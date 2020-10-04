Suez : Icon News SUEZ' support confirmed for the project being developed by Ardian and the SUEZ employee shareholders

SUEZ' Board of Directors met this evening to review in detail the project being developed by Ardian and its partners since the submission of a preliminary Letter of Intent to Engie on September 30th.

In the context of Engie's sale process, the project envisages the acquisition of a 29.9% stake in SUEZ from Engie, and an all-cash public offer immediately thereafter for all SUEZ shareholders, under the same terms and conditions.

The Board views this project to be in the corporate interest of SUEZ - its shareholders, its employees, its clients and all its stakeholders.

This project, built around growth, would also allow for a doubling of the shareholding held by employees.

The Board accordingly renewed its support to the proposal being developed by Ardian and the SUEZ employee shareholders.

