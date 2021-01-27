Suez : Icon News SUEZ strengthens its presence in China and supports the country's green development

Paris, 27th January 2021
SUEZ STRENGTHENS ITS PRESENCE IN CHINA AND SUPPORTS THE COUNTRY'S
GREEN DEVELOPMENT
-
21 NEW CONTRACTS FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY €266 MILLION
Over the past six months, SUEZ has signed a series of contracts for water and wastewater treatment expertise, equipment and management services in China for total revenues of approximately €266 million. These new contracts cover numerous Chinese provinces and cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Shaanxi, Guizhou, Liaoning, Shandong, Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Guangdong. The Group has also entered into a strategic agreement with the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, to provide smart environmental monitoring and management services.
Helping China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) to achieve Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) of petrochemical effluents
SUEZ has signed two new contracts with China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC). The signing of these contracts builds on the CNPC and SUEZ's successful collaboration since 2007 on numerous wastewater treatment projects across various locations. One is in Yulin, Shaanxi Province, where SUEZ will provide end-to-end wastewater treatment solutions that include saline wastewater treatment, reverse osmosis concentrated water pretreatment, and a high efficiency reverse osmosis and crystallization unit. These innovations enable CNPC to be able to, for the first time ever, achieve zero liquid discharge of petrochemical effluents. The other contract is at Dalian Petrochemical, in Liaoning Province, where SUEZ will deliver high-salinity concentrated water treatment solution for CNPC's benchmarking concentrated brine treatment project.
Water management services to industrial parks to enable their green transformation
Following a 15-year hazardous waste treatment contract with INVISTA1, SUEZ and INVISTA have signed a 25-year contract for wastewater treatment and water supply services in Shanghai Chemical Industry Park (SCIP). The contract targets to satisfy the services request from INVISTA's full production line in SCIP. This project marks another successful partnership between SUEZ and INVISTA since their first collaboration in 2014. It provides a safe and stable wastewater treatment and water supply solution, tailored to INVISTA's industrial wastewater profile across multiple streams of discharge.
The first centralized industrial wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) in an industrial park in Zhuhai invested, built and operated by a SUEZ joint venture2, was recently commissioned in the Zhuhai Gaolan Port Economic Zone. With a daily treatment capacity of 25,000 m3 per day, the WWTP leverages SUEZ's industrial park operation and management expertise to monitor the wastewater discharge of enterprises at all times. In future, the WWTP will further expand into water recycling and smart water services, providing a strong foundation for Zhuhai's integration into the Guangdong- Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.
Quality drinking water treatment services to improve quality of life
In Panjin, in the Liaoning province, (northeastern Chinese province), SUEZ has increased its investments in a major petrochemical center, reinforcing its partnership with Panjin Water Group to jointly operate a drinking water treatment plant with a daily treatment capacity of 180,000 m3. With investment now totaling €39 million and a total daily treatment
1 INVISTA Nylon Chemicals (China) Company Limited.
2 Zhuhai Gaolan Port Sino French Water Company Limited is a joint venture between Zhuhai Huihua Holdings Group Company Limited and SUEZ.
SUEZ
Siège social - Tour CB21 - 16 place de l'iris, 92040 Paris La Défense Cedex, France - Tel : +33 (0)1 58 81 20 00 - www.suez.com
SA au capital de 2 513 450 316 euros - Siren 433 466 570 RCS NANTERRE - TVA FR 76433 466 570
capacity of 290,000 m3, the Panjin joint venture will continue to provide quality drinking water treatment services for 600,000 local residents for the next 20 years. Furthermore, SUEZ and Panjin Water Group are expected to extend their partnership to other areas, such as industrial water supply, industrial wastewater treatment and smart water solutions.
Smart environmental service support ecosystem management in inner Mongolia
In the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the Inner Mongolia Environmental Group3 signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Group to collaborate on environmental activities such as water ecosystem treatment and water recycling, solid waste-to-resource utilization, smart environmental management, and asset management. SUEZ will fully leverage its technologies and strengths in smart environmental services while supporting the development of local environmental technology service platform partnerships. The goal is to propel Inner Mongolia, and its surrounding areas, towards its anti-pollution objectives and fortify this key ecological shelter in northern China.
"These new contracts allow us to further expand our business footprint in China while contributing to the achievement of the country's green development. With its local partners, the Group will continue putting its expertise towards industrial clients and public authorities to help them develop innovative solutions while building sustainable solutions and models to further mitigate climate change. In line with its "SUEZ 2030" strategic plan, the Group reinforces its international presence and more specifically in Asia. The recent acquisition of the non-controlling interests in the Group's Chinese operations SUEZ NWS and Suyu demonstrates the Group's desire to invest in high value-added activities in a key growth market." commented Ana Giros, Senior Executive Vice President of SUEZ in charge of the APAC (Asia, Australia and India) and AMECA (Africa, Middle East, Central Asia) Regions.
|
Contacts:
|
|
Media Relations:
|
|
Isabelle Herrier-Naufle / Mathilde Bouchoux
|
Analysts / Investors:
|
+33 (0)6 83 54 89 62 / +33 (0)6 88 42 97 27
|
Cécile Combeau / Baptiste Fournier / Julien Minot
|
isabelle.herrier.naufle@suez.com /
|
+33 (0)1 58 81 24 05
|
mathilde.bouchoux@suez.com
|
About SUEZ:
Since the end of the 19th century, SUEZ has built expertise aimed at helping people constantly improve their quality of life by protecting their health and supporting economic growth. With an active presence on five continents, SUEZ and its 90,000 employees strive to preserve our environment's natural capital: water, soil, and air. SUEZ provides innovative and resilient solutions in water management, waste recovery, site remediation and air treatment, optimising municipal and industrial resource management through "smart" cities and improving their environmental and economic performance. The Group delivers sanitation services to 64 million people and produces 7.1 billion m3 of drinking water. SUEZ is also a contributor to economic growth, with more than 200,000 jobs created, directly and indirectly, each year, and a provider of new resources, with 4.2 million tonnes of secondary raw materials produced. By 2030, the Group is targeting 100% sustainable solutions, with a positive impact on our environment, health and climate. SUEZ generated total revenue of €18 billion in 2019.
About SUEZ Asia:
With a strong presence of 60+ years in South East Asia and 45+ years in Greater China, SUEZ is a preferred partner in helping authorities and industrial clients develop water and waste management solutions that enable cities and industries to optimize their resource management and strengthen their environment and economic performance. With 9,000+ employees and 70+ joint ventures with local partners, the Group has built 600+ water and wastewater plants, with 32+ million people benefiting from our water and waste services. Today, SUEZ is recognized as one of the most influential companies, and a service benchmark in leading the region's environmental industry. We operate China's first PPP water contract in Macau, one of Asia's largest hazardous waste treatment facilities in Shanghai, as well as a plastic recycling plant in Thailand. SUEZ Asia is also a leader in Hong Kong's waste management industry and delivers environmental services to 21 industrial parks.
Find out more about SUEZ Asia on our website & social media:
3 Inner Mongolia Environmental Protection Investment Group Co., Ltd.
SUEZ
Siège social - Tour CB21 - 16 place de l'iris, 92040 Paris La Défense Cedex, France - Tel : +33 (0)1 58 81 20 00 - www.suez.com
SA au capital de 2 513 450 316 euros - Siren 433 466 570 RCS NANTERRE - TVA FR 76433 466 570
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Suez SA published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 08:51:04 UTC