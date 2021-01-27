Suez : Icon News SUEZ strengthens its presence in China and supports the country's green development

Paris, 27th January 2021

SUEZ STRENGTHENS ITS PRESENCE IN CHINA AND SUPPORTS THE COUNTRY'S

GREEN DEVELOPMENT

21 NEW CONTRACTS FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY €266 MILLION

Over the past six months, SUEZ has signed a series of contracts for water and wastewater treatment expertise, equipment and management services in China for total revenues of approximately €266 million. These new contracts cover numerous Chinese provinces and cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Shaanxi, Guizhou, Liaoning, Shandong, Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Guangdong. The Group has also entered into a strategic agreement with the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, to provide smart environmental monitoring and management services.

Helping China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) to achieve Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) of petrochemical effluents

SUEZ has signed two new contracts with China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC). The signing of these contracts builds on the CNPC and SUEZ's successful collaboration since 2007 on numerous wastewater treatment projects across various locations. One is in Yulin, Shaanxi Province, where SUEZ will provide end-to-end wastewater treatment solutions that include saline wastewater treatment, reverse osmosis concentrated water pretreatment, and a high efficiency reverse osmosis and crystallization unit. These innovations enable CNPC to be able to, for the first time ever, achieve zero liquid discharge of petrochemical effluents. The other contract is at Dalian Petrochemical, in Liaoning Province, where SUEZ will deliver high-salinity concentrated water treatment solution for CNPC's benchmarking concentrated brine treatment project.

Water management services to industrial parks to enable their green transformation

Following a 15-year hazardous waste treatment contract with INVISTA1, SUEZ and INVISTA have signed a 25-year contract for wastewater treatment and water supply services in Shanghai Chemical Industry Park (SCIP). The contract targets to satisfy the services request from INVISTA's full production line in SCIP. This project marks another successful partnership between SUEZ and INVISTA since their first collaboration in 2014. It provides a safe and stable wastewater treatment and water supply solution, tailored to INVISTA's industrial wastewater profile across multiple streams of discharge.

The first centralized industrial wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) in an industrial park in Zhuhai invested, built and operated by a SUEZ joint venture2, was recently commissioned in the Zhuhai Gaolan Port Economic Zone. With a daily treatment capacity of 25,000 m3 per day, the WWTP leverages SUEZ's industrial park operation and management expertise to monitor the wastewater discharge of enterprises at all times. In future, the WWTP will further expand into water recycling and smart water services, providing a strong foundation for Zhuhai's integration into the Guangdong- Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Quality drinking water treatment services to improve quality of life

In Panjin, in the Liaoning province, (northeastern Chinese province), SUEZ has increased its investments in a major petrochemical center, reinforcing its partnership with Panjin Water Group to jointly operate a drinking water treatment plant with a daily treatment capacity of 180,000 m3. With investment now totaling €39 million and a total daily treatment

