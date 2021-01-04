Suez : Icon News SUEZ completes acquisition of Lanxess Reverse Osmosis membrane portfolio

Paris, 4th January 2021
SUEZ COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF
LANXESS REVERSE OSMOSIS MEMBRANE PORTFOLIO
SUEZ announces that it has finalized the asset purchase of the Reverse Osmosis (RO) membrane product line from specialty chemical company LANXESS. With this acquisition, SUEZ integrates a new complementary RO membranes technology, these membranes will complete the offer of Water Technologies & Solutions division's and will enable SUEZ to provide customers with ever-greater support in the area of water treatment. This acquisition will enable the Group to expand both its offer and its production capacity and reinforce its growth in line with the "Shaping SUEZ 2030" strategic plan.
LANXESS' RO product line's acquisition includes the RO membranes product line and production facility located in Bitterfeld, Germany. The completion of this transaction expands SUEZ's international capacities and expertise to meet growing global demand which will enable the Group to meet the growing need for brackish water membranes.
"We welcome this acquisition, which follows the deployment of our "Shaping SUEZ 2030" strategic plan. In line with our strategy of growth in industrial markets and investments in high value-added activities, we are strengthening our reverse osmosis membrane offer in order to pursue our international development in the fast-growing industrial water market." Said Bertrand Camus, Chief Executive Officer of SUEZ.
Picture credits : © LANXESS
Press contacts:
Analysts / Investors :
Isabelle Herrier-Naufle / Mathilde Bouchoux
Mathilde Rodié / Cécile Combeau
+33 (0)6 83 54 89 62 / +33 (0)6 88 42 97 27
+33 (0)1 58 81 55 71
Isabelle.herrier.naufle@suez.com /
Mathilde.bouchoux@suez.com
SUEZ
About SUEZ:
Since the end of the 19th century, SUEZ has built expertise aimed at helping people to constantly improve their quality of life by protecting their health and supporting economic growth. With an active presence on five continents, SUEZ and its 90,000 employees strive to preserve our environment's natural capital: water, soil, and air. SUEZ provides innovative and resilient solutions in water management, waste recovery, site remediation and air treatment, optimizing municipalities' and industries' resource management through "smart" cities and improving their environmental and economic performance. The Group delivers sanitation services to 64 million people and produces 7.1 billion m3 of drinking water. SUEZ is also a contributor to economic growth, with more than 200,000 jobs created directly and indirectly on an annual basis, and a provider of new resources, with 4.2 million tons of secondary raw materials produced. By 2030, the Group is targeting 100% sustainable solutions, with a positive impact on our environment, health and climate. SUEZ generated total revenue of €18.0 billion in 2019.
