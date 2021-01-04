Suez : Icon News SUEZ completes acquisition of Lanxess Reverse Osmosis membrane portfolio

Paris, 4th January 2021

SUEZ COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF

LANXESS REVERSE OSMOSIS MEMBRANE PORTFOLIO

SUEZ announces that it has finalized the asset purchase of the Reverse Osmosis (RO) membrane product line from specialty chemical company LANXESS. With this acquisition, SUEZ integrates a new complementary RO membranes technology, these membranes will complete the offer of Water Technologies & Solutions division's and will enable SUEZ to provide customers with ever-greater support in the area of water treatment. This acquisition will enable the Group to expand both its offer and its production capacity and reinforce its growth in line with the "Shaping SUEZ 2030" strategic plan.

LANXESS' RO product line's acquisition includes the RO membranes product line and production facility located in Bitterfeld, Germany. The completion of this transaction expands SUEZ's international capacities and expertise to meet growing global demand which will enable the Group to meet the growing need for brackish water membranes.

"We welcome this acquisition, which follows the deployment of our "Shaping SUEZ 2030" strategic plan. In line with our strategy of growth in industrial markets and investments in high value-added activities, we are strengthening our reverse osmosis membrane offer in order to pursue our international development in the fast-growing industrial water market." Said Bertrand Camus, Chief Executive Officer of SUEZ.

