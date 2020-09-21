Suez : Icon News SUEZ and Vauban Infrastructure Partners strengthen their partnership with a 1 billion investment in France

Paris, 21st September, 2020
SUEZ AND VAUBAN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
STRENGTHEN THEIR PARTNERSHIP WITH A €1 BILLION INVESTMENT IN FRANCE
SUEZ and Vauban Infrastructure Partners, an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers, announced the creation of "SUEZ Investissement Local" in July. The partnership focuses on financing projects in the water and waste industries, targeting initial funding of €500 million in France by 2025.
Since the announcement, Vauban IP and SUEZ have formalized the partnership. From now on, both groups aim to strengthen collaboration through bolder projects that meet investment needs in the water, wastewater and waste industries (construction or renovation of drinking water and wastewater treatment plants, aste-to-energy plants and facilities specialized in the methanation of organic waste and sewage sludge). They will roll out new infrastructure, which will drive the ecological and social transition forward.
The partnership has identified several projects, both in waste and water industries. First, in waste, some twenty initiatives have been developed, with a focus on using Solid Recovered Fuel (SRF) as well as modernizing and rebuilding sorting centers. Second, in water, more than €1 billion has now been earmarked for Suez Investissement Local investment, driven in particular by large-scale contracts. As a
result, the partnership's budget and ambitions have been given a boost.
This commitment is now reflected in progress made in two regional-focused projects:
-
the imminent signing of a first project -Biosynergy 76- that will produce and deliver circular recycling of heat coming from SRF. The initiative seeks to provide sustainable heat to Le Havre's urban heat network and several port-based industrial sites;
-
the development of a project and its tender submission for the city of Nice to modernize and operate the concession of a waste-to-energy plant and nearby sorting center. The project is key to optimizing the region's waste recovery process and improving the municipality's energy efficiency.
SUEZ Investissement Local's approach, which is group and partner-focused, leverages the shared expertise of SUEZ's teams, combining their unrivalled expertise in industry and operations with the
financial experience of Vauban Infrastructure Partners. The latter is a long-standing regional investment partner in France with an investment policy that delivers a perfect alignment of interests for stakeholders thanks to its holistic vision and very long-term financing commitment (25 years).
SUEZ and Vauban Infrastructure Partners are stepping up their investment to provide SUEZ Investissement Local with the finances to develop innovative solutions. To this end, Suez Investissement Local will deliver an ambitious set of sustainable local infrastructure initiatives for the benefit of infrastructure user-citizens with a commitment to innovation and competitiveness.
Gwenola Chambon, Chief Executive Officer of Vauban Infrastructure Partners, commented: "Vauban Infrastructure Partners' ambition is to develop and invest alongside our industry partner, SUEZ, with a focus on innovative and sustainable projects. Such initiatives will drive growth and employment
across France and I welcome the progress and achievements made and our strengthened partnership as a result of major milestones in the first set of projects under development."
Jean-Marc Boursier, Group SEVP - France and COO, commented: "the development of green projects in municipalities must be the central focus of the economic recovery in France. With €1 billion investment, SUEZ and Vauban Infrastructure Partners together are making a long-termcommitment by offering our French customers competitive solutions. This stepped-upinitiative is fully in line with SUEZ's strategy to become the global leader in environmental services by 2030."
Press contacts:
SUEZ
Natixis Investment Managers
Isabelle Herrier Naufle
Samia Hadj
+33 (0)6 83 54 89 62
+44 (0)203 405 4206
isabelle.herrier.naufle@suez.com
samia.hadj@natixis.com
Twitter : @suez
Analysts / Investors
SUEZ
Mathilde Rodié / Cécile Combeau +33 6 32 13 70 17 / +33 6 32 35 01 46
About SUEZ
Since the end of the 19th century, SUEZ has built expertise aimed at helping people to constantly improve their quality of life by protecting their health and supporting economic growth. With an active presence on five continents, SUEZ and its 90,000 employees strive to preserve our environment's natural capital: water, soil, and air. SUEZ provides innovative and resilient solutions in water management, waste recovery, site remediation and air treatment, optimizing municipalities' and industries' resource management through "smart" cities and improving their environmental and economic performance. The Group delivers sanitation services to 64 million people and produces 7.1 billion m3 of drinking water. SUEZ is also a contributor to economic growth, with more than 200,000 jobs created directly and indirectly on an annual basis, and a provider of new resources, with 4.2 million tons of secondary raw materials produced. By 2030, the Group is targeting 100% sustainable solutions, with a positive impact on our environment, health and climate. SUEZ generated total revenue of €18.0 billion in 2019.
About Vauban Infrastructure Partners
Vauban Infrastructure Partners is a leading Infrastructure Asset Manager focused on European core infrastructure investments. Based in Paris & Luxembourg, it employs 35 professionals working together since a decade. Vauban targets predominantly brownfield mid-market sustainable investments pursuing a long- term yield driven strategy matching the underlying nature of assets and long-term commitment to all stakeholders' interest through a strong focus on creating sustainable value. Vauban has raised €3.6 billion across 6 funds in Core infrastructure from over 40 investors within 10 different countries; and has invested in over 50 assets in transport, utilities, social & digital infrastructure across 8 different geographies. https://vauban-ip.com/
About Natixis Investment Managers
Natixis Investment Managers serves financial professionals with more insightful ways to construct portfolios. Powered by the expertise of more than 20 specialized investment managers globally, we apply Active Thinking® to deliver proactive solutions that help clients pursue better outcomes in all markets. Natixis ranks among the world's largest asset management firms (USD 908.9 billion AUM). Natixis Investment Managers' distribution and service groups include Natixis Distribution, L.P. Natixis Investment Managers S.A. (Luxembourg), Natixis Investment Managers International (France), and their affiliated distribution and service entities in Europe and Asia. Provided by Natixis Investment Managers International - a portfolio management company authorized by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (French Financial Markets Authority - AMF) under no. GP 90-009, and a public limited company (société anonyme) registered in the Paris Trade and Companies Register under no. 329 450 738. Registered office: 43, avenue Pierre Mendès-France, 75013 Paris.
