suez SA    SEV   FR0010613471

SUEZ SA

(SEV)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Suez Gets $13.66 Billion Approach from Ardian, GIP; Veolia to Continue Bid

01/18/2021 | 02:16am EST
By Mauro Orru

Private-equity investors Ardian and Global Infrastructure Partners have approached Suez SA with an 11.31 billion-euro ($13.66 billion) takeover offer as an alternative to a bid from Veolia Environnement SA.

French waste and water management company Suez said late Sunday that its board of directors unanimously backed a proposal from Ardian and Global Infrastructure Partners to buy Suez shares at EUR18 a share.

"The board of directors gives its unanimous support to the solution envisaged with the participation of responsible, long-term, top quality investors. It has mandated the group's CEO to continue to work to deliver it, including opening discussions with Veolia to reach a solution in line with Suez's corporate interest," Suez's Board of Directors Chairman Philippe Varin said.

Veolia previously acquired a 29.9% stake in Suez from energy company Engie SA, although the process has become mired in legal disputes, with Suez opposed to what it considers a hostile takeover by Veolia.

Private-equity firm Ardian had previously expressed interest in buying the stake from Engie.

Veolia said it stake in Suez isn't for sale and it considers hostile any proposal involving a sale or transfer that would thwart its efforts to take over Suez.

"I remain open to discussion with the board of directors of Suez within the framework of the project that I sent them last week," Veolia Chief Executive Antoine Frerot said.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE -0.77% 12.215 Real-time Quote.-4.03%
ENGIE -0.51% 13.535 Real-time Quote.8.75%
ENVEA 0.00% 112.5 Real-time Quote.2.27%
SUEZ SA 2.74% 17.46 Real-time Quote.4.50%
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT -1.34% 22.68 Real-time Quote.15.59%
Financials
Sales 2020 17 050 M 20 594 M 20 594 M
Net income 2020 -323 M -391 M -391 M
Net Debt 2020 10 057 M 12 147 M 12 147 M
P/E ratio 2020 -32,1x
Yield 2020 3,83%
Capitalization 10 596 M 12 811 M 12 799 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,21x
EV / Sales 2021 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 81 689
Free-Float 52,3%
Chart SUEZ SA
Duration : Period :
Suez SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUEZ SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 13,56 €
Last Close Price 16,95 €
Spread / Highest target 10,0%
Spread / Average Target -20,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bertrand Camus Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philippe Varin Chairman
Jean-Marc Boursier Chief Operating Officer
Julian David Waldron Chief Financial Officer
Isabelle Kocher Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUEZ SA4.50%12 811
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.-0.68%26 774
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED3.58%9 089
STERICYCLE-1.83%6 231
PENNON GROUP PLC1.56%5 533
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED4.68%3 907
